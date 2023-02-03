BOYS' BASKETBALL

Massaponax 43, Stafford 41: After Massaponax and Stafford traded turnovers late, Dalen Ainsworth hit the go-ahead bucket with eight seconds left and Jonathan Zicari then bounced back from his earlier turnover to get the game-winning steal to seal a Panthers' win.

The victory locked up first-place in the Commonwealth District for Massaponax with one district game left to play against Colonial Forge next Friday.

Ben Myers had 10 points, while Antonio Washington added nine points and eight rebounds for the Panthers, who host Patrick Henry-Ashland on Tuesday.

Jamison Noil and Jackson Wallace reached double-figure scoring for the Indians with 15 and 11 points, respectively.

Stafford 9 9 13 10 — 41 Massaponax 18 5 9 11 — 43

Stafford: Jackson Wallace 11, JaSante Thomas 2, Jamison Noil 15, Tyler Turner 9, Skilayr Atkinson 4, Jh'anif Coles 0. Totals: 17 4-9 41.

Massaponax: Antonio Washington 9, Jonathan Zicari 4, Ben Myers 10, Dalen Ainsworth 5, Jalen Wilson 5, Collin Bowles 8, Dezzie Ainsworth 2, Jaydon Brock 0, Sam Kahn 0. Totals: 16 5-8 43.

Three-pointers: Stafford 3 (Wallace 3). Massaponax 6 (Myers 2, Bowles 2, De. Ainsworth, Wilson).

Chancellor 62, Caroline 58: Ja'Den McKoy scored 20 points, and Lurell Edwards add nine points and 10 rebounds to help visiting Chancellor knock off Caroline in Battlefield District action on Friday night.

Though the Cavaliers had a big run in the fourth, Christian Nickerson earned two key charges late in the frame to help the Chargers seal the win. McKoy, Edwards and Lucas Hufner add key free throws down the stretch for the guests.

Jay Freeman scored 13 and Dennel Douglas 10 during Caroline's frantic fourth-quarter comeback attempt. Freeman finished with a game-high 22 points and Douglas 14.

Douglas also added nine rebounds, while Exzavier Smith contributed 10 rebounds and five blocks.

Chancellor 18 17 18 9 — 62 Caroline 4 8 8 28 — 58

Chancellor: Charles Brown 7, Lucas Hufner 2, Wally Abed 0, Ja'Den McCoy 20, Jordan Nickerson 8, Seth Hunter 4, Camden Dodson 9, Larell Edwards 9, Christian Nickerson 3. Totals: 24 10-14 62.

Caroline (10-9, 8-4): Gabe Campbell 0, Carson Lyons 2, TJ Frye 0, Jaden Berry 2, Jay Freeman 22, Malek Beasley 4, Christian Tingen 5, Dennel Douglas 14, Gerald Toliver 0, Exzavier Smith 0, Jalen Haney 9. Totals: 21 13-18 58.

Three-pointers: Chancellor 4 (McKoy 2, Brown, Dodson). Caroline 3 (Freeman, Tingen, Haney).

Westmoreland 59, Colonial Beach 28: Darrien Fauntleroy scored 24 points to help lead the Eagles to a victory at home over the Drifters.

Vaughn Harris and Jordan Saunders scored 10 points each in the win.

Colonial Beach 5 4 7 12 — 28 Westmoreland 15 17 13 14 — 59

Colonial Beach (2-15): Logan Coldwell 5, Cahlil Johnson 9, Charles Pietras 8, Paul Holton 1, Shaun Johnson 5, Zachary Papanicolas 0, Sebastian Carrion 0, Rydell Thompson 0, Antonio Jones 0, Amir Cole 0. Totals: 0 8-13 28.

Westmoreland (13-6): Vaughn Harris 10, Jayden Tolson 1, Darrien Fauntleroy 24, Jordan Tolson 0, Jordan Saunders 10, Tyzjuan Thomas 0, David Churchill 3, Zomari Sutton 3, Trevay Jackson 2, Kevin Ellis 4, Terrance Davis 0, Jaylen Burrell 2, Jeremiah Redmond 0. Totals: 21 10-17 59.

Three-pointers: Colonial Beach 2 (S. Johnson 1, C. Johnson 1). Westmoreland 7 (Harris 2, Fauntleroy 4, Sutton 1).

Spotsylvania 64, James Monroe 46: Jay Black led the Knights scoring 20 points at home against the Yellow Jackets.

Amir Savage added 13 points and Micah Patterson scored 10 points in the district victory.

Dezaun Robinson Scored 15 for James Monroes and Tyson Taylor added eight points.

Spotsylvania will host King George on Tuesday.

James Monroe 10 9 10 17 — 46 Spotsylvania 13 17 13 21 — 64

James Monroe: Dezaun Robinson 15, Tyson Taylor 8, Ke'Shaun Wallace 4, Marquise Thornley 4, Tee Ford 13, Noah Randell 2, Bryce Jones 0, Grant Kornegay 2. Totals: 16 11-16 46.

Spotsylvania (9-11, 6-6): Isiah Patterson 4, Micah Patterson 10, Amir savage 13, Jasiah Foxx 1, Xander Lloyd 3, TJ Grigsby 9, Jefferson Paz 4, Jay Black 20. Totals: 22 16-21 64.

Three-pointers: James Monroe 3 (Robinson 1, Ford 2). Spotsylvania 4 (M. Patterson 1, Lloyd 1, Grigsby 1, Black 1).

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Massaponax 71, Stafford 11: Saniya Hymes had 12 points and eight rebounds to help Massaponax click the Commonwealth District regular-season championship.

LaKaiya Butcher added 18 pointer, six steals and three assists, and Takeira Ramey 13 points, seven steals and two assists for the Panthers.

Kalaia Handy scored all 11 of Stafford's points.

Massaponax 17 18 24 12 — 71 Stafford 0 6 3 2 — 11

Massaponax (15-4, 11-0): Takeira Ramey 13, LaKaiya Butcher 18, Kyra Price 9, Jada Johnson 0, Kiersten Bowler 7, Gabby Athy 2, Saniya Hymes 12, Faith Butler 4, Emariel Parker 6. Totals: 28 12-15 71.

Stafford: Anali Reyna 0, Brianna Mascorro 0, Kalaia Handy 11, Kori Butler 0, Caitlyin Burgess 0, Ava Moulton 0, Jocelyn Rudacille 0, Qunaya Wiley 0. Totals: 2 4-4 11.

Three-pointers: Massaponax 3 (Bowler 2, Ramey). Stafford: none.

Mountain View 54, Brooke Point 35: Tamia Nelson led the Wildcats with 11 points in the district victory over the Black-Hawks.

Liz Harley and Taleah Gaither added 10 points each in the road victory.

Kaycee Osorio-Rosa scored 13 points in the loss for Brooke Point.

Mountain View will host North Stafford on Tuesday.

Mountain View 20 9 19 6 — 54 Brooke Point 8 7 9 11 — 35

Mountain View: Laniyah Wright 8, Zahra Lagouit 0, Genesis Betanco 4, Liz Harley 10, Janelle Sargent 4, Christin Steward 0, Hannah Neiss 3, Tiara Bigelow 1, Taleah Gaither 10, Alysia Kelly 0, Molly Ferland 3, Tamia Nelson 11. Totals: 19 14-29 54.

Brooke Point: Anesha Duhaylongsod 0, Skylar Walston 2, Kaycee Osorio-Rosa 13, Danayja Cranford 0, Camilla Mckinney-Forbes 7, Rinyah Jarret 3, Sanaa Luseni 2, Chloe WIlliams 2, Anoinette Sanusi 6. Totals: 12 9-18 35.

Three-pointers: Mountain View 2 (Wright 1, Neiss 1). Brooke Point 2 (Osorio-Roas 2).

Riverbend 63, Colonial Forge 39: Riverbend outscored Colonial Forge 21-3 in the second quarter and Aryauna Brent scored 12 of her game-high 20 points in the third quarter to help the Bears get a Commonwealth District road win.

Maniyah Alston added 14 points, and Nia Henley totaled 11 points and eight assists for Riverbend.

Carly Brimhall led the Eagles with 14 points.

Riverbend 14 21 15 12 — 63 Colonial Forge 10 3 13 13 — 39

Riverbend: Shavia Davis 0, Riley Barker 0, Charlotte Mullinax 6, Aryauna Brent 20, Jazzlyn Fernandez 0, Maniyah Alston 14, Malie Burns 0, Bailey Carter 0, Olivia Long 7, Nia Henley 11, Lydia Tanner 0, Shardae Williams 1, Hannah Alexander 4. Totals: 25 6-19 63.

Colonial Forge: Payton Schwinn 3, Marin Curtin 8, Mia Bates 3, Makayla Stover 3, Destiny McKiver 0, Anjalia Bryant 6, Meghan Ruth 0, Alexandria Adams 2, Carly Brimhall 14. Totals: 13 11-16 39.

Three-pointers: Riverbend 7 (Brent 3, Alston 2, Long, Henley). CF 2 (Schwinn, Brimhall).

Thursday's results

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Riverbend 52, Colonial Forge 47: Riverbend built a 12-point lead through three quarters and then held off visiting Colonial Forge in the final frame to get a Commonwealth District win.

EJ Wilborne scored all 11 of his points before the final quarter, and Elijah Williams added 11 of his 12 points in the second half to help stack the Bears to the lead.

Caleb Francis scored eight and Charleston Hall seven in a 20-point fourth quarter, but the Eagles' rally fell short.

Colonial Forge 7 11 9 20 — 47 Riverbend 14 10 15 13 — 52

Colonial Forge: Caleb Francis 18, Matt Holland 0, Jordan Watson 2, Brock Brimwell 0, Jemal Smith 11, Charleston Hall 9, Elijah Saunders 0, Finn Perschau 3, Sam Futch 0, Khalil Hodge 0, Josh Asare. Totals: 12 17-22 47.

Riverbend: Elijah Williams 12, EJ Wilborne 11, Tyriek Ford 0, Dom Smith 6, JoJo Thomas 0, Laron Johnson 2, Pearce McKnight 0, Jonas Taylor 6, Bryson Long 12, Vernon Williams. Totals: 21 7-8 52.

Three-pointers: CF 6 (Francis 3, Smith 2, Perschau). Riverbend 3 (E. Williams, Wilborne, V. Williams).