Free Lance-Star female athlete of the decade: James Monroe's Alexis Clark

For most of the the past month, we’ve presented the Fredericksburg area’s top high school athletes in each sport for the decade 2010–19. But who was best overall. Here are our staff’s top-five picks for best female athlete.
Coming tomorrow: Male Athlete of the Decade
1. ALEXIS CLARK, James Monroe
- 2017–18 Free Lance–Star female athlete of the year
- An 11-time state champion in the shot put and discus
- Starting goalkeeper for the 2017 state champion field hockey team
- A three-year starter for JM’s basketball team
- Was also a softball standout for the Yellow Jackets and played football
2. VICTORIA BARRETT, North Stafford
- 2019-20 Free Lance-Star female athlete of the year
- Named All-Area volleyball player of the decade
- Finished career with VHSL-record 2,044 kills
- Developed into an all-state track and field performer in the long jump
- Now a freshman volleyball player at New Mexico State
3. TAYLOR ROBINSON, Louisa
- 2016–17 Free Lance–Star female athlete of the year
- Captured state title in the 55-meter hurdles for the Lions’ track and field team
- Was named Conference 19 softball player of the year as a senior
- Batted .492 with 27 RBIs and struck out 154 batters in 108 innings in ‘17
- Now competes for the Marshall University track team
4. TAYLOR HEROLD, James Monroe
- 2010–11 Free Lance–Star female athlete of the year
- Named All-Area field hockey player of the decade
- Scored 31 goals for the Yellow Jackets as a senior and named co-state player of the year
- Was also a soccer standout for JM
- Finished field hockey career at Penn State ninth on all-time scoring list with 52 goals
5. SABRINA HILL, Mountain View
- 2009–10 Free Lance–Star female athlete of the year
- Named first-team all-decade softball player
- Batted .512 as a junior and .450 as a senior for the Wildcats
- Was also a starter for the Mountain View basketball and field hockey teams
- Became a softball All-American at Christopher Newport
Honorable mention: Lindsey Armentrout, King George; Ginny Beringer, James Monroe; Natalie Bohmke, Stafford; Colleen Norair, Fredericksburg Academy; Keyontae Williams, James Monroe; Alexis Willis, Massaponax.
