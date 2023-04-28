GIRLS' SOCCER
Massaponax 3, Stafford 0: Elizabeth Sielski scored two goals and earned one assist for the Panthers to help defeat the Indians in a district matchup.
Brenna Raymond scored one goal and Natalie Lafluer contributed one assist.
Mountain View 1, Brooke Point 0: Sydney Clarkson scored the only goal of the game for the Wildcats' in the last minute to help secure the victory over the Black-Hawks.
Gianna Gomez contributed an assist and Anneliese Becker earned the shutout.
SOFTBALL
King George 15, Culpeper 0: Paige Headley and Madison Sabota homered and had 2 RBIs each for the Foxes in a district win at Culpeper.
Abigail Clark had a double, a triple and 3 RBIs, Kendall Morgan had 2 hits and 2 runs scored and Summer Stowers had 2 hits and 2 RBIs. Abigail Greenwood got the win for the Foxes in the circle striking out 11 in 5 innings.
|R
|H
|E
|King George
|070
|17
|–
|15
|15
|0
|Culpeper
|000
|00
|–
|0
|4
|5