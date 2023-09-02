Jaheim Jackson threw two first-quarter touchdown passes as Louisa raced to a 21–0 lead and held off visiting Courtland for a 30–27 non-district win.

Marcus LaRue ran for two fourth-quarter scores for Courtland (1–1), but Donovan Nelson’s late interception sealed the win for the Lions (2–0).

Next Friday, Louisa visits Massaponax and Courtland hosts North Stafford.

Courtland 0 14 0 13 — 27 Louisa 21 6 0 3 — 30

First Quarter

L—Jayden Seaberry 22 run (George Albertson kick).

L—Jaden Davis 22 pass from Jaheim Jackson (Albertson kick).

L—Donovan Nelson 59 pass from Jackson (Albertson kick).

Second Quarter

C—Zion Minor 45 pass from Charlie Aiken (Chris Salazar kick).

C—Saveyon Deas 12 fumble return (Salazar kick).

Fourth Quarter

L—Trell Creasy 3 run (kick failed).

L—Albertson 30 field goal.

C—Marcus LaRue 3 run (2-point failed).

C—LaRue 2 run (Salazar kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

C L First downs 17 9 Rushes-yards 34-158 28-65 Passing yards 193 228 Comp-Att-Int 13-24-1 5-7-0 Punts-Avg. n/a 3-31.0 Fumbles-lost 3-2 2-1 Penalties-yards 8-60 8-74

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Courtland—Christian Olivella 9-53; Marcus LaRue 8-40, 2 TDs; Dom Morello 7-28; Laquan Cew 3-19; Jamal Vick 1-0; Charlie Aiken 5-(minus 2). Louisa—Jayden Seaberry 4-45; Isaiah Haywood 6-18; Samuel George 6-6; Trell Creasey 5-4; Jaheim Jackson 6-(minus 8).

Passing: Courtland—Aiken 13-24-1 for 193 yards, 1 TD. Louisa—Jackson 5-7-0 for 180 yards, 2 TDs.

Receiving: Courtland—Zion Minor 3-62, 2 TDs; Kilan Perry 3-50; Chew 3-41; Morello 3-29; Jalen Lackey 1-11. Louisa—Donovan Nelson 3-122; Anderson 1-26; Jaden Davis 1-22.

Riverbend 43, Forest Park 15: Amir Mateo scored on a kickoff return, reception and interception return as the Bears scored the game’s final 28 points for a non-district win.

Jordyn Thomas ran for 224 yards and two touchdowns, and freshman Camden Simmons also returned a kickoff for the touchdown for the Bears (2–0), who host King George next Friday.

Forest Park 7 0 8 0 — 15 Riverbend 9 6 0 3 — 30

First Quarter

R—Amir Mateo 87 kickoff return (Noah Walker kick).

FP—Run (kick good).

R—Safety.

Second Quarter

R—Jordyn Thomas 22 run (kick failed).

Third Quarter

FP—2-yard run (2-point conversion).

R—Camden Simmons 90 kickoff return (Walker kick).

Fourth Quarter

R—Thomas 10 run (kick failed).

R—Mateo 13 pass from Tanner Triplett (Walker kick).

R—Mateo 27 interception return (2-point conversion).

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Riverbend—Jordyn Thomas 25-214, 2 TDs; Tanner Triplett 4-23; Luke Marlowe 1-1; Amir Mateo 1-(minus 1).

Passing: Riverbend—Triplett 9-16-1 for 127 yards, 1 TD.

Receiving: Riverbend—Mateo 8-117, 1 TD; Kristopher Pruitt 1-7; Carlos Joyner 1-1.