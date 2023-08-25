FIELD HOCKEY

Fredericksburg Christian 2, Saint John Paul the Great 0: Isabelle DiBlasi scored twice and Christy Myers registered nine saves in goal to help Fredericksburg Christian get a win.

Lyla Webb and Becca Medina supplied assists for the Eagles, who take on St. Gertrude's on Tuesday.

Thursday's results

FIELD HOCKEY

Colonial Forge 0, Cosby 0 (CF wins 3-2, SO): Lexie Kindel, Morgan Mesterhazy, and Evie Detar scored for the Eagles in a shootout after a scoreless regulation. Goalie Kate Young had three key saves during the shootout for Colonial Forge, which hosts Stafford on Monday.

VOLLEYBALL

Caroline 3, Mechanicsville 0: Kayla Veney had 41 assists and eight digs in the Cavaliers' 25-20, 24-26, 25-22, 24-26, 15-12 non-district victory. Riley Forehand added 20 kills and 19 digs, and Jordyn Wilkerson had 15 kills and 13 digs. Audrey Edwards contributed 10 kills.