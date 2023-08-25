Due to threats of violence, Stafford High School has forfeited Friday night’s scheduled season-opening football game at James Monroe. The game will not be rescheduled.

Stafford County Sheriff Department Maj. Shawn Kimmitz told The Free Lance-Star that several Stafford youths made “inappropriate” posters and put them on social media. At least five people shared the postings, raising public concern.

Sandra Osborn, Chief Communications Officer for Stafford County Public Schools, said in a statement: “This week, some of our students shared an inappropriate social media post that caused a threat of violence at tonight’s football game against James Monroe High School. We have been in close contact with Fredericksburg City Public Schools, Fredericksburg City Police and Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, who are investigating the threats. We will take appropriate disciplinary action, and will cooperate fully with the investigation.

“Law enforcement and area school systems prioritize community safety and take every threat seriously. We feel lucky to have great partners in Fredericksburg City Public Schools and local law enforcement. We do not believe this matter can be resolved in a way for both teams and community to come together at this time for healthy competition. Unfortunately, our schedules do not align in a way that would allow for the game to be rescheduled.”

Head coaches Jeff Drugatz of Stafford and George Coghill of James Monroe declined to comment.