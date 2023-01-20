Friday, Jan. 20 high school sports roundup

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Courtland 68, Spotsylvania 55: Aaron Brooks scored a game-high 24 points to lead Courtland past Spotsylvania at home on Friday night.

Kwame Whitaker connected on five 3-pointers for the Cougars (12-4, 6-2 Battlefield District), who led 32-22 at halftime and 47-37 after three quar

Spotsylvania 16 6 15 18 — 55 Courtland 20 12 15 21 — 68

Spotsylvania: Isaiah Patterson 10, Josiah Foxx 5, Xander Lloyd 0, Nilson Mendoza 0, TJ Grigsby 7, Jay Black 18, Jamison Haig 0, Chris Hill 0, Micah Patterson 15. Totals: 14 23-33 55.

Courtland: Kwame Whitaker 20, Aaron Brooks 24, Brooks Shawaryn 5, Aaron Dabney 0, Donald Williams 0, Kayden Simanton 0, Lorenzo Johnson 0, Saveyon Deas 9, Joshua Hartsfield 7, Michael Pendelton 0, Roderick Magee 2, Team 1. Totals 24 13-22 68.

Three-pointers: Spotsylvania 4 (I. Patterson, Foxx, Grigsby, Black). Courtland 7 (Whitaker 5, A. Brooks, Shawaryn).

Caroline 101, Culpeper 56: Gabe Campbell amassed 24 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks, five assists and two steals to help homestanding Caroline hit triple digits in a Battlefield District win.

Dennel Douglas added 10 point and nine boards for the Cavaliers, who visit Eastern View on Tuesday.

Culpeper 2 21 17 16 — 56 Caroline 15 24 29 21 — 101

Culpeper: Jaiden Tyler 3, Nathan Amos 20, Matthew Amos 7, Elijah Simpson 10, Devin Scott 2, Devaughn Cooper 4, Elijah Mancha 4, Cameron Groves 4, Austin Warren 2, Jayden Johnson 0. Totals: 20 12-20 56.

Caroline (8-6, 6-1): Gabe Campbell 24, Carson Lyons 4, TJ Frye 12, Jarden Berry 4, Jay Freeman 10, Malek Beasley 3, Christian Tingen 10, Dennel Douglas 10, Gerald Toliver 0, Exzavier Smith 7, Jalen Haney 17. Totals: 41 11-16 101.

Three-pointers: Culpeper 4 (N. Amos 3, Tyler). Caroline 8 (Frye 4, Freeman 2, Haney 2).

King George 72, James Monroe 43: Nehemiah Frye totaled 23 points, six rebounds, two steals and a block to help lead King George to a Battlefield District home win on Friday night.

Tremon Adams led James Monroe with 13 points.

Mekhai White added 22 points and 11 boards for the Foxes, who visit Culpeper on Tuesday.

James Monroe 9 13 9 12 — 43 King George 17 20 25 10 — 72

James Monroe: Dezaun Robinson 8, Timothy Ford 5, Keyshawn Wallace 4, Treman Adams 13, Michael Edwards 5, Marquise Thornley 1, Noah Randell 2, Nate Copeland 2, William Payne 0, Grant Kornegay 3. Totals: 14 9-19 43.

King George: Nehemiah Frye 23, Da'Mon Duffin 9, Mekhai White 22, Ethan Chase 9, Jay Patteson 0, Josh Powell 0, Daniel Boyd 6, Ashton Jones 0, Jamari Sharpe 0, Christon Jones 0, Mason Nicoletti 0, Colson Clary 3, Joe Billingsley 0. Totals: 28 8-8 72.

Three-pointers: JM 6 (Robinson 2, Adams 2, Ford, Edwards). KG 8 (White 3, Boyd 2, Duffin, Chase, Clary).

Massaponax 78, Mountain View 40: Dalen Ainsworth scored 15 points, Ben Myers scored 12 points and dished out four assists and the Panthers rolled past the Wildcats for a Commonwealth District victory.

Collin Bowles hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter to give Massaponax the early lead, and the Panthers cruised from there. Sam Kahn had seven rounds for Massaponax, which hit 25 of 42 2-point attempts.

Massaponax travels to North Stafford on Tuesday.

Mountain View 13 3 16 16 — 40 Massaponax 29 18 16 15 — 78

Mountain View: Jaden Thomas-Edwards 0, Etienne Somuah 10, William D'Lugos 7, Sherwin Tisson 5, Xavier Johnson 7, Michael Garris 0, Jackson Sigler 0, Cooper Konetschni 0, Quincy Bellasee 2, Pierre Harris 5, Derrick Brown 2, Vanes Alabre 0, Micha Hagander 0, Team 2. 14 4-5 40.

Massaponax (13-2, 6-1): Antonio Washington 11, Jonathan Zicari 4, Devon Hawes 2, Ben Myers 12, Dalen Ainsworth 15, Jaylen Wilson 3, Jeremiah Carter 4, Collin Bowles 11, Sam Kahn 4, Jaydon Brock 2, Dayshawn Taylor-Williams 4, Dezzie Ainsworth. 29 10-11 78.

Three-pointers: Mountain View 6 (Somuah 3, D'Lugos, Johnson, Harris), Massaponax 6 (Bowles 3, Dal. Ainsworth 2, Wilson).

North Stafford 64, Riverbend 60: Curtis Holton and Yayah Conteh each scored eight points in the fourth quarter as North Stafford pulled out a Commonwealth District win at Riverbend.

Holton finished with 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and Conteh totaled 14 for the Wolverines.

Dominic Smith led the Bears with 15 points.

North Stafford 15 17 11 21 — 64 Riverbend 21 11 12 16 — 60

North Stafford: Julius Downing 9, Yayah Conteh 14, Jeremiah Shelly 7, Andrew Morris 6, AJ Weaver 0, Charles Jusu 0, Curtis Holton 23, Trey Purtell 0, Jude Afriyie 0, Donte Martin 0, Gabe Wooten 0, Donte Hyman 5. Totals: 22 11-18 64.

Riverbend: Elijah Williams 5, EJ Wilborne 11, Tyriek Ford 2, Dominic Smith 15, JoJo Thomas 0, Laron Johnson 4, Pearce McKnight 0, Jonas Taylor 5, Bryson Long 18, Vernon Williams. Totals: 23 9-14 60.

Three-pointers: NS 9 (Holton 5, Downign 2, Morris, Hyman). Riverbend 5 (Smith 2, E. Williams, Wilborne, Long).

Colonial Forge 55, Stafford 32: Elijah Wise hit both of his 3-pointers in the second quarter as visiting Colonial Forge built a 12-point lead at the half en route to a Commonwealth District win.

Wise finished with a game-high 18 points for the Eagles, while Jemal Smith added 10.

Colonial Forge 9 19 7 20 — 55 Stafford 9 7 11 5 — 32

Colonial Forge: Caleb Francis 9, Elijah Wise 18, Jalen Pierre 0, Jemal Smith 10, Charleston Hall 0, Khalil Hodge 4, Xavier Wilson 10, Joshua Asare 4. Totals 19 12-18 55.

Stafford: Jackson Wallace 4, Marquis Thomas 3, Mark Mackenzie 0, Jasante Thomas 5, Jamison Noil 4, Taysean Jones 0, Kimron Francis 0, Tyler Turner 7, Amed Hamzaoui 0, Skilayr Atkinson 2, Sean Hopkins 7. Totals: 12 5-10 32.

Three-pointers: CF 5 (Wise 2, Francis, Smith, Asare). Stafford: 3 (Wallace, M. Thomas, J. Thomas).

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Massaponax 70, Mountain View 22: LaKaiya Butcher totaled 19 points, four assists and four steals for Massaponax in a Commonwealth District home win.

Takeira Ramey added 14 points, six assists and six steals, and Emariel Parker 10 points and six rebounds for the Panthers, who remained unbeaten in district play.

Massaponax visits Highland Springs on Saturday in the Athletes for Awareness Classic.

Massaponax 21 19 15 15 — 70 Mountain View 2 7 8 5 — 22

Massaponax (10-3, 7-0): Takeira Ramey 14, LaKaiya Butcher 19, Kyra Price 6, Jada Johnson 2, Kiersten Bowler 6, Gabby Athy 9, Saniya Hymes 2, Faith Butler 2, Emariel Parker 10. Totals: 27 10-13 70.

Mountain View: Laniyah Wright 0, Zahra Lagouit 0, Genesis Betanco 3, Liz Harley 6, Janelle Sargent 5, Christin Steward 0, Hannah Neiss 0, Tiara Bigelow 0, Taleah Gaither 7, Alysia Kelly 0, Lizzy Fleming 1, Tamia Nelson 0. Totals: 9 2-9 22.

Three-pointers: Massaponax 6 (Butcher 3, Ramey 2, Athy). MV 2 (Betanco, Sargent).

Riverbend 71, North Stafford 40: Maniyah Alston led the Bears with 15 points to help defeat the Wolverines on the road.

Hannah Alexander scored 12 points and added nine rebounds and Aryauna Brent added 13 points and four assists in the win.

Destinee Salgado led the Wolverines with 14 points and Naomi Glass added 13 points.

Riverbend 10 23 19 19 — 71 North Stafford 13 7 12 8 — 40

Riverbend: Nyah Barnwell 2, Charolette Mullinax 12, Aryuna Brent 13, Shavia Davis 0, Hannah Alexander 12, Maniyah Alston 15, Olivia Long 0, Nia Henley 7, Lydia Turner 0, Shardae Williams 9. Totals: 28 17-25 71.

North Stafford: Tori Barnes 1, J'maia Joseph 5, Naomi Glass 13, Destinee Salgado 114, Kiera Todd 2, Mari Palomo 0, Mya Neal 0, Daysha Salgado 2. Totals: 15 9-29 40.

Three-Pointers: Riverbend 2 (Mullinax 1, Brent 1). North Stafford 1 (De. Salgado).

FCS 37, Wakefield Country Day 27: Rylie Johnson led the Eagles with 10 points to help earn the road victory.

Emma Minnick scored eight points and earned 16 rebounds in the victory.

FCS 12 6 12 7 — 37 WCD 6 8 4 9 — 27

FCS: Amri Donado 5, Clair Steele 0, Rachel WIlliams 4, Rylie Johnson 10, Layna Thomas 6, Layton Tribe 0, Emma Minnick 8, Becca Medina 0, Kate Blalock 0, Sarah Storke 4. Totals: 17 1-3 37.

Wakefield CD: Mary Lindsey 9, Tana Brady 1, Katie Johnson 12, Sarah Johnson 5. Totals: 11 2-6 27.

Three-pointers: FCS 2 (Donado 1, Thomas 1). WCD 3 (K. Johnson 2, S. Johnson 1).

Colonial Forge 57, Stafford 27: Kristen Auguste scored 25 points to help earn the Commonwealth District victory on the road against the Indians.

Carly Brimhall added 23 points for Colonial Forge in the victory.

Kalaia Handy scored 13 points for Stafford amd Kori Butler contributed six points at home.

Colonial Forge 18 16 11 12 — 57 Stafford 4 9 5 8 — 26

Colonial Forge: Payton Schwinn 3, Marin Curtin 2, Mia Bates 0, Kristen Auguste 25, Makayla Stover 2, Destiny Mckiver 0, Anjalia Bryant 2, Meghan Ruth 0, Alexandra Adams 0, Carly Brimhall 23. Totals: 22 8-13 57.

Stafford: Brianna Mascorro 2, Kalaia Handy 13, Kori Butler 6, Caitlin Burgess 0, Ava Moulton 0, Anali Reyna 5, Quanya Wiley 0, Jocelyn Rudacille 0. Totals: 8 8-16 26.

Three-pointers: Colonial Forge 3 (Brimhall 2, Schwinn 1). Stafford 2 (Handy 1, Butler 1).