Friday, Dec. 16 high school sports roundup

Reuben McEachern scored 23 points to lead Carmel, which rallied for a 66-64 boys basketball win at Caroline on Friday night.

Gabe Campbell earned a double-double with 17 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists, and Dennel Douglas totaling eight rebounds, for the Cavaliers, who fell to 2-3 on the season.

Caroline will travel to Goochland for the Holiday Invitational and face New Kent on Monday.

Carmel 11 8 21 26 — 66 Caroline 15 19 11 19 — 64

Carmel: Le'Khi Eddins 0, Joaquin Harley 0, Christian Brown 8, Colby Campbell 3, Reuben McEachern 23, Aaron Brown 3, Kyle Jackson 7, Dwight Isler 0, J. Brooks 13, Stacy Byrd 9, Richard Agbo 0. Totals: 22 14-22 66.

Caroline (2-3): Gabe Campbell 17, Carson Lyons 2, Jay Freeman 17, Malek Beasley 2, Christian Tingen 0, Dennel Douglas 8, Exzavier Smith 3, Jalen Haney 15. Totals: 23 11-17 64.

Three-pointers: Carmel 8 (Brooks 3, Jackson 2, C. Brown, Campbell, A. Brown). Caroline 7 (Haney 4, Freeman 3).

Boys Basketball

Chancellor 62, Spotsylvania 50: Charles Brown led Chancellor at home with 17 points to defeat Spotsylvania in a Battlefield District matchup.

Ja'Den McKoy scored 16 points for the Chargers and Camden Dodson and Larell Edwards each earned nine points in the victory.

Isaiah Patterson led the Knights with 14 points and Jay Black scored 11.

Spotsylvania 10 10 17 13 — 50 Chancellor 12 19 14 17 — 62

Spotsylvania: Isaiah Patterson 14, Amir Savage 8, Josiah Foxx 3, Xander Woyo 1, Jaiden Young 0, TJ Grisby 6, Jay Black 11, Jefferson Paz 0, Jamison Haig 0, Micaih Patterson 7, Kareem Skinner 0. Totals: 16 12-19 50.

Chancellor: Charles Brown 17, Lucas Hunter 2, Wally Abed, Ja'Den McKoy 16, Jordan Nickerson 7, Seth Hunter 2, Camden Dodson 9, Larell Edwards 9, Christian Nickerson 0. Totals: 20 15-19 62.

Three-pointers: Spotsylvania 4 (Foxx 1, Grisby 2, M. Patterson 1). Chancellor 7 (Brown 2, McKoy 2, J. Nickerson 1, Edwards, Dodson 1).

Massaponax 54, North Stafford 34: Jaylen Wilson scored 12 points off the bench, all via 3-pointers, and Massaponax collected 17 steals as a team to secure a Commonwealth District home win.

Jonathan Zicari lead the way individually with five steals, while Ben Myers totaled four assists for the Panthers, who visit Harrisonburg on Saturday.

Julius Downing scored 13 points for North Stafford.

North Stafford 9 4 13 8 — 34 Massaponax 16 10 22 6 — 54

North Stafford: Yayah Conteh, Jeremiah Shelly 5, Andrew Morris 3, AJ Weaver, London Euano 2, Curtis Holton 2, Trey Purtell 3, Jude Arriyie 4, Donte Martin 2, Julius Downing 13. Totals: 14 1-2 34.

Massaponax: Antonio Washington 8, Jonathan Zicari 7, Devon Hawes 0, Ben Myers 8, Dalen Ainsworth 4, Jaylen Wilson 12, Jeremiah Carter 0, Collin Bowles 9, Sam Kahn 0, Jayden Brock 6, Dayshawn Taylor-Williams. Totals: 23 0-2 54.

Three-pointers: North Stafford 5 (Downing 3, Purtell, Shelly). Massaponax 8 (Zicari 1, Wilson 4, Bowles 3).

Stafford 53, Mountain View 37: Jasante Thomas and Jackson Wallace led the Indians scoring 14 points each to help earn the Commonwealth District victory on the road against the Wildcats.

Xander Johnson scored nine points for the Wildcats and Etienne Somuah had two three-pointers.

Stafford will travel to Potomac High School to take on Dinwiddie.

Mountain View will travel to King George on Monday.

Stafford 13 20 7 13 — 53 Mountain View 7 4 13 13 — 37

Stafford (5-1): Jackson Wallace 14, Marquis Thomas 3, Jasante Thomas 14, Jamison Noil 8, Ralph Pokn 0, Tyler Turner 4, Ahmed Homzaqui 0, Skilayr Atkinson 4, Sean Hopkins 6, Kimron Francis 0. Totals: 21 8-10 53.

Mountain View: Jaden Thomas-Edwards 2, Etienne Somuah 6, William D'Lugos 2, S. Tisson 0, Xavier Johnson 9, M. Garris 10, Jackson Sigler 0, D. Brown 2, Micah Hagander 2, P. Harris 4. Totals: 11 13-14 37.

Three-pointers Stafford 3 (Wallace 1, M. Thomas 1, J. Thomas 1). Mountain View 2 (E. Somuah 2).

King George 47, Culpeper 39: Nehemiah Frye and Da'Mon Duffin led the Foxes with 11 points to help defeat the Blue Devils in a district showdown.

Nathan Amos led the Blue Devils with 12 points and Matthew Amos and Devaughn Cooper each had eight points.

King George will host Mountain View on Monday.

Culpeper 4 6 6 23 — 39 King George 9 14 8 16 — 47

Culpeper: Jaiden Tyler 5, Nathan Amoss 12, Matthew Amos 8, Devin Scott 4, Devaughn Cooper 8, Adam Gassler 2, Austin Warren 0, Elijah Simpson 0. Totals: 13 8-11 39.

King George: Roget Walker 1, Nehemiah Frye 11, Da'Mon Duffin 11, Ethan Chase 5, Jay Patterson 5, Josh Powell 4, Daniel Boyd 2, Donton Jones 0, Christian Jones 2, Mason Nicoleth 0, Colson Clary 2, Joe Billingsley 4. Totals: 20 5-11 47.

Three-pointers: Culpeper 5 (Tyler 1, N. Amos 2, M. Amos). King George 2 (Chase 1, Duffin 1).

Girls Basketball

Riverbend 63, Brooke Point 29: Nia Henley led the Bears with 18 points and Aryana Brent earned 10 points to help defeat the Black-Hawks in a Commonwealth District match.

Leah Keyes and Camilla McKinney-Forbes scored 10 points each for the Black-Hawks in the home loss.

Riverbend 20 20 14 9 — 63 Brooke Point 5 7 15 2 — 29

Riverbend (6-0): Shavia Davis 0, Charratte Mullianx 7, Aryana Brent 10, Jazzlyn Fernandez 0, Hannah Alexander 6, Maniyah Alston 8, Bailey Carter 6, Olivia Long 4, Nia Henley 18, Lydis Tanner 2, Shardae Williams 2. Totals: 27 5-6 63.

Brooke Point: Leah Keyes 10, Skylar Walton 2, Kaycee Osorio-Rosa 0, Danayja Cranford 2, Camilla McKinney-Forbes 10, Rinyah Jarrett 0, Antoinette Sanusi 5. Totals: 12 4-9 29.

Three-pointers: Riverbend 4 (Brent 2, Henley 1, Long 1). Brooke Point 1 (Keyes).

Mountain View 56, Stafford 37: The Wildcats earned the Commonwealth District victory with Taleah Gaither leading the way on the road with 22 points over the Indians.

Kalaia Handy scored 22 points for the Indians but fell short.

Mountain View 10 11 21 14 — 56 Stafford 9 4 9 15 — 37

Mountain View: Laniyah Wright 5, Zahra Lagouit 0, Genesis Betanco 0, Liz Harley 11, Janelle Sargent 0, Christin Steward 0, Hannah Neiss 2, Tiara Bigelow 2, Taleah Gaither 22, Candance Mensah 5, Lizzy Fleming 3, Molly Ferland 5, Tamia Nelson 1. Totals: 19 16-28 56.

Stafford: Anali Reyna 2, Kalaia Handy 22, Kori Butler 9, Ava Moulton 0, Caitlin Burgess 2, Brianna Mascorro 0, Jacelyn Rudacille 0, Quanya Wiley 0. Totals: 10 15-25 37.

Three-pointers: Mountain View 2 (Fleming 1, Ferland 1). Stafford 2 (Butler 2).

Massaponax 62, North Stafford 37: Takeira Ramey and Kiersten Bowler each scored 15 points to help visiting Massaponax get a Commonwealth District win.

Ramey added eight steals and seven assists, and Bowler 10 rebounds and five steals for the Panthers, who visit Riverbend on Tuesday.

Massaponax 8 20 19 15 — 62 North Stafford 13 7 6 11 — 37



Massaponax (5-1, 2-0): Takeira Ramey 15, LaKaiya Butcher 7, Kyra Price 12, Kiersten Bowler 15, Gabby Athy 6, Saniya Hymes 5, Faith Butler 0, Emariel Parker 2. 23 10-18 62.

North Stafford: Tori Barnes 10, J'maia Joseph 2, Destinee Salgado 18, Daysha Salgado 4, Mya Neal 3. Totals: 9 16-25 37.

Three-pointers: Massaponax 6 (Price 2, Bowler 2, Ramey, Hymes). NS 3 (Barnes 2, Neal).

SWIMMING

Courtland at Chancellor: The Cougars swept their opening swim dual meet with the Chargers, 375–157. Courtland’s boys won 180–96, while the Cougars’ girls team defeated Chancellor, 195–61.

Boys: 200-yard medley relay: Courtland (Brody Davies, Kiyan Zahabi, Alex Storen Brandon Fountain), 1:51.53; 200-yard freestyle: 1. Landon Perdue (Co) 2:06.50; 200-yard IM: Austin Parker (Ch), 2:14.26; 50-yard free: 1. Brandon Fountain (Co), 24.97; 100-yard butterfly: 1. Kyle Peck (Ch), 51.91; 100-yard freestyle: 1. Alex Storen (Co) 52.21; 500-yard freestyle: Brandon Fountain (Co), 5:55.44; 200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Chancellor (Austin Parker, Landon Eckhart, Mason Pifer, Kyle Peck), 1:36.90; 100-yard backstroke: 1. Austin Parker (Ch) 1:05.18; 100-yard breaststroke: 1. Kyle Peck (Ch) 1:03.17; 400-yard freestyle relay: Courtland (Landon Perdue, Diego Iglesias, Nate Sherwood, Kiyan Zahabi), 4:07.66.

Girls: 200-yard medley relay: Chancellor (Morgan Brown, Kenya Lawson, Morgan Parker, Abby Arvan), 1:59.56; 200-yard freestyle: 1. Asher Joseph (Co), 2:11.09; 200-yard IM: 1. Alexis Thai-Nguyen (Co), 2:36.53; 50 freestyle: 1. Emma Green (Co), 27.33; 100-yard butterfly: 1. Morgan Parker (Ch), 1:13.18; 100-yard freestyle: 1. Alexis Thai-Nguyen (Co), 1:01.47; 500-yard freestyle: 1. Morgan Brown (Ch), 5:59.40; 200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Courtland (Emma Green, Alexis Thai-Nguyen, Julia Storen, Asher Joseph), 1:48.53; 100-yard backstroke: 1. Asher Joseph (Co), 1:04.59; 100-yard breastroke: 1. Emma Green (Co), 1:14.76; 400-yard freestyle relay: Courtland (Natalie Kau, Maddie Dyl, Emery Lowe, Juliana Velez), 4:43.07.