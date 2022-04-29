Friday, April 29 high school sports round up: North Stafford softball defeats Colonial Forge

Katelynn Carter was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Emma Parkyn and was also 3 for 4, including a double to help visiting North Stafford secure an 8-4 Commonwealth District softball win against Colonial Forge on Friday night.

Abby Morris added two hits and an RBI, and Kaylie DeChicchis contributed two hits and two RBIs for the Wolverines (5-5), who visit Massaponax on Monday.

Madi Smith had a triple, a single and two RBIs to lead the Eagles.

Also contributing for Colonial Forge were Peyton Schwin with two hits and an RBIs, Arianna Melendez with a triple and an RBI, and Kaci Stephenson with a triple.

R H E North Stafford 023 210 0 — 8 13 2 Colonial Forge 010 210 0 — 4 10 0

KAYLIE DeCHICCHIS and Phoebe Hughes. MADI SMITH, Kaci Stephenson (4), Smith (5) and Caitlyn Oakland.

STAFFORD 13, BROOKE POINT 3

Paige Eagleton singled, tripled and drove in three runs as the Indians won on the night they celebrated the 40th anniversary of the 1982 state championship team.

Jordan Yule, Alyssa Bosket, and Leighton Gary added a pair of hits each. for the Indians. Sarah Bourne earned the win, striking out five. Madison Chambers had two hits for the Black-Hawks.

BASEBALL

RIVERBEND 9, MASSAPONAX 4

Riverbend solidified their eight game winning streak and defeated Massaponax in a Commonwealth district matchup Friday night.

Collin Snyder is currently 5-0 on the mound and went 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs.

Ethan Justice went 4 for 4 and had 2 RBIs for the Bears.

Rhett Fletcher went 2 for 4 and had 2 RBIs as well.

Z. Sailor went 3 for 4 and Christion Gryzb went 2 for 2 for the Panthers.

Riverbend (11-4, 8-1) will return home against Brooke Point on Monday.

R H E Rivebend 310 103 1 — 9 13 3 Massaponax 101 101 0 — 4 10 2

COLLIN SNYDER, Gavin Lewter (5), Aiden Klimtzak (7) and Sam Townshend. C. BLAKE, Eric Berg (5), and Christion Gryzb.

COLONIAL FORGE 11, NORTH STAFFORD 1

Camdan Henderson, Zyhir Hope and Aidan Walker each collected three hits to lead the Eagles to a Commonwealth District victory.

Graham Jones struck out eight in four innings to earn the victory and added a key double in a four-run third inning.

BROOKE POINT 5, STAFFORD 1

Jason Isidro allowed only one hit and struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings to earn the victory. He also had two hits at the plate.

Zach Horn went 3 for 4, including a triple, in the Black-Hawks’ Commonwealth District win.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

COLONIAL FORGE 10, NORTH STAFFORD 1

The Eagles remain undefeated with a Commonwealth District victory on the road over the Wolverines.

Ava Kergate scored five goals to lead the Eagles, Nicole Alvarado scored two goals, Maci Landel, Ava Hecker, and Kayla Windsory each scored one goal, Mariah Walsh had two assists, and Taryn Chance, Jenna Roers, and Alexa Kaley each earned an assist.

Colonial Forge (10-0) will travel to Mountain View on Tuesday.

MASSAPONAX 4, RIVERBEND 1

Halie Keller scored twice and Avery White and Kaitlyn Venzen ech had a goal and an assist in the Panthers’ Commonwealth District win.

Alexa Stohr and Kristina Twiddy posted assists for. Massaponax (10–1), which visits North Stafford Monday

BROOKE POINT 6, STAFFORD 0

The Black-Hawks earn the Commonwealth District victory behind a shutout performance from goalkeeper Hailey Askelson.

Emily Lenhard scored three goals and earned one assist for Brooke Point, Lauren Sanders scored two goals and earned one assist, Dulce Salces had one goal, and Riley Goger, Makayla Huppmann, and Aubrie Hoban each earned an assist.

GIRLS TENNIS

ALBEMARLE 5, MASSAPONAX 4

Singles: Mia Shen (Al) d. Grace Burner 8-2; Brooke Hydahl (Ma) d. Megan Kennedy 8-0; Cardin Funk (Al) d. Josie Brewster 8-6; Miranda Parrish (Ma) d. Ella Vesser 8-1; Natalia Sipko (Ma) d. Amy Wang 9-8 (7-5); Katie Swansiger (Al) d. Shelby Brewer 8-5.

Doubles: Shen/Kennedy (Al) d. Burner/Hyldahl 8-2; Funk/Wang (Al) d. Brewster/Sipko 8-2; Parrish/Ailish Connell (Ma) d. Swansiger/Tess Eluvathingal Muttikkal 8-6.

Next match: The Panthers (9-4) host Stafford on Tuesday.