There are but so many hours during a high school football practice week, and opponents of the King George Foxes are generally inclined to devote a majority of them to the formidable task of stopping Division I-bound receivers Mekhai White and Chanz Wiggins.

“They definitely make it challenging to prepare,” Riverbend head coach Nathan Yates said. “Because you have to worry about them (White and Wiggins) constantly, which does open up some other avenues.”

On Friday night, Dylan Truxon was the beneficiary of those lanes, and the King George junior running back made the best of his space with 165 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the Foxes’ 37–13 victory.

“I think it’s a blessing in disguise,” said Truxon, who flashed his breakaway speed on scoring runs of 72 and 70 yards. “All week they practice for 1 (Wiggins) and 4 (White). But that doesn’t stop me and No. 5 (running back Charles Johnson).”

In fact, the only force capable of bottling up Truxon and the Foxes’ electric rushing attack was lightning. No sooner had he gotten loose to put King George ahead 6–0 than teams retreated to their locker rooms and fans exited the stadium en masse.

“We didn’t know whether we were going to play or not,” Truxon said.

When play resumed following a one hour, 30-minute weather delay, Riverbend (2–1) converted a 3rd and 20 to take what would prove its only lead of the game on a 35-yard pass from quarterback Tanner Triplett to Amir Mateo.

Nor would King George’s passing attack wouldn’t stay grounded much longer, with White and Wiggins each making an acrobatic touchdown reception inside the red zone as the Foxes took a 20–7 lead into halftime.

Senior Max Lipinski drilled a 46-yard field goal, clearing the crossbar by at least 10 yards to give the Foxes (3–0) ample breathing room down the stretch.

“They’re really talented, they’ve got a lot of weapons all around the field, and we made too many mistakes to compete with a quality team like that,” Yates said.

As recently as a few years ago, upending a Class 5 playoff team on the road might serve as the high watermark of King George’s season. But these Foxes — fresh off a run to the Region 4B championship game — harbor loftier aspirations.

“I think it’s a big statement in the area,” said Truxon, “but we’ve got more work to do.”

King George 6 14 3 14 — 37

Riverbend 0 7 6 0 — 13

First quarter

KG—Dylan Truzon 72-yard run (kick fail).

Second quarter

Rb—Amir Mateo 35-yard pass from Tanner Triplett (kick).

KG—Mekhai White 12-yard pass from Jack Pearson (Max Lipinski kick).

KG—Chanz Wiggins 20-yard pass from Pearson (Lipinski kick).

Third quarter

KG—Lipinski 46-yard field goal

Rb—Camden Simmons 26-yard pass from Triplett (run fail).

Fourth quarter

KG—Truxon 2-yard run (Lipinski kick).

KG—Truxon 70-yard run (Lipinski kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

KG Rb

First downs 16 14

Rushes-yards 24-241 25-106

Passing yards 158 136

Comp-Att-Int; 12-17-0; 10-20-1

Punts-Avg. 3-38.0 4-29.0

Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 7-58 4-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: King George—Dylan Truxon 8-165, 3 TDs; Jamari Cox 1-8; Charles Johnson 6-16; Jack Pearson 8-49; Gunnar Reger 1-3. Riverbend—JoJo Thomas 18-94; Amir Mateo 2-2; Triplett `-(-6); Luke Marlowe 2-4; Jonas Taylor 2-51.

Passing: King George—Jack Pearson 12-17, 158 yards and 2 TDs. Riverbend—Tanner Triplett 10-20-1, 136 yards, 2 TDs.

Receiving: King George—White 5-68, TD; Wiggins 4-58, TD; Johnson 1-6; Reger 2-29. Riverbend—Mateo 4-83, TD; Taylor 3-20; Simmons 1-26, TD; Kris Pruit 2-12.