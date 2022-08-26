Friday, Aug. 26 high school sports roundup: Massaponax uses balanced offense to win season opener

Teagan Cork, Hayden Gayle and Kyla Ross scored as the Massaponax field hockey team defeated Spotsylvania 3-0 in a nondistrict season opener Thursday. Anneliese Harmon had an assist and Emma Knapp and Jordyn Grace were defensive standouts for Massaponax, which visits Mountain View Monday.
Thursday’s results
VOLLEYBALL
PATRIOT 3, MOUNTAIN VIEW 2
Zeta Berry had five aces, 11 digs and 24 assists as the Wildcats rallied from a 2–0 deficit before falling 25–20, 25–8, 22–25, 18–25, 15–11 in a nondistrict match.
Kendall Freeman added nine kills for Mountain View (0–2), which hosts Massaponax in its Commonwealth District opener Monday. Autumn Brown had 15 digs and Elsie Afful six kills and five blocks.