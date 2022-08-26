 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday, Aug. 26 high school sports roundup: Massaponax uses balanced offense to win season opener

  • 0

Teagan Cork, Hayden Gayle and Kyla Ross scored as the Massaponax field hockey team defeated Spotsylvania 3-0 in a nondistrict season opener Thursday. Anneliese Harmon had an assist and Emma Knapp and Jordyn Grace were defensive standouts for Massaponax, which visits Mountain View Monday.

Thursday’s results

VOLLEYBALL

PATRIOT 3, MOUNTAIN VIEW 2

Zeta Berry had five aces, 11 digs and 24 assists as the Wildcats rallied from a 2–0 deficit before falling 25–20, 25–8, 22–25, 18–25, 15–11 in a nondistrict match.

Kendall Freeman added nine kills for Mountain View (0–2), which hosts Massaponax in its Commonwealth District opener Monday. Autumn Brown had 15 digs and Elsie Afful six kills and five blocks.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

H.S. Football: Live Scoreboard

H.S. Football: Live Scoreboard

Keep up with tonight's live scores via reporters from our reporters and social media posts. All the updates in one place.

See one missing? Tag us at @FLSVarsity and we'll gladly retweet you!

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert