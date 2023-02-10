WRESTLING

Region 5D Championships: Riverbend leads the event after the first day just ahead on Mountain View, 122-114. Brooke Point currently sits in fourth with 101.5 points, just behind Woodgrove with 103. Stafford (85) is sixth, North Stafford (47) is tied for ninth and Massaponax (28) is in 14th place.

The tournament concludes on Saturday at Independence High School.

The Bears and Wildcats each have nine wrestlers that advance to the championship bracket semifinals. The Black–Hawks have eight, Indians have four, Panthers two and Wolverines one.

Region 4B Championships: Battlefield District teams hold the top four spots in the tournament after Friday's first day at Powhatan High School. Courtland and Eastern View are tied for the top spot at 70 points, followed by Spotsylvania with 63 and King George in a four-way tie for fourth with 56 points. Chancellor (30) is in 11th.

The tournament finishes up on Saturday at Powhatan.

The Cyclones and Cougars each have seven wrestlers still alive in the championship bracket, while the Knights have six, Foxes have five and Chargers have two.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

King George 57, Courtland 46: King George opened up a big lead, then held off a battling Courtland for a 57-46 win Friday night.

Mekhai White got hot in the third quarter hitting three 3-pointers as the Foxes went up by 21 before the Cougars fought back to try to make a game of it.

King George 9 16 26 6 — 57 Courtland 13 8 11 14 — 46

King George: Nehemiah Frye 19, Da'mon Duffin 5, Mekhai White 19, Ethan Chase 4, James Patteson 0, Daniel Boyd 3, Joseph Billingsley 7. Totals: 21 11-16 57.

Courtland: Kwame Whitaker 5, Jaylen Brooks 13, Aaron Brooks 12, Brooks Shawaryn 2, Aaron Dabney 0, Donald Williams 0, Saveyon Deas 8, Joshua Hartsfield 2, Michael Pendelton 4, Roderick Magee 0. Totals: 20 2-8 46.

Three-pointers: KG 4 (White 3, Boyd). Courtland 4 (J. Brooks 3, Whitaker).

Caroline 59, Spotsylvania 54: Gabe Campbell and Jay Freeman led the Cavaliers with 17 points to help earn the victory on the road over the Knights.

Jay Black scored 19 points for Spotsylvania and Isaiah Patterson and Amir Savage added 14 points in the home loss.

Caroline will play King George in the first round of the district playoffs on Monday.

Caroline 23 10 16 10 — 59 Spotsylvania 13 23 11 7 — 54

Caroline: Gabe Campbell 17, Carson Lyons 8, Jaeden Berry 0, Jay Freeman 17, Christian Tingen 4, Dennel Douglas 6, Jalen Haney 7, Exzavier Smith 0, Malek Beasley 0. Totals: 22 8-11 59.

Spotsylvania (9-13): Isaiah Patterson 12, Amir Savage 14, Josiah Foxx 0, TJ Grigsby 0, Jay Black 19, Jefferson Paz 2, Micah Patterson 5. Totals: 21 8-11 54.

Three-pointers: Caroline 7 (Campbell 1, Lyons 2, Freeman 3, Haney 1). Spotsylvania 4 (I. Patterson 1, M. Patterson 1, Savage 2).

Mountain View 50, Riverbend 48: Xavier Johnson led the Wildcats with 21 points and William D'Lugos added 19 points in the home victory over the Bears.

Bryson Long scored 23 points in the district loss for Riverbend.

Riverbend 10 6 18 14 — 48 Mountain View 8 14 7 21 — 50

Riverbend: Elijah Williams 3, Vernon Williams 2, Bryson Long 23, Jonas Taylor 3, Laron Johnson 0, Jojo Thomas 0, Tyriek Ford 0, Dominic Smith 8, EJ Wilbourne 9. Totals: 18 7-13 48.

Mountain View: Xavier Johnson 21, Etienne Somuah 7, Jaden Thomas-Edwards 0, William D'Lugos 19, Michael Garris 0, Quincy Bellassee 0, Pierre Harris 2, Micah Hagander 1. Totals: 14 13-19 50.

Three-pointers: Riverbend 5 (Wilbourne 2, Smith 2, Long 1). Mountain View 7 (E. Somuah 1, D'Lugos 4, Johnson 2).

Brooke Point 49, North Stafford 38: Demitrus Purnell and Ryan Apietu combined to score 11 points in the fourth quarter to help visiting Brooke Point seal a Commonwealth District win.

Purnell went 5 for 7 from the free-throw line in the frame and finished the game with 14 points, whole Apietu finished with a game-high 17.

Brooke Point 12 10 12 15 — 49 North Stafford 9 9 12 8 — 38

Brooke Point: Kevin Tamale 2, TJ Wilkerson 2, Demitrus Purnell 14, Carlos Mesones 0, Wesley Forde 4, Demabior Shokai 0, Seth Sanusi 2, Gavin Schweiter 0, Ryan Apietu 17, Yanis Youbi 8. Totals: 15 16-25 49.

North Stafford: Julius Downing 6, Yayah Conteh 6, Jeremiah Shelly 8, Andrew Morris 5, Curtis Holton 3, Trey Purtell 6, Jude Afriyie 0, Gabe Wooten 0, Donte Hyman 4. Totals: 13 5-7 38.

Three-pointers: BP 3 (Purnell, Forde, Apietu). NS 7 (Downing 2, Purtell 2, Shelly, Morris, Holton).

James Monroe 71, Chancellor 62: Tremon Adams hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter as visiting James Monroe built a 14-point lead after three quarter and holding off Chancellor in the fourth for a Battlefield District win.

Adams finished with 14 points and Dezaun Robinson led all scorers with 23 points, including going 6 for 8 from the free-throw line in the final stanza to help the Yellow Jackets seal it.

James Monroe 14 22 19 16 — 71 Chancellor 14 20 7 21 — 62

James Monroe: Dezaun Robinson 23, Timothy Ford 10, Ke'Shaun Wallace 5, Tremon Adams 14, Marquise Thornley 5, Tyson Taylor 8, Nate Copeland 0, Julius Davis 0, Tykori Pettus 2, Grant Kornegay 4. Totals: 22 22-29 71.

Chancellor: Charles Brown 6, Lucas Hufner 2, Wally Abed 2, Ja'Den McKoy 16, Jordan Nickerson 4, Seth Hunter 8, Camden Dodson 5, Larell Edwards 18, Christian Nickerson 1. Totals: 26 8-21 62.

Three-pointers: JM 5 (Adams 4, Ford). Chancellor 2 (Brown, McKoy).

Massaponax 61, Colonial Forge 44: Collin Bowles hit five 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 18 points, and Antonio Washington also totaled 18 points, while grabbing nine rebounds to help Massaponax close out the regular season with a Commonwealth District win.

Jonathan Zicari dished out five assists and Dezzie Ainsworth added nine rebounds to the top-seeded Panthers, who get a bye to the district semifinals on Wednesday.

Massaponax 17 19 14 11 — 61 Colonial Forge 7 8 7 22 — 44

Massaponax (19-3): Antonio Washington 18, Jonathan Zicari 0, Devon Hawes 0, Ben Myers 8, Dalen Ainsworth 6, Jaylen Wilson 0, Jeremiah Carter 0, Collin Bowles 18, Sam Kahn 0, Jaydon Brook 2, Dayshawn Taylor-Williams 2, Dezzie Ainsworth 5. Totals: 22 10-14 61.

Colonial Forge: Caleb Francis 2, Elijah Wise 0, Jordan Watson 11, Jalen Pierre 4, Jamel Smith 9, Charleston Hall 0, Jayden Oglesby 2, Finn Perschau 5, Kelan Oglesby 2, Khalil Hodge 0, Jayden Morris 6, Joshua Asare 3, Malachi Jackson 0. Totals: 14 10-12 44.

Three-pointers: Massaponax 7 (Bowles 5, Da. Ainsworth 2). CF 6 (Watson 2, Morris 2, Smith, Perschau).

James Monroe 71, Chancellor 62: Dezaun Robinson led the Yellow Jackets with 23 points to help earn the district victory on the road over the Chrgers.

Lurell Edwards added 18 points for Chancellor and Ja'Den McCoy scored 16 points.

Tremon Adams scored 14 points and Tim Ford added 10 points as James Monroe went on to earn the road victory,

James Monroe 14 22 19 16 — 71 Chancellor 14 20 7 21 — 62

James Monroe (8-14): Dezaun Robinson 23, Tremon Adams 14, Timothy Ford 10, Tyson Taylor 8, Ke’shaun Wallace 5, Marquise Thornley 5, Grant Kornegay 4, Tykori Pettus 2, Julius Davis 0, Nate Copeland 0. Totals 17 22-28 71.

Chancellor (7-13): Lurell Edwards 18, Ja’Den McCoy 16, Seth Hunter 8, Charles Brown 6, Camden Dodson 5, Jordan Nickerson 4, Lucas Hafner 2, Wally Abed 2, Christian Nickerson 1. Totals 23 8-13 62.

Three-pointers: James Monroe 5 (Adams 4, Ford). Chancellor 2 (Brown, McCoy).

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

North Stafford 69, Brooke Point 46: Destinee Salgado scored 24 points and Naomi Glass added a season-high 20 points to help North Stafford secures a Commonwealth District win.

Camilla Mckinney-Forbes led all scorers with 25 points for Brooke Point.

The Wolverines host Mountain View on Monday.

Brooke Point 4 18 14 10 — 46 North Stafford 16 15 21 17 — 69

Brooke Point: Kaylie Arias 0, Anesha Duhaylongsod 0, Anaya Nation 0, Skylar Walston 0, Kaycee Osorio-Rosa 7, Danayja Cranford 0, Camilla Mckinney-Forbes 25, Rinyah Jarrett 0, Sanaa Luseni 2, Chloe Williams 4, Antoinette Sanusi 8. Totals: 14 17-22 46.

North Stafford (10-8, 7-5): Tori Barnes 2, Elyssa Lee 2, Naomi Glass 20, Destinee Salgado 24, Daysha Salgado 9, Kiera Todd 3, Mari Palomo 4, Maddie Ramos 0, Mya Neal 5, Starr Senters. Totals: 29 7-15 69.

Three-pointers: BP 1 (Osorio-Rosa). NS: 4 (De. Salgado 2, Todd, Neal).

Massaponax 60, Colonial Forge 22: Takeira Ramey scored had 17 points, four steals and three assists to help homestanding Massaponax get a Commonwealth District win.

The win earned the Panthers their third straight unbeaten district season and gave coach Ramon Hounshell his 100th win.

LaKaiya Butcher also stood out with 15 points, five rebounds and five steals for top-seeded Massaponax, which has a bye to Wednesday's district tournament semifinals.

Colonial Forge 2 4 10 6 — 22 Massaponax 20 15 10 15 — 60

Colonial Forge: Payton Schwinn 3, Marin Curtin 0, Mia Bates 0, Kristen Auguste 4, Makayla Stover 0, Destiny McKiver 0, Anjalia Bryant 6, Alexandria Adams 2, Carly Brimhall 7. Totals: 9 2-9 22.

Massaponax: Takeira Ramey 17, LaKaiya Butcher 15, Kyra Price 5, Jada Johnson 3, Kiersten Bowler 3, Gabby Athy 4, Saniya Hymes 6, Faith Butler 3, Emariel Parker 4. Totals: 22 11-14 60.

Three-pointers: CF 2 (Schwinn, Brimhall). Massaponax 5 (Ramey 3, Johnson, Bowler).

Riverbend 71, Mountain View 41: Nia Henley led the Bears earning a double-double scoring 32 points, adding 10 assists, and earning four steals in the victory over the Wildcats.

Liz Harley led he Wildcats with 18 points and Taleah Gaithr added 12 points in the loss.

Riverbend 15 18 28 10 — 71 Mountain View 12 6 8 15 — 41

Riverbend: Shavia Davis 0, Charlotte Mullinax 4, Jazzlyn Fernandez 1, Aryauna Brent 17, Hannah Alexander 2, Maniyah Alston 8, Bailey Carter 0, Olivia Long 2, Nia Henley 32, Lydia Tanner 4, Shardea Williams 1. Totals: 27 16-29 71.

Mountain View: Laniyah Wright 0, Genesis Betanco 0, Zahnra Lagouit 0, Liz Harley 18, Janelle Sargent 0, Christin Steward 1, Hannah Neiss 2, Tiara Bigelow 0, Taleah Gaither 12, Molly Ferland 5, Lizzy Fleming 0, Tamia Nelson 3. Totals: 11 19-23 41.

Three-pointers: Riverbend 3 (Brent 1, Henley 1, Alston 1). Mountain View None.

Thursday's results

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Fredericksburg Christian 77, Christchurch 64: Jack Delao scored 37 points, including seven 3-pointers, to help visiting Fredericksburg Christian get a win.

Noah Caesar added 20 and Christian Smith 12 for the Eagles, who entertain Christchurch on Monday.

FCS 20 20 17 20 — 77 Christchurch 14 17 15 18 — 64

Fredericksburg Christian (14-6): Carter Johnson 0, Cameron Deveau 0, Noah Caesar 20, Christan Smith 12, Drake Morris 7, Jack Delao 37, Luke Chilton 1.

Christchurch: Saunders 20, Gilleat 13, Magers 12, Bower 5, Gronteb 4, Ogomeka 8, Sears 2, Mooz 0.

Three-pointers: FCS 12 (Delao 7, Caesar 4, Morris) Christchurch 5 (Magers 2, Saunders, Gilleat, Bower).