Former Riverbend standout Matos shooting for big things at private school

As Robby Matos has settled into the private school atmosphere, the social challenges haven’t been easy.
Matos played his freshman year with the Riverbend High School boys basketball team and was a second-team all-Region 6B performer.
He transferred to Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg and reclassified as a freshman in 2020. He’s living in an on-campus dormitory and away from the friends he relied upon in the Fredericksburg area.
“I’ve lived in Fredericksburg since I was 2 years old,” Matos said. “It’s a change in environment. It’s something I have to adapt to. It’s a little harder than I expected, but I’ll get used to it.”
Matos’ on-court maturation is occurring at a more rapid pace.
After the expected ups and downs of a new team and new environment, Matos has been one of the catalysts for VES’ 3–0 start. The Bishops are averaging 113 points per game as Matos’ spearheads their fast-pace attack from his point guard position.
He’s averaging 15.6 points per game along with 5.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals. He delivered 27 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and five steals in a win over Woodberry Forest.
Bishops head coach Darko Sedlar said Matos has improved all-around since 2020 as his athleticism has remained a steady asset.
“His quickness is definitely something that stands out with him,” Sedlar said. “He’s very fast. He’s a very good ball handler, very good passer. He obviously has all the traits of a good point guard and I think he’s an elite defender. That separates him from a lot of other people at his position.”
Matos got an up-close look at what a future Division I guard looks like when VES was defeated by back-to-back state champion Blue Ridge three times last season. The Barons are led by former James Monroe guard Michael Gray, who has signed a national letter of intent with George Mason.
Matos said it was a learning experience, and he’s since worked on adding some of Gray’s subtlety to his game.
“He’s a very calm player. He does what he’s supposed to do,” Matos said. “He doesn’t make too many turnovers. He takes good shots. He’s all you want in a college point guard. I think he’s an outstanding player and a really good player to gauge my performance against.”
Matos said sessions over the summer in Charlottesville with highly regarded skills trainer Damin Altizer of the Virginia Basketball Academy also elevated his game.
He said in addition to sharpening his skills, Altizer also helped raise his confidence level. He said he worked on various aspects of his game, including how to stop and go and improving his mid-range jumper.
“I got a lot stronger so I was able to create space and get my shots off,” Matos said. “I think all of my attributes have improved in some way.”
Sedlar said Matos also has something that can’t necessarily be taught: a competitive spirit. The coach believes it stems from Matos’ family.
His father has coached him much of his life. His older brother, Yetur Gross–Matos, starred in football at Chancellor High School and Penn State and just completed his rookie season with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers as a defensive end.
Matos spent last spring training with his brother in Spotsylvania County as he prepared for the NFL draft. Matos’ parents have since moved to Forest, 10 minutes from VES, and three hours from Charlotte so they can be closer to their children.
“Coming from his family, he’s very competitive and I knew that from the start,” Sedlar said. “I think one thing he needs to continue to work on is finding a way to win games with other players.
“I think he struggled a little bit last year with that. I think he tried to take over things a little too much at times which is not a bad thing. But for him, the biggest thing we talked about is ‘You’ve got to make sure your team wins.’ He’s been doing that at the beginning of this year.”
Those types of intangibles should help Matos get recruited to the next level. He’s received interest from North Carolina State, Memphis, Longwood and Princeton.
Sedlar said Matos’ skill set translates anywhere from the low Division I level to mid-major to high-major, but his size (5-foot-9, 160 pounds) could be a hurdle to overcome unless he sprouts in the next year or two.
Sedlar said Matos has improved as a shooter and decision-maker. Matos’ ultimate destination, the coach cautioned, may depend on how much range he can add to his jump shot. He’ll also need to ensure his team is victorious at a high rate so he’s viewed as a winner.
“There’s nothing that’s guaranteed [in recruiting] and it’s going to be tough,” Sedlar said. “He’s working hard. He’s doing everything that we ask him to do, not only on the court but off the court.
“He’s one of our higher GPA guys on the team. Those are all great things that are ultimately going to get him to the level he wants to be.”
