Kaylie DeChicchis threw a complete game, allowing just three hits as the North Stafford softball team escaped with a thrilling 2-1 win Friday on senior night at Riverbend.

The Wolverines (8-1) plated both their runs in the top of the first, getting RBI singles from Phoebe Hughes and Emma Darkin. That proved enough run support for DeChicchis.

Riverbend moved the potential winning run to second in the bottom of the seventh, but DeChicchis ended the game with a strikeout.

Emily Dameron had nine strikeouts and drove in the lone run for Riverbend (7-4).

GIRLS' SOCCER

Mountain View 1, Massaponax 0: Hannah Russ scored the only goal for the Wildcats' to help secure the district victory over the Panthers.

Molly Ferland contributed the assist and Goalie Anneliese Becker earned the 4th shutout of the season for the Wildcats.

Mountain View (6-2) will travel to Stafford on Tuesday.

Spotsylvania 5, James Monroe 0: Maddy Gray, Mak Robinson, Karlie Sparks, Rozzalyn Jackson and Izzy Robinson each scored once and goalie Nikkie Buckley registered four saves to help visiting Spotsylvania get a win.

Mak Robinson, Paige Franklin and Ana Blount supplied assists for the Knights (2-4, 2-2), who visit King George on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Mountain View 12, Massaponax 2: Hayden Rue was 2 for 3 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored, and Conlen Sanchez was 3 for 4 with two runs scored as visiting Mountain View scored six runs each in the final two innings to pull away for a Commonwealth District win.

R H E Mountain View 000 066 — 12 16 1 Massaponax 010 100 — 2 8 2

O. CORCORAN, M. McCauley (5) and R. Chapman. E. BERG, C. Rist, N. Harris, N. Sanderson and T. Stempin.

Thursday's results

BASEBALL

Mountain View 13, Potomac 0: Caleb Ramsey was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Hayden Rue was 2 for 2 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead homestanding Mountain View to a Commonwealth District win.

Nic Muratore add two hits and run scored and Jordan Ramsey had hits, two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Wildcats.

R H E Potomac 000 00 — 0 1 2 Mountain View 632 2x — 13 12 1

M. IZQUIERDO and J. Steele. T. VanDYKE and R. Chapman, T. Hootselle.

Chancellor 4, Caroline 1: Hunter Covill allowed two hits and no earned runs in five innings on the mound to help Chancellor get a Battlefield District win.

Covill added a sacrifice fly, Carter Childs knocked in a run and Shawn Dillard contributed tow hits for the Chargers (2-4, 2-2).

Caroline fell to 3-7 overall and 2-7 in the district.

SOFTBALL

King George 4, Stafford 1: Jordan Yule went the distance on the mound, striking out nine in a two-hitter to help visiting Stafford get a nondistrict win.

Yule added a hit at the plate and Anali Reyna came up with two hits, as did Kristina Tolson for the Indians. One of Tolson's hits was a double.

Paige Headley had a double and Linsey Spillman a single for King George's two hits.

R H E Stafford 003 100 0 — 4 5 2 King George 000 000 1 — 1 2 3

JORDAN YULE and Leighton Gary. ABBY GREENWOOD and Abigail Clarke.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Riverbend 14, North Stafford 5: Conlon McNally totaled six goals and two assists, and Logan Eastman three goals and four assists to help Riverbend secure a Commonwealth District home win.

Other Bears, who visit Brooke Point on Monday, to get on the scoresheet were Reilly Curran with three goals, Parker Brown with one goal and three assists, and Eli Schoenberger with one goal.

BOYS' TENNIS

Riverbend 9, North Stafford 0

Singles: Chase Catullo (Rb) d. Noah Scheiman 10-0; Deven Jani (Rb) d. Dylan Strickler 10-0; Joshua Bartlet (Rb) d. Griffin Harrel 10-3; Charlie Long (Rb) d. Quin Roderick 10-1; Dhruv Bejugam (Rb) d. Hunter Brengel 10-4; Luke Degallery (Rb) d. Trenton Senavanh 10-1.

Doubles: Catullo/Jani (Rb) d. Scheiman/Strickler 10-1; Long/Bartlet (Rb) d. Harrel/Roderick 10-4; Degallery/Nik Gupta (Rb) d. Senavanh/Hunter Brenge 10-1.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Massaponax 8, Mountain View 1

Singles: Grace Burner (Ma) d. Jasmine Muturi 11-9; Josie Brewster (Ma) d. Megan Soderholm 10-1; Shelby Brewer (Ma) d. Meagan Calvert 10-4; Avery Rau (Ma) d. Ashlyn Fields 10-5; Avery Steis (Ma) d. Elyse Lohmeyer 11-10 (11-9); Marylin Ross (Ma) d. Gabriella Smith 10-8.

Doubles: Burner/Brewster (Ma) d. Muturi/Soderholm 8-2; Brewer/Rau (Ma) d. Calvert/Fields 8-0; Sabrina Slusser/Sophia Parage-Riboul (MV) d. Ross/Lily Peralta 8-3.