For veteran high school football coaches, Friday nights are strangely quiet

On Labor Day, Eric Ludden found himself at Virginia’s Eastern Shore, enjoying a leisurely fishing trip on the Chesapeake Bay.
But there was a catch.
“I was like, ‘I shouldn’t be here,’ ” the Massaponax High School football coach said. “I should be out at practice right now.”
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, longtime coaches like Ludden are navigating a fall without football for the first time in decades. Many were children themselves the last time their autumn existences weren’t dictated solely by gridiron obligations.
“It’s basically a whole life,” said Ludden, who coached each of his four sons at Massaponax. “We’ve never really done anything leisurely in the fall. Labor day weekend I went out of town—I’ve never done that.”
For Mountain View coach Lou Sorrentino, the epiphany arrived at 3 p.m. on a muggy afternoon in late August. While walking to his car, Sorrentino realized that he would’ve—should’ve—been boarding a bus to Albemarle for the Wildcats’ season opener.
“We always hate that trip, it’s so long,” Sorrentino said. “I said, ‘Man, I’d give anything to be on that bus right now.’”
At a basic level, coaches can sense that something isn’t quite right.
“I think as a coach, whether you like it or not, you always miss the smell of a locker room,” said J.C. Hall, who has become quite familiar with the aroma at Courtland while playing quarterback for the Cougars, then coaching them for the past 17 years.
With the VHSL planning to hold a season in February, Eastern View coach Greg Hatfield made the mental decision to flip equinoxes. Since his winter figures to be unusually busy, Hatfield is taking the fall to clean and knock out backlogged projects around the house.
“It kind of feels like springtime a little bit,” said Hatfield, “because we’re kind of in that preparation phase right now, instead of being knee-deep.”
Hatfield, who has five children, is also taking advantage of his unencumbered schedule to watch two young sons play baseball and visit two daughters who are away at college. Sorrentino reported watching more movies with his wife and taking more walks.
It may not be altogether surprising that football coaches are filling the current oblong-shaped void in their lives with, well, football.
Sunday is normally Massaponax’s designated game-planning day, and Ludden admits that prior to this fall, he hadn’t watched a regular-season NFL game in years. That changed last week, when he and his son Travis caught the Baltimore Ravens on TV.
“I’m ignorant,” Ludden said with a laugh. “For me, it was hard to tell who the big players were and all that stuff.”
Sorrentino, 61, suffers from blood clots that put him at high risk were he to contract COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. He’s ventured away from home only a few times since the pandemic began, and, if the Virginia High School League had decided to hold a season this fall, he’s not sure if he would have been able to participate.
But earlier this week he made an appearance at Mountain View, where the school’s guidance department donned shoulder pads and ran through a series of drills for a “Wellness Wednesday.”
Sorrentino joined them, huffing and puffing in the fall air. The scene felt familiar, if slightly sad.
“It was fun being out on the field, and getting bags out and doing something that looked like football,” he said.
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco
