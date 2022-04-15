Friday, April 15 high school sports roundup: Chargers, Blue Devils both score in OT to earn tie

Lincoln Moy scored with two minutes left in the second overtime to help Eastern View get a 2-2 boys soccer tie at Chancellor on Friday night.

Abraham Kamden opened the scoring in the first half for the Cyclones.

Adam Cook tied the game for the Chargers off an assist from Johnnie Soto Fercovic 12 minutes into the second half.

Noah Lohr put away an assist from brother Jonas Lohr two minutes into the first overtime to give Chancellor what proved to be a short-lived lead.

The Chargers (4-1-2) visit James Monroe on Thursday, while Eastern View (2-2-2) is off until April 26 when it travels to Chancellor.