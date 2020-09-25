For veteran high school football coaches, Friday nights are strangely quiet

“I think as a coach, whether you like it or not, you always miss the smell of a locker room,” said J.C. Hall, who has become quite familiar with the aroma at Courtland while playing quarterback for the Cougars, then coaching them for the past 17 years.

With the VHSL planning to hold a season in February, Eastern View coach Greg Hatfield made the mental decision to flip equinoxes. Since his winter figures to be unusually busy, Hatfield is taking the fall to clean and knock out backlogged projects around the house.

“It kind of feels like springtime a little bit,” said Hatfield, “because we’re kind of in that preparation phase right now, instead of being knee-deep.”

Hatfield, who has five children, is also taking advantage of his unencumbered schedule to watch two young sons play baseball and visit two daughters who are away at college. Sorrentino reported watching more movies with his wife and taking more walks.

It may not be altogether surprising that football coaches are filling the current oblong-shaped void in their lives with, well, football.