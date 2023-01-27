Friday, Jan. 27 high school sports roundup:

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Spotsylvania 53, Culpeper 31: Jay Black led the Knights with 17 points at home to help defeat the Blue Devils.

Adam Gessler earned eight points in the loss for Culpeper.

Spotsylvania will travel to Eastern View on Thursday.

Culpeper 9 7 11 4 — 31 Spotsylvania 20 10 8 15 — 53

Culpeper: Jayden Tyler 0, Nathan Amos 4, Matthew Amos 4, Donovan Glymph 0, Elijah Simpson 4, Devin Scott 0, Devaughn Cooper 7, Elijah Mancha 0, Adam Gessler 8, Nicholas Hoffman 0, Austin Warren 4, Jaidyn Johnson 0. Totals: 12 5-5 31.

Spotsylvania (8-10): Isaiah Patterson 8, Micah Patterson 5, Amir Savage 8, Josiah Foxx 4, Xander Lloyd 0, TJ Grisby 3, Jay Black 17, Jefferson Paz 8, Chris Hill 0. Totals: 21 10-22 53.

Three-pointers: Culpeper 2 (N. Amos 1, Cooper 1). Spotsylvania 1 (Grisby).

King George 63, Caroline 55: The Foxes were down by 10 points at halftime, but leading the comeback was Nehemiah Frye scoring 20 points and earning seven rebounds in the victory over the visiting Cavaliers.

Gabe Campbell led Caroline with 28 points and Jalen Haney added 10 points.

Da'mon Duffin finished with 13 points and Joe Billingsley added 12 points and five rebounds for the Foxes.

King George will host Riverbend on Monday.

Caroline 16 19 4 16 — 55 King George 16 9 17 21 — 63

Caroline: Gabe Campbell 28, Carson Lyons 0, Jay Freeman 6, Malek Beasley 0, Christian Tingen 3, Dennel Douglas 7, Gerald Toliver 0, Exavier Smith 1, Jalen Haney 10. Totals: 18 11-17 55.

King George: Nehemiah Frye 20, Da'mon Duffin 13, Mehkai White 8, Ethan Chase 6, Daniel Boyd 4, Joe Billingsley 12, Ashton Jones 0. Totals: 25 9-10 63.

Three-pointers: Caroline 5 (Haney 2, Tingen 1, Freeman 2). King George 4 (Duffin 3, White 1).

Stafford 60, Brooke Point 54: Tyler Turner led the Indians on the road with 23 points and Jackson Wallace scored 21 points to help defeat the Black-Hawks.

Demitrus Purnell scored 34 points at home in the loss for Brooke Point.

Stafford's next match will be home on Tuesday against North Stafford.

Stafford 13 18 5 24 — 60 Brooke Point 11 9 20 14 — 54

Stafford (12-5): Jackson Wallace 21, Marquis Wallace 0, Jasante Thomas 3, Jamison Noil 8, Ralph Poku 3, Tyler Turner 23, Skilayr Atkinson 2, Jh'anif Coles 0, Carson Kennedy 0, Taysean Jones 0, Kimron Francis 0. 15 23-28 60.

Brooke Point: Kevin Tamale 0, TJ Wilkerson 0, Demitrus Purnell 34, Wesley Forde 3, Demabior Shokai 0, Jaylen Roman 0, Christopher Fobbs 0, Seth Sanusi 2, Gavin Schweiter 0, Ryan Apietu 4, Yanis Youbi 11. Totals: 16 18-29 54.

Three-pointers: Stafford 7 (Wallace 5, J. Thomas 1, Turner 1). Brooke Point 4 (Purnell 3, Forde 1).

Colonial Forge 50, North Stafford 38: Xavier Wilson scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half to help Colonial Forge keep homestanding North Stafford at bay en route to a Commonwealth District win.

Donte Hyman led the Wolverines with 12 points.

Colonial Forge 8 11 17 14 — 50 North Stafford 8 2 15 13 — 38

Colonial Forge: Caleb Francis 9, Elijah Wise 11, Jordan Watson 0, Jalen Pierre 4, Jemal Smith 4, Charleston Hall 2, Finn Perschau 2, Kelan Oglesby 0, Khalil Hodge 2, Jayden Morris 0, Xavier Wilson 12, Dakari Phillips 2, Joshua Asare 1, Malachi Jackson 1. Totals: 20 10-17 50.

North Stafford: Julius Downing 7, Yayah Conteh 6, Jeremiah Shelly 2, Andrew Morris 0, Charles Jusu 0, Curtis Holton 8, Trey Purtell 3, Jude Afriyie 0, Gabe Wooten 0, Donte Hyman 12. Totals: 14 4-4 38.

Three-pointers: CF: none. NS 6 (Holton 2, Hyman 2, Downing, Purtell).

Mountain View 76, Park View 58: Xavier Johnson scored 28 points, 13 in the fourth quarter, as visiting Mountain View get a nondistrict win.

As a team, the Wildcats went 9 for 12 from the free-throw line, including a 7 for 7 effort from Johnson, in the final quarter to help seal the win.

Mountain View 14 21 17 18 — 70 Park View 13 16 18 11 — 58

Mountain View (8-10): Jaden Thomas-Edwards 0, Etienne Somuah 4, William D'Lugos 13, Sherwin Tisson 0, Xavier Johnson 28, Michael Garris 2, Jackson Sigler 3, Camden Knight 0, Pierre Harris 14, Micah Hagander 6, Derrick Brown 0. Totals: 27 11-15 70

Park View: N. Calalang 12, I. Calaland 14, M. Dixon 12, C. Nadhon 2, A. Dominguez-Garcia 3, F. Abdillahi 0, J. Nicola 8, R. Sanchez-Lortora 7). Totals: 22 10-15 58.

Three-pointers: MV 5 (Harris 2, D'Lugos, Johnson, Sigler). PV 4 (I. Calalang 2, N. Calalang, Dixon).

SWIMMING

James Monroe vs. Chancellor: The James Monroe boys and girls swim teams top Chancellor at St. Michael's pool on Friday night.

In the boys meet, the Yellow Jackets won 138-117, while the girls were victorious 146-67.

BOYS

200-yard medley relay: Chancellor (Kyle Peck, Austin Parker, Landon Eckhart, Mason Pifer) 1:52.50; 200 free: Mason Pifer (Ch) 2:15.08; Austin Parker (Ch) 2:12.37; 50 free: Chris Modesto (JM) 25.50; 100 fly: Austin Parker (Ch) 1:00.89; 100 free: Kyle Peck (Ch) 54.45; 500 free: Lowell Bertolet (JM) 6:13.05; 200 free relay: James Monroe (Chris Modesto, Jack Quinton, Jeb Brough, Ben Valentine) 1:44.30; 100 back: Jack Quinton (JM) 1:08.37; 100 breast: Kyle Peck (Ch) 1:04.29; 400 free relay: Chancellor (Austin Parker, Landon Eckhart, Mason Pifer, Kyle Peck) 3:51.15.

GIRLS

200 medley relay: James Monroe (Sam Sowers, Stella Hensley, Alice Weber, Mary Dzibela) 2:07.09; 200 free: Alice Weber (JM) 2:19.89; 200 IM: Mary Dzibela (JM) 2:55.93; 50 free: Sam Sowers (JM) 25.91; 100 fly: Alice Weber (JM) 1:09.87; Kenya Lawson (Ch) 1:04.35; 500 free: Sam Sowers (JM) 5:48.03; 200 free relay: Chancellor (Morgan Brown, Abby Arvan, Kenya Lawson, Morgan Parker) 1:55.81; 100 back: Morgan Brown (Ch) 1:15.01; 100 breast: Morgan Parker (Ch) 1:21.26; 400 free relay: James Monroe (Sydney Van Vorst, Emma Hicks, Libbie Furrow, Bekah Furrow) 5:17.02.