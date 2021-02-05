Former Riverbend standout Matos shooting for big things at private school

“I got a lot stronger so I was able to create space and get my shots off,” Matos said. “I think all of my attributes have improved in some way.”

Sedlar said Matos also has something that can’t necessarily be taught: a competitive spirit. The coach believes it stems from Matos’ family.

His father has coached him much of his life. His older brother, Yetur Gross–Matos, starred in football at Chancellor High School and Penn State and just completed his rookie season with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers as a defensive end.

Matos spent last spring training with his brother in Spotsylvania County as he prepared for the NFL draft. Matos’ parents have since moved to Forest, 10 minutes from VES, and three hours from Charlotte so they can be closer to their children.

“Coming from his family, he’s very competitive and I knew that from the start,” Sedlar said. “I think one thing he needs to continue to work on is finding a way to win games with other players.

“I think he struggled a little bit last year with that. I think he tried to take over things a little too much at times which is not a bad thing. But for him, the biggest thing we talked about is ‘You’ve got to make sure your team wins.’ He’s been doing that at the beginning of this year.”