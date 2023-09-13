THURSDAY’S GAMES

CENTREVILLE (1-2) at MOUNTAIN VIEW (2-0), 7 p.m.In the first meeting between these packs of Wildcats, Mountain View hope a bye week didn’t slow the momentum that saw it outscore its first two opponents 87-12. ... Aaron Barber has thrown five TD passes and Torie Martin has run for 166 yards and two TDs. ... Centreville has lost two straight, to West Potomac and Fairfax, after beating Alexandria City 28-3 in its opener. A.G. McGhee leads Centreville with 214 rushing yards and three TDs.

COLONIAL FORGE (3-0) at PATRIOT (1-1), 7 p.m.The Patriots won last year’s meeting 49-21 in the Region 6B playoffs, their first win in four tries against the Eagles. ... Colonial Forge QB Eli Taylor left that game with an injury, but is now healthy. ... The Eagles’ offense revolves around the three-pronged attack of Josiah Bryson (373 rushing yards, six TDs), Ethen Horne (223 yards, six TDs) and Jaeyven Peterson (216 yards, five TDs). ... Patriot routed Freedom-South Riding 48-0 last week behind Jackson McCarter’s 216 rushing yards and four TDs.

INDEPENDENCE (0-3) at STAFFORD (2-1), 7 p.m.The Indians shoot for their first three-game win streak since 2017, when they won the Region 5D title. ... Michael Creamer has run for five TDs in Stafford’s first two on-field games behind a veteran offensive line, and the defense has allowed just 19 points. ... Independence has been outscored 113-41 so far this season, including losses to two of Stafford’s Commonwealth District rivals, Massaponax (35-14) and Brooke Point (36-14).

BRIAR WOODS (3-0) at NORTH STAFFORD (0-2), 7 p.m.After their comeback fell short against Courtland, last week, the Wolverines face the unbeaten Falcons, who have won three games by nearly identical scores: 27-13 over John Champe, 27-14 over Loudoun County and 28-13 over Broad Run, with Trey Dudley rushing for 306 yards. ... Chase Sullivan threw for 144 yards against Courtland, but three turnovers (two returned for scores) were costly. ... These teams met five times between 2013 and ‘18, with North Stafford winning three times.

CAROLINE (1-1) at

KING WILLIAM (1-2), 7 p.m.After splitting two one-score games, Caroline hopes for an easier time against a King William squad that has lost its last two outings by a combined 72-6. ... Both of Caroline’s previous games have been delayed by weather, ... Caroline QB Myles Holmes has 451 yards passing and four TDs in two games. He also ran for 99 yards and a TD against Spotsylvania last week. ... King William has won three straight and nine of the last 11 meetings in the non-district series.

COLONIAL BEACH (1-1) at SUSSEX CENTRAL (2-1), 7 p.m.Sussex has won nine of 10 meetings since 2011 and enters on a two-game win streak. ... Both teams have beaten King & Queen Central this season. ... Zehner Negahnquet ran for 102 yards and the Drifters’ only score in last week’s 29-8 loss to Franklin, which started Friday and finished Saturday.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

EASTERN VIEW (2-0)

at BROOKE POINT (2-1), 7 p.m.Both teams bring potent offenses into this matchup. ... Aaron Hull has thrown six TD passes (three to Brett Clatterbaugh) in two games for the Cyclones, who have outscored their foes 125-13. ... Daniel Coles has eight total TDs for the Black-Hawks, including seven in their two-game win streak. They’re averaging 36 points per game. ... Coles threw three TD passes in last year’s 28-6 win over the Cyclones while filling in for injured QB Game Dombek, who’s now healthy.

MASSAPONAX (2-1) at MATOACA (0-2), 7 p.m.Coming off a dominant ground performance against Louisa last week, the Panthers face a Matoaca squad that had little time to recover after a 39-22 loss to Henrico Monday. ... Donavan Phillips and QB Ian Shook each ran for two TDs last week, while William Wiggins amassed 102 of the Panthers’ 353 rushing yards. ... Junior WR/CB Dillon Newton-Short has scored five TDs in two games for Matoaca.

ATLEE (1-2) at SPOTSYLVANIA (1-2), 7 p.m.After breaking through against Caroline last week, the Knights seek a second straight win. ... Johned Benton starred against the Cavaliers, running for three TDs and intercepting a pass. Jefferson Paz ran for the game-winning TD. ... Atlee is coming off a 21-9 loss to Mills Godwin Saturday. ... This is the first meeting between the teams.

CULPEPER (0-3) at LIBERTY-BEALETON (2-1), 7 p.m.The winless Blue Devils hope to build on their best offensive performance of the year in last week’s 55-35 loss to Fauquier, but must shore up a defense that has allowed 122 points in three games. ... Jakari Edwards ran for 168 yards and two TDs against the Falcons, and Jequarius Williams had 94 yards and a score. Jeremiah Johnson threw for 142 yards and a TD to Dalton Butler. .. Liberty has won 13 of the last 15 meetings.

HARRISONBURG (0-2) at ORANGE (2-1), 7 p.m.Coming off a 20-0 shutout of Goochland, the Hornets shoot for their third straight win. ... Bubba Wells scored twice against Goochland in a game that was delayed by weather Friday and finished Monday. ... Harrisonburg has been outscored 89-0 in its two games. ... Orange has yet to face a team that has won a game at the time of kickoff.

SAINT MICHAEL (1-2)

at PAUL VI (2-0), 7 p.m.On short rest, the Warriors aim to stop a two-game slide after falling 26-22 at Episcopal Monday. ... They beat Paul VI 25-13 last season behind a huge two-way game from Melvin Spriggs, who’s now at Akron University. ... Paul VI has outscored its two opponents by a combined 49-6. Gavin Wood has intercepted three passes for the Panthers.

SATURDAY’S GAME

HARGRAVE MILITARY

(1-2) at FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN (3-0), 7 p.m.The Eagles won last year’s meeting 49-7 as Drake Morris threw three TD passes. ... He’ll look to add to his statistics against a Hargrave defense that has allowed a combined 139 points in the past two weeks in losses to St. Anne’s-Belfield (65-14) and Blue Ridge (75-32). ... FCS beat St. Anne’s 19-10 last week.