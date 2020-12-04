Fredericksburg Christian School names DeArmas as new AD

David DeArmas will become the new athletic director at Fredericksburg Christian School this month. He succeeds Luke Sellers, FCS's AD for the past 5 1/2 years, who is resigning to take a business position elsewhere.

DeArmas has served as the school's assistant AD for the past two years and is also the special-teams coach for the Eagles' football team. He kicked collegiately at the universities of Maryland and Connecticut, winning all-Yankee Conference honors at UConn. He was invited to the NFL combine and attended tryout camps for the then-St. Louis Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played and coached in the Arena League.

A high school All-America kicker at DeMatha (Md.) Catholic High School, DeArmas worked as a government contractor for 20 years before joining the FCS staff. He is currently working on his master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Regent University. He and his wife, Lauren, have two children, Brianna and Christian.