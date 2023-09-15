On the second play of the night and Mountain View’s first passing play, Aaron Barber completed a 57-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Crosby. This was just the beginning.

Four total touchdowns in the first quarter helped secure a 42–14 victory over visiting Centreville Thursday night.

“A lot of guys were getting involved, it’s not just one guy,” Mountain View coach Lou Sorrentino said.

Last week Mountain View (3–0) had seven touchdowns from seven different players. This week five different players scored on six touchdowns, with sophomore Torie Martin running for two.

With a lot of players graduating from the 2022 Region 5D runner-up team, “I’m pleased with the balance, we can score a couple different ways,” Sorrentino said.

On Barber’s second pass of the night, he threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Hamill to put Mountain View up 14–0. Martin had a touchdown runs of 66 and 76 yards and finished the first half with eight carries for 194 yards.

“I always want to get better,” Martin said. “I had an ankle injury, so I need to take care of that and get ready for Massaponax next week.”

Will Shields rushed for a touchdown in the third quarter for Centreville’s first score of the night. With three seconds left in the game, Tyson Mack completed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Denny.

Centreville’s defense held Mountain View to no first downs in the second half and only allowed 14 yards but was not able to recover from Mountain View’s dominant first half.

After a 3–0 non-district start, the Wildcats open their Commonwealth District schedule against Massaponax, Riverbend, and Colonial Forge over the next three weeks.

“District play starts,” says Sorrentino as his Wildcats’ look ahead to the next few weeks. “The meat of our schedule is coming up.”

Centreville 0 0 7 7 — 14 Mountain View 28 14 0 0 — 42

First quarter

MV—Daniel Crosby 57 yard pass from Aaron Barber (Connor Bugni kick good).

MV—Jackson Hamill 6 yard pass from Barber (Bugni kick good).

MV—Torie Martin 66 yard run (Bugni kick good).

MV—Hamill 28 yard interception return (Bugni kick good).

Second quarter

MV—Martin 76 yard run (Bugni kick good).

MV—Tyler Tanks 9 yard pass from Barber (Bugni kick good).

Third quarter

Ce—Will Shields 2 yard run (Emiliano Lucero kick good).

Fourth quarter

Ce—Jahan Denny 4 yard pass from Tyson Mack (Lucrro kick good).

MV Ce First downs 9 14 Rushes-yards 25-249 30-24 Passing yards 83 201 Comp-Att-Int 4-6-0 22-33-2 Punts-Avg. 4-34.5 5-33.0 Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-yards 10-61 6-34

Rushing: Mountain View—Torie Martin 8-194, 2 TDs; Jamil Ramsuer 7-41; Micah Wright 5-5; Darnell Crockett 1-0; Amadre Jones 1-0; Bryce Lambert 1-9; Christian Galloway 2-0. Centreville—JJ Marion 20-16; Will Shields 2-2, TD; Tyson Mack 1-0; Tre Morgan 4-2; Josiah Thornton 3-4.

Passing: Mountain View—Aaron Barber 4-4-0, 83 yards, 3 TDs; Bryce Lambert 0-2-0. Centreville—Will Shields 18-27-2, 84 yards; Tyson Mack 6-6-0, 117 yards, 1 TD.

Receiving: Mountain View—Daniel Crosby 2-68, TD; Jackson Hamill 1-6, TD; Tyler Tanks 1-9, TD. Centreville—Marshall Rich 3-16; JJ Marion 1-4; Cardin Stover 3-10; Javan Denny 2-12, TD; Jourdan Simpson 7-84; LJ Pearson 4-75.