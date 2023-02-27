King George senior Anijah James won the girls’ long jump title at Monday’s VHSL Class 4 indoor track state championships at Liberty University in Lynchburg.

James leapt 18 feet, 3 inches, beating runner-up Evie Goetz of Fauquier (17-8) and becoming the Foxes’ first female state individual indoor champion. Chancellor’s Paris Johnson was fifth in the same event (17-2.5) and also qualified for Tuesday’s 55-meter dash final.

Louisa freshman Savion Hiter placed fifth (44-2) and Courtland senior Kwame Whitaker eighth (43-2.25) in the boys’ triple jump. Louisa’s girls were seventh in the 3,200 relay (10:02.25), and the Lions’ Justin Davenport tied for eighth in the boys’ pole vault (12-0).

Courtland’s Lauren Castro was seventh and Louisa’s Hannah Ryan eighth in the girls’ high jump. Each cleared 4-10.

In the Class 3 championships being held concurrently, James Monroe’s Logan Conner tied for fourth (4-10) in the girls’ high jump and Caroline’s boys placed fifth in the 3,200 relay (8:20.99).

Three local runners (Caroline’s Isaiah Reid, JM’s Bryan Dudley and Culpeper’s Christian Smith) qualified for Tuesday’s 55-meter dash final.