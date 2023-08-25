Despite losing a wealth of talent to graduation from last season, Riverbend’s offense may be in good hands with Amir Mateo this fall.

The senior showed his dexterity in Friday’s season-opening 55-0 romp over Chancellor, hauling in a pair of touchdown passes from Tanner Triplett that both required concentration.

The first was a juggling 44-yard post pattern on which a Charger defender got a fingertip on the ball, but Mateo managed to haul it in and race untouched into the end zone.

The second was more a case of being in the right place at the right time. Triplett’s pass went through the hands of his intended receiver, Tristan Greene, but Mateo was there to snatch the ball before it hit the turf.

“A lot of tip drills,” Mateo said with a smile. “On the post pattern, I didn’t know it was going to be tipped. It was a little underthrown, so I just worked with what I had to do. The second was just watching. Got to stay aware.”

Greene atoned for his lapse by catching one of Triplett’s four first-half touchdown passes, and Jojo Thomas and freshman Camden Simmons joined Mateo in scoring a pair of touchdowns each.

Simmons, a freshman, emulated Mateo’s quick reflexes by intercepting a first-quarter pass that glanced off a Chancellor receiver’s hands and dashing 25 yards for a first-quarter score. He later caught a 59-yard bomb from Triplett.

And Thomas ran for touchdowns of 32 and 16 yards as the Bears wrapped up the game’s scoring before halftime. Meanwhile, the defense held the Chargers to just three first downs, no pass completions and negative total yards for the game.

Despite the comfortable margin, neither Mateo nor his coach was completely satisfied.

“We can play 10 times better,” Mateo said. “We have some little mistakes that we can fix up, but we capitalized.”

Added coach Nathan Yates: “When you have game like this, that’s what you have to do. You have to focus on, ‘This is what we have to do to get better.’ There’s a lot of things we can improve on. Our schedule doesn’t get any easier. So we definitely have to get better if we want to continue to have success.”

The sentiment was the same on the other sideline, where the Chargers fumbled six times, losing five.

“We didn’t execute,” coach Neil Sullivan said. “We as coaches have to get better at making the schemes simple enough that we can focus on the fundamentals. ... We’ve got to take care of those things, especially when you’re playing a good team like Riverbend.”

Next Thursday, the Chargers visit Stafford. Riverbend hosts Forest Park on Friday.

Riverbend 28 27 0 0 — 55

Chancellor 0 0 0 0 — 0

First Quarter Rb—Amir Mateo 44 pass from Tanner Triplett (Noah Walker kick)

Rb—Camden Simmons 25 interception return (Walker kick)

Rb—Jojo Thomas 32 run (Walker kick)

Rb—Mateo 15 pass from Triplett (Walker kick)

Second Quarter

Rb—Tristan Greene 22 pass from Triplett (Walker kick)

Rb—Simmons 59 pass from Triplett (Walker kick)

Rb—Thomas 16 run (pass failed)

Rb—Ricky Cedeno 12 run (Walker kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

Rb Ch

First downs 12 3

Rushes-yards 28-119 23-(-8)

Passing yards 151 0

Comp-Att-Int 5-7-0 0-9-1

Punts-Avg. 4-42.0 0-0

Fumbles-lost 0-0 6-5

Penalties-yards 8-70 11-100

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Riverbend—Jojo Thomas 8-64, 2 TDs; Luke Marlowe 3-34; Ricky Cedeno 5-30; Tanner Triplett 2-11; Drew Morgan 2-8; Christopher Richardson 3-4; Izzy Johnson 1-(minus 1); Team 4-(minus 31). Chancellor—Dwaud Smith 6-28; Justin Wright 5-16; D.J. Dennison 1-6; Nathaniel Newton 1-(minus 1); Dwayne Stewart 7-(minus 4); Leo Ferguson 1-(minus 8); Team 2-(minus 45).

Passing: Riverbend—Triplett 5-7-0, 151 yards, 4 TDs. Chancellor—Ferguson 0-9-1.

Receiving: Riverbend—Amir Mateo 2-59, 2 TDs; Camden Simmons 1-59, 1 TD; Tristan Green 1-15, 1 TD; Kris Pruitt 1-11. Chancellor—none.