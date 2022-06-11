Former JM standout Hall commits to Michigan State

Former James Monroe High School standout linebacker Jordan Hall announced on Saturday night that he will attend Michigan State.

Hall (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) made his announcement via social media while on an official visit to East Lansing, Mich. campus. He earlier visited the University of Florida and had listed North Carolina, Notre Dame and Michigan as his other finalists. He canceled planned visits to the other schools.

He is listed as a four-star prospect and the No. 14 linebacker and No. 194 player overall in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports, a recruiting website.

Hall started as a freshman at JM in 2019 and made 93 tackles (19 for loss) before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., where he has played the past two years for a nationally ranked program. He will be a senior this fall.