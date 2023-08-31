Given all the star offensive skill players who received diplomas from Mountain View High School in the past 12 months, coach Lou Sorrentino did some serious offseason consideration of his strategy.

"I thought, we're going to have to win games 7–0," he said.

Two games (and two comfortable victories) into the 2023 season, the Wildcats aren't exactly making anyone forget about Ike Daniels, Jackson Sigler and company. But after Friday night's 49–12 romp over visiting Woodgrove, they're showing the cupboard isn't exactly empty.

"I wouldn't say I'm really surprised," said senior Pierre Harris, who caught one of Aaron Barber's three touchdown passes and also intercepted a pass from his free safety position. "It's really nice to have a start like this, but we can still grow.

"We knew we weren't going to be as talented, but we didn't really think that ourselves. We know that we're the underdogs. We know we have to step up."

Daniels, Sigler and receivers Collin Carroll and Jayden Fair accounted for over 4,400 total combined yards and 55 touchdowns a year ago. They're all on Division I rosters now, but the Wildcats haven't been completely decimated. They've rolled up 87 points in wins over Forest Park and Woodgrove — 24 more than they did in their first two games last season, when they reached a second straight Region 5D title game.

They've found new contributors like Butler, who has thrown five TD passes in two games in replacing Sigler. And Torie Martin, who has taken over Daniels' running back spot and delivered back-to-back 100-yard rushing games (127 yards Friday night, including a 41-yard scoring sprint).

They've even found new receiving targets. On Friday, that included 300-pound senior Eric Mensah, who's headed to Virginia Tech because of his defensive prowess. He participated in back-to-back sacks of Woodgrove quarterback Patrick Thomas Friday night, but he also caught his first high school touchdown pass while lining up at tight end.

"It was a dream come true," Mensah said. "I've been wanting a touchdown since my freshman year. In my middle school years, I was getting them back to back. I really wanted one in my high school days, especially my senior year."

The offense wasn't perfect. The Wildcats lost fumbles on their first two possessions, and the Wolverines surprised them with a lateral that turned into an early touchdown pass and a 6–0 lead.

But Nick English's second-quarter interception changed the momentum, leading to a string of 42 straight Mountain View points.

The Wildcats are off next week and host Centreville in another Thursday night game on Sept. 14 before diving into their Commonwealth District schedule. It will give them time to savor an unexpectedly good start.

"The last two games, we've done a nice job," Sorrentino said. "They're good kids; they've worked hard and they have talent. But they had so many good players ahead of them that they didn't have to do it."

Woodgrove 6 0 0 6 — 12 Mountain View 7 21 7 14 — 49

First Quarter

W—Connor Salmin 31 pass from Brady Morrell (kick blocked)

MV—Eric Mensah 7 pass from Aaron Barber (Connor Bugni kick)

Second Quarter

MV—R.J. Winters 16 pass from Barber (Bugni kick)

MV—Torie Martin 41 run (Bugni kick)

MV—Pierre Harris 24 pass from Barber (Bugni kick)

Third Quarter

MV—Jamil Ramseur 8 run (Bugni kick)

Fourth Quarter

MV—Micah Wright 28 run (Bugni kick)

W—Salmin 34 pass from Patrick Thomas (kick failed)

MV—Bryce Lambert 22 run (Bugni kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

W MV First downs 12 18 Rushes-yards 28-48 36-217 Passing yards 103 142 Comp-Att-Int 8-18-2 10-15-0 Punts-Avg. 3-31.7 1-29 Fumbles-lost 2-0 3-2 Penalties-yards 5-40 8=75

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Woodgrove—Bryan Miller 9-34; Nate Christie 5-16; David Wall 2-8; Connor Salmin 1-1; Patrick Thomas 11-(minus 11). Mountain View—Torie Martin 17-127, 1 TD; Bryce Lambert 3-47, 1 TD; Micah Wright 6-24, 1 TD; Jamil Ramseur 4-18, 1 TD; Sherwin Tisson 1-4; Pierre Harris Jr. 1-3; Darnell Crockett 1-1; Aaron Barber 3-(minus 17).

Passing: Woodgrove—Thomas 7-17-2, 72 yards, 1 TD; Brady Morrell 1-1-0, 31 yards, 1 TD. Mountain View—Barber 9-12-0, 131 yards, 3 TDs; Lambert 1-3-0, 11 yards.

Receiving: Woodgrove—Salmin 5-84, 2 TDs; Coltan Dezard 1-10; Luke Jenkins 1-6; Ryder Fiala 1-3. Mountain View—Daniel Crosby 4-57; Harris 3-51, 1 TD; R.J. Winters 1-16, 1 TD; Donovan Regis 1-11; Eric Mensah 1-7, 1 TD.