Friday, Dec. 9 high school sports roundup: Free-throw line kind to Caroline in win over Eastern View

Friday's results

Boys Basketball

Caroline 77, Eastern View 68: Gabe Campbell totaled 27 points, 22 rebounds, six assists and three blocks, and Caroline went 13 of 14 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to get a Battlefield District win over visiting Eastern View.

Carson Lyons added 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Cavaliers, who take on Woodbridge at Potomac High School on Saturday.

Jase Jackson and Cam Roy paced Eastern View with 15 and 11 points, respectively.

Eastern View 20 11 20 17 — 68 Caroline 12 21 22 22 — 77

Eastern View: Darius Stafford 9, Bryce Cliette 0, Tyree Webster 3, Jaiden Williams 0, Jayce Clancey 4, Cam Roy 11, Jase Jackson 15, Montreal Street 6, Valentin Mancha 0, Ian King 0, Josh Sewordor 12, Jimmy Waters 8. Totals: 27 11-22 68.

Caroline (2-1, 1-0): Gabe Campbell 27, Carson Lyons 13, Jay Freeman 9, DeJon Williams 6, Dennel Douglas 0, Adam Tatham 5, Exavier Smith 2, Jalen Haney 15. Totals: 24 20-23 77.

Three-pointers: EV 3 (Roy, Jackson, Sewordor). Caroline 9 (Haney 3, Campbell 2, Lyons 2, Freeman).

Riverbend 40, Gar-Field 39: Dominic Smith score 10 points to lead homestanding Riverbend as the Bears held on for a nondistrict win.

Gar-Field 9 5 14 11 — 39 Riverbend 10 9 13 7 — 40

Gar-Field: Micah Daney 2, Daniel Akadje 7, Daunte Williams 11, Braxton Williams 11, Joseph Hines 3, Chris Barnes 5, Tre Walden 0. Totals: 9 17-22 39.

Riverbend: Elijah Williams 9, EJ Wilborne 7, Tyriek Ford 7, Hunter Deslauriers 0, JoJo Thomas 3, Dominic Smith 10, Jonas Taylor 0, Khalil Wright 0, Vernon Williams 4. Totals: 15 9-16 40.

Three-pointers: G-F 4 (B. Williams 3, D. Williams 1). Riverbend 1 (Smith).

Atlee 56, Spotsylvania 42: Spotsylvania cut its deficit down to six entering the final quarter, but couldn't overcome a slow start in a nondistrict road loss.

Jay Black had 14 points to lead the Knights, who host Courtland on Tuesday.

Spotsylvania 10 12 15 7 — 42 Atlee 20 11 12 15 — 56

Spotsylvania (3-2): Isaiah Patterson 7, Amir Savage 9, Josiah Foxx 0, Xander Lloyd 0, Jaiden Young 0, Nate Johnson 0, TJ Grigsby 8, Jay Black 14, Jefferson Paz 1, Jamison Haig 0 0, Micah Patterson 3. Totals: 16 5-13 42.

Atlee: Garrett Brailey 19, Robbie Williams 7, Jason Turpin 5, Matt Carr 2, Mikey Carr 2, DJ Buck 0, Alex Reid 3, Noah Yoder 0, Reed Taylor 4, Knox Axselle 12. Totals: 23 7-16 56.

Three-pointers: Spotsylvania 5 (Grigsby 2, I. Patterson, Savage, M. Patterson). Atlee 3 (Axselle 2, Williams).

King George 55, Westmoreland 34: Nehemiah Frye led the Foxes to a nonconference win by scoring 18 points against the Eagles.

Mekhai White also contributed 15 points to the score, propelling the Foxes to win.

Kevin Ellis and Jordan Tolson each contributed 7 points for Westmoreland but it was not enough to make a comeback.

King George 15 13 11 16 — 5 Westmoreland 14 7 5 8 — 34

King George: Nehemiah Frye 18, Mekhai White 15, Roget Walker 7, Ethan Chase 6, Joseph Billingsley 4, Joshua Powell 3, Da'mon Duffin 2, James Patterson 0, Daniel Boyd 0, Mason Nicoletti 0, Thomas Clary 0. Totals: 3 14-23 55.

Westmoreland: Kevin Ellis 7, Jordan Tolson 7, Darrien Fauntleroy 6 Vaughn Harries 4, Jordan Saunders 4, Jayden Tolson 2, Trevay Jackson 2, Jaylen Burrell 2, Ahmon Ashton 0, Keshaun Rich 0. Totals: 2 6-9 34.

Three-pointers: King George 3 (White 2, Powell). Westmoreland 2 (Fauntleroy, Tolson).

Brooke Point 65, Chancellor 41: Demitrus Purnell lead the Black—Hawks with 21 points and helped earn a nonconference victory over the Chargers.

TD Wilkerson also contributed 15 and Chris Fobbs tallied eight.

Ja'Den Nickerson scored 16 points for the Chargers and Camden Dodson added seven.

Brooke Point 12 22 17 14 — 65 Chancellor 2 12 14 13 — 41

Brooke Point: Demitrus Purnell 21, TD Wilkerson 15, Chris Fobbs 8, Yanis Youbi 6, Gavin Schweiter 4, Elisah Wiggins 4, Ryan Apietn 4, Seth Sanusi 3, Kevin Tamale 0, Carlos Mesones 0, D. Shokal 0, Christian Hayes 0, Basill Mateen 0. Totals: 6 7-12 65.

Chancellor: Ja'Den Nickerson 16, Camden Dodson 7, Jordan Nickerson 6, Lucas Hufner 3, Christian Nickerson 3, Charles Brown 2, Wally Abed 2, Seth Hunter 2, Vincente Camarca 0, Larell Edwards 0, Taijon McKiver 0, Joseph Maldonado 0. Totals: 0 13-22 41.

Three-pointers: Brooke Point 6 (Wilkerson 3, Purnell 2, Fobbs). Chancellor 0.

Meridian 61, North Stafford 48: The Wolverines were led by Julius Downing with 13 point and Andrew Morris with 12 but were unable to take down visiting Meridian.

Meridian 15 11 10 25 — 61 North Stafford 16 4 16 12 — 48

Meridian: Daylen M. 18, Jarden J. 16, Wyatt T. 12, Will D. 9, Issac R. 3, Grant G. 3, Ryan G. 0 . Totals: 8 17-21 61.

North Stafford: Julius Downing 13, Andrew Morris 12, Jeremiah Shelly 9, Curtis Holton 5, Trey Portell 3, Yayah Conteh 2, Jude Afriyie 2, Dante Martin 2, Dante Hymna 0, Gabe Wooten 0, . Totals: 9 1-3 48.

Three-pointers: Meridian 8 (Will D. 3, Wyatt T. 2, Jared J. 2, Issac R.). North Stafford 9 (Downing 3, Shelly 2, Morris 2, Holton, Portell).

Girls Basketball

Riverbend 64, Gar-Field 28: Nia Henley had a game-high 18 points and seven steals to help Riverbend cruise to a nondistrict home win.

Shardae Williams added 10 points and five steals for the Bears.

Gar-Field 6 0 12 10 — 28 Riverbend 20 15 19 10 — 64

Gar-Field: Laylah Parker 8, Elizabeth Eckman 0. Aaliyah Reid 6, Angie Robles 0, Abbey Oeyta 2, Triniti White 0, Andrea Countiss 2, Isys Carroll 8, Yanni Flemming 2. Totals: 13 2-4 28.

Riverbend: Shavia Davis 0, Riley Baker-Schiel 0, Charlotte Mullinax 4, Aryauna Brent 5, Jazzlyn Fernandez 6, Hannah Alexander 6, Maniyah Alston 8, Bailey Cater 2, Olivia long 4, Nia Henley 18, Lydia Tanner 3, Shardae Williams. Totals: 27 5-15 64.

Three-pointers: G-F: none. Riverbend 5 (Fernandez 2, Henley 2, Mullinax).

Colonial Beach 50, Mathews 44: Cora Bowler scored 12 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter as Colonial Beach went on a 31-10 run in the frame to get a nondistrict win.

Bowler finished with a triple-double, adding 11 steals and 10 rebounds for the Drifters, who host Surry on Tuesday.

Mathews 4 22 8 10 — 44 Colonial Beach 1 7 11 31 — 50



Mathews: Layla Duff 0, Lindsey Coons 2, Avery Thomas 3, Reese Brock 11, Zoe Camp 0, Laura Rowe 2, Sarah Ashbough 4, Trinity Reynolds 12, Olivia Ashbough 10, Grayson Griffin 10. Totals: 15 11-23 44.

Colonial Beach (4-1): Keyli Daniel 11, Ariana Druce 3, Katelyn Franks 4, Brooklynn DeLane 2, Cora Bowler 20, Carlyn Middleton 4, Jadyn McGinniss 0, Miranda Papanicolas 6, Kya Bushrod 0, Madison Thume 0, C Davis 0. Totals: 16 17-41 50.

Three-pointers: Mathews 3 (Reynolds 2, S. Ashbough). CB 1 (Bowler).