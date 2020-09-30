Former JM hoops standout Gray commits to George Mason

Although he has the vision and strength to get to the rim or set up his teammates for easy buckets, he’s also versatile enough to step behind the 3-point line and knock down shots regularly.

The 6-foot-2 rising senior’s game transitions well to the college level, especially in the guard-oriented Atlantic-10.

“The coach’s plan is to make me a professional,” Gray said “If that’s in the NBA or overseas.”

He had interest from a number of Division I programs, including UNC-Greensboro, James Madison, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati and St. Bonaventure.

“George Mason separated itself with the campus and how close it is to home,” Gray said. “My goals are to try and help George Mason get a conference championship and also make the NCAA Tournament.”

Academically, Gray plans to major in kinesiology at Mason. If professional basketball doesn’t pan out, he’d like to pursue a career as a physical trainer.

With his college decision finalized, Gray can now focus on his final year of high school basketball and a pursuing a third straight state championship with Blue Ridge.

“It definitely gives you a sense of relief because now you are focusing on one school,” he said.