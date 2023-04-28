GIRLS' SOCCER

Massaponax 3, Stafford 0: Elizabeth Sielski scored two goals and earned one assist for the Panthers to help defeat the Indians in a district matchup.

Brenna Raymond scored one goal and Natalie Lafluer contributed one assist.

Mountain View 1, Brooke Point 0: Sydney Clarkson scored the only goal of the game for the Wildcats' in the last minute to help secure the victory over the Black-Hawks.

Gianna Gomez contributed an assist and Anneliese Becker earned the shutout.

SOFTBALL

King George 15, Culpeper 0: Paige Headley and Madison Sabota homered and had 2 RBIs each for the Foxes in a district win at Culpeper.

Abigail Clark had a double, a triple and 3 RBIs, Kendall Morgan had 2 hits and 2 runs scored and Summer Stowers had 2 hits and 2 RBIs. Abigail Greenwood got the win for the Foxes in the circle striking out 11 in 5 innings.

R H E King George 070 17 – 15 15 0 Culpeper 000 00 – 0 4 5

ABBY GREENWOOD and Abigail Clarke. H. METZGER and K. Postelle.