Former Louisa standout McGhee commits to Virginia

Olivia McGhee

Louisa standout Olivia McGhee will give the Cavaliers a needed infusion of youth and talent.

 FILE / MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE

FROM STAFF REPORTS

She’s leaving Louisa County for her senior year of high school, but Olivia McGhee plans to come back close to home to pay basketball in college.

McGhee announced on Thursday that she will attend the University of Virginia, choosing the Cavaliers over 26 other offers that included Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, Virginia Tech and Michigan.

The 6-foot-3 rising senior combo guard will pay her final high school season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. She led Louisa to an unbeaten season and the VHSL Class 4 state championship as a sophomore, earning Free Lance–Star All-Area player of the year honors, then averaged 22.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.4 blocked shots per game as a sophomore.

She is rated as the No. 35 overall prospect in the Class of 2023 by ESPN HoopGurlz and becomes the first significant high school signee for new Virginia coach Amaka Agugua–Hamilton, who was hired during the spring. The Cavaliers went 5–22 (2–16 in the Atlantic Coast Conference) in 2021–22 and have suffered through four straight losing seasons.

