Massaponax won its second straight Commonwealth District girls basketball title Friday night with a hard fought 65-59 win over Riverbend.

The Bears pulled to within three with only 17 seconds left, but the Panthers held on to remain undefeated in the district.

"The girls came out to play," said Massaponax coach Ramon Hounsell. "I told our girls, ain't no one going to give'em a gift, they've got to go out and take it."

Hounsell said he was happy with his team's second straight season undefeated in district play.

"I'm proud off the ladies. All their hard work paid off."

LaKaiya Butcher, Takeira Ramey and Kyra Price each reached double-figure scoring for the Panthers.

Maniyah Alston had 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and Nia Henley added 15 points and nine assists for the Bears.

Riverbend 21 10 17 11 — 59 Massaponax 20 20 11 14 — 65

Riverbend: Sabrina Alexander 0, Riley Baker-Schiel 0, Charlotte Mullinax 8, Maniyah Alston 23, Nia Henley 15, Lydia Tanner 3, Olivia Long 0, Hannah Alexander 6, Aryuana Brent 6. Totals: 18 12-17 59.

Massaponax (19-5): Takeira Ramey 15, LaKaiya Butcher 17, Kyra Price 12, Jada Johnson 0, Kiersten Bowler 4, Gabby Athy 8, Saniya Hymes 7, Faith Butler 2, Emariel Parker 0. Totals 26 10-17 65.

Three-pointers: Riverbend 8 (Alston 5, Mullinax 2, Tanner 1). Massaponax 3 (Ramey 1, Butcher 1, Hymes 1).

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Fredericksburg Christian 57, Heritage Christian 33: Amri Donado scored 18 points and five assists, and Tylie Johnson added 16 points and five rebounds to help Fredericksburg Christian get a home win.

Sarah Storke added eight points and nine rebounds for the Eagles, who visit Trinity Christian on Tuesday.

Heritage 6 14 8 5 — 33 FCS 10 11 12 24 — 57

Heritage Christian: Kristalee Romero 6, Leah Viar 4, Maddison Williams 9, Noel Kaiser 5, Mia Tzafolias 6, Brook Beach 3. Totals 13 6-13 33.

Fredericksburg Christian: Amri Donado 18, Bekah Geldart 0, Claire Steele 2, Chloe Borisuk 0, Rachel Williams 3, Rylie Johnson 16, Sara Marble 2, Layne Thomas 3, Emma Minnick 3, Becca Medina 0, Kate Blalock 2, Sarah Storke 8. Totals: 20 14-19 57.

Three-pointers: HC 1 (Beach). FCS 3 (Donado 2, Johnson).

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Caroline 62, James Monroe 50: The Cavaliers earn the Region 3B Quarterfinals over the visiting Yellow Jackets.

Gabe Campbell led Caroline with nine points, 21 rebounds, and five assists and Exzavier Smith earned a double-double scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Dezaun Robinson and Timothy Ford led James Monroe with 14 points each.

Caroline will play the winner of Maggie Walker and Skyline for the Region 3B Semifinals next.

James Monroe 2 14 15 19 — 50 Caroline 15 12 18 14 — 62

James Monroe: Dezaun Robinson 14, Timothy Ford 14, Ke'Shaun Wallace 3, Michael Edwards 8, Marquise Thornley 0, Tyson Taylor 11, Julius Davis 0, Grant Kornegay 0. Totals: 21 4-6 50.

Caroline: Gabe Campbell 9, Carson Lyons 9, Jay Freeman 10, Malek Beasley 1, Christian Tingen 5, Dennel Douglas 2, Exzavier Smith 11, Jalen Haney 15. Totals: 24 7-13 62.

Three-pointers: James Monroe 4 (Robinson 1, Ford 2, Wallace 1). Caroline 4 (Lyons 1, Freeman 2, Haney 1).

TRACK AND FIELD

REGION 6B

Colonial Forge’s Colby Kynard won Region 6B titles in the 55-meter dash (6.60) and 300 (35.37) titles at Friday’s Region 6B championships at Osbourn Park.

Kynard also anchored the Eagles’ first-place 1,600 relay team (3:31.57), joining Joshua Clark, Jackson McDonald and Brandon Powers. The Eagles also got event victories from Alex Hopkins in the girls’ 55 (7.20) and Matt Fisher in the boys’ 500 (1:07.02). Colonial Forge finished a close second to Patriot in the boys’ team standings and fourth among the girls.

The VHSL Class 6 state meet will be held Feb. 24-25 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

The following Colonial Forge athletes also placed in the top eight Friday:

GIRLS

High jump: 4. Isabel Ostvig 4-10; 5. Aleah Alexander 4-10. Long jump: 6, Ostvig 16-3. 300: 6. Hopkins 43.45. 500: 5. Zariah Ricks 1:20.24. 1,000: 6. Kate Shoaf 3:16.04. 3,200: 3. Kate Loescher 11:45.66. 800 relay: 3. Colonial Forge 1:49.91.

BOYS Long jump: 3. (tie) Trenton Cross-Lee 5-10; 7. Sean Hill 5-8. Long jump: 2. Brian Harris 21-5.5; 6. Hill 20-0.5. Triple jump: 3. Hill 40-8; 8. Landon Walker 34-8. 55: 7. Naziru Musa 7.72. 300: 4. Powers 36.39. 500: 6. McDonald 1:09.10. 3,200: 3. Cameron Sidebotham 9:45.72. 800 relay: 3. Colonial Forge 1:36.77.