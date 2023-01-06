Friday, Jan. 6 high school sports roundup

Girls basketball

Colonial Forge 47, Mountain View 40: Mountain View hit three of its four 3-pointers in the second quarter to take a one-point halftime lead, but visiting Colonial Forge righted the ship defensively after the break to get a Commonwealth District win.

Carly Brimhall finished with a game-high 26 points for the Eagles, including going 5 for 6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

Taleah Gaither led the Wildcats with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Liz Harley added nine rebounds.

Colonial Forge 11 13 9 14 — 47 Mountain View 6 19 5 9 — 40

Colonial Forge: Payton Schwinn 7, Marin Curtin 0, Mia Bates 0, Kristen Auguste 14, Makayla Stover 0, Destiny McKiver 0, Anjalia Bryant 0, Meghan Ruth 0, Alexandria Adams 0, Carly Brimhall 26. Totals: 17 10-16 47.

Mountain View: Laniyah Wright 6, Genesis Betanco 5, Liz Harley 6, Janelle Sargent 2, Tiara Bigelow 0, Taleah Gaither 16, Alysia Kelly 3, Tamia Nelson 2. Totals: 12 12-20 40.

Three-pointers: CF 3 (Schwinn 2, Brimhall). MV 4 (Wright 2, Betanco, Kelly).

North Stafford 57, Stafford 21: Destinee Salgado scored 18 points and Daysha Salgado added 12 to help lead North Stafford to a 57-21 girls basketball victory over visiting Stafford on Friday night.

The Wolverines are off until next Friday when they entertain Brooke Point.

Stafford 3 4 9 5 — 21 North Stafford 25 11 18 3 — 57

Stafford: Anali Reyna 8, Kalaia Handy 7, Kori Butler 4, Ava Moulton 0, Caitlyin Burgess 0, Brianna Mascorro 0, Jocelyn Rudacille 0, Quanya Wiley 2. Totals: 6 9-15 21.

North Stafford (5-5, 2-2): Tori Barnes 7, J'maia Joseph 4, Naomi Glass 7, Destinee Salgado 18, Daysha Salgado 12, Elyssa Lee 4, Kiera Todd 0, Mari Palomo 1, Maddie Ramos 2, Mya Neal 2. Totals: 23 9-14 57.

Three-pointers: Stafford: none. NS 2 (Barnes, Da. Salgado).

FCS 47, Wakefield 12: Emma Minnick earned a double-double scoring 10 points and grabbing 13 rebounds to help the Eagles earn the victory over the visiting Warriors.

Layna Thomas scored 15 points and had eight steals in the win and Amri Donado had 11 points and two assists.

Fredericksburg Christian will host Fredericksburg Academy on Tuesday.

Wakefield 8 1 4 0 — 13 FCS 11 8 24 4 — 47

Wakefield: Sarah Johnson 7, Marry Lindsey 4, Katie Johnson 2, Sophia Korte 0, Olivia Korte 0. Totals: 5 3-17 13.

FCS: Amri Donado 11, Clair Steele 0, Chloe Borisuk 0, Rachel Williams 0, Rylie Johnson 6, Sara Marble 0, Layna Thomas 15, Layton Trible 1, Emma Minnick 10, Becca Medina 0, Kate Blalock 0, Sarah Storke 4. Totals: 18 9-14 47.

Three-pointers: FCS 2 (Donado 1, Thomas 1).

Massaponax 89, Brooke Point 14: Takeira Ramey had 24 points and LaKaiya Bucher added 20 as everybody on homestanding Massaponax's roster scored in a Commonwealth District win.

Ramey added nine steals and eight assists, while Kyra Price totaled 18 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Panthers, who host Stafford on Tuesday.

Brooke Point 4 4 6 0 — 14 Massaponax 28 31 17 13 — 89

Brooke Point: Anesha Duhaylongsod 0, Shylar Walston 0, Kaycee Osorio Rosa 0, Anaya Hillmon 0, Danayja Cranford 5, Camila Mckinney-Forbes 4, Rinyah Jarrett 3, Chloe Williams 0, Antoinette Sanusi 2. Totals: 6 0-2 14.

Massaponax (7-2, 4-0): Takeira Ramey 24, LaKaiya Butcher 20, Kyra Price 18, Jada Johnson 2, Kiersten Bowler 7, Gabby Athy 6, Saniya Hymes 4, Faith Butler 4, Emariel Parker 4. Totals: 37 7-13 7-13 89.

Three-pointers: BP 2 (Cranford, Jarrett). Massaponax 8 (Ramey 4, Price 2, Butcher, Bowler).

Riverbend 53, Freedom (Woodbridge) 38: Hannah Alexander accounted for game-highs of 18 points and 12 rebounds to help visiting Riverbend bring home a nondistrict win.

Despite being foul trouble in the first half, Aryauna Brent scored eight of her 10 points in the second half to help put the game away for the Bears.

Riverbend 10 12 14 17 — 53 Freedom (Woodbridge) 7 7 10 14 — 38

Riverbend: Shavia Davis 0, Riley Baker-Schiel 0, Charlotte Mullinax 4, Aryauna Brent 10, Jazzlyn Fernandez 0, Hannah Alexander 18, Maniyah Alston 6, Maile Burns 0, Bailey Carter 0, Olivia Long 4, Nia Henley 5, Lydia Tanner 0, Shardae Williams 6. Totals: 22 9-15 53.

Freedom: Keilani Johnson 7, Kaineah DeGuzman 15, Emajah Wright 0, Jamaia Smith 3, Diana Konadu-Sarfo 2, Serenity Moore 0, Keilana Johnson 2, Nydia Plater 9. Totals: 14 9-23 38.

Three-pointers: Riverbend: none. Freedom 1 (Smith).

BOYS BASKETBALL

King George 58, Chancellor 47: After being tied at halftime, Nehemiah Frye led the Foxes to a victory scoring 27 points, 11 in the second half, to help defeat the visiting Chargers.

Damon Duffin scored 13 points and Ethan Chase added 11 assists and four steals in the victory.

Camden Dodson led the Chargers with 12 points and Larell Edwards earned eights points.

King George will travel to Eastern View on Tuesday.

Chancellor 12 16 9 10 — 47 King George 13 15 13 17 — 58

Chancellor: Charles Brown 6, Lucas Hufner 5, Wally Abed 0, Ja'Den McKoy 4, Jordan Nickerson 9, Seth Hunter 3, Vincente Camarca 0, Camden Dodson 12, Larell Edwards 8. Totals: 19 4-7 47.

King George: Roget Walker 0, Nehemiah Frye 27, Da'mon Duffin 13, Mekhai White 9, Ethan Chase 2, Daniel Boyd 7, Ashton Jones 0, Christon Jones 0, Joeseph Billingsley 0. Totals: 23 6-6 58.

Three-pointers: Chancellor 5 (Brown 2, Hufner 1, Dodson 2). King George 6 (Duffin 3, Frye 1, Boyd 1, White 1).

Mountain View 59, Colonial Forge 55: Xavier Johnson scored 19 points and Pierre Harris earned 14 points for the Wildcats' in a Commonwealth District matchup to help defeat the Eagles at home.

Caleb Francis scored 13 for the Eagles and Jemal Smith contributed 12 points.

Colonial Forge 11 15 13 16 — 55 Mountain View 13 6 23 17 — 59

Colonial Forge: Caleb Francis 13, Elijah Wise 6, Jalen Pierre 2, Jemal Smith 12, Charleston Hall 2, Finn Perschau 6, Kelan Oglesby 5, Khalil Hodge 2, Xavier Wilson 5, Dakari Philips 2, Josh Asare 0. Totals: 17 18-26 55.

Mountain View: Jaden Thomas-Edwards 0, Etienne Somuah 9, William D'Lugos 11, Sherwin Tisson 0, Xavier Johnson 19, Michael Garris 4, Jackson Sigler 2, Pierre Harris 14, Micah Hagander 0, Derrick Brown 0. Totals: 18 19-29 59.

Three-pointers: Colonial Forge 3 (Smith 1, Perschau 2). Mountain view 4 (Harris 2, D'Lugos 1, Sigler 1).

Stafford 45, North Stafford 40: The Indians earn the conference victory after being down by one at half with Jamison Noil scoring 13 points and Skilayr Atkinson earning 10 points to help defeat the Wolverines.

Andrew Morris scored 12 points and Curtis Holton had nine in the loss at home.

Stafford will host Massaponax on Tuesday in a Commonwealth Distirct showdown.

Stafford 18 5 12 10 — 45 North Stafford 9 15 7 9 — 40

Stafford (9-3, 4-0): Jackson Wallace 6, Marquis Thomas 0, Mark Mackenzie 0, Jamison Noil 13, Tyler Turner 4, Kimron Francis 0, Skilayr Atkinson 10, Sean Hopkins 8, Carson Kennedy 0, Jh'anif Coles 4. Totals: 21 3-8 45.

North Stafford: Julius Downing 2, Yayah Conteh 3, Jeremiah Shelley 7, Andrew Morris 12, Curtis Holton 9, Trey Purtell 0, Donte Martin 0, Donte Hyman 2, Gabe Wooten 0, Jude Afriyie 2. Totals: 14 5-8 40.

Three-pointers: Stafford 4 (Wallace 2, Noil 2). North Stafford 4 (Holton 2, Morris 1, Shelley 1).

Swimming

King George at Chancellor: The King George boys and girls swept a Battlefield District meet held at St. Michael's pool. The Foxes boys win 184-89, while the girls were victorious 209-50.

BOYS

200-yard medley relay: King George (AJ Green, Malachi Caballero, Kristian Henderson, Zachary Pardee) 1:44.72; 200 free: Austin Parker (Ch) 1:55.65; 200 IM: Malachi Caballero (KG) 2:06.14; 50 free: Zachary Pardee (KG) 23.86; 100 butterfly: Kyle Peck (Ch) 52.34; 100 free: Griffin Lusk (KG) 56.44; 500 free: Austin Parker (Ch) 5:09.62; 200 free relay: King George (Ethan Damon, Griffin Lusk, C.J. Crocker, Zachary Pardee) 1:42.13; 100 back: Kyle Peck (Ch) 50.97; 100 breast: Malachi Caballero (KG) 1:06.44; 400 free relay: King George (AJ Green, Kristian Henderson, Colton White, Malachi Caballero) 3:37.50.

GIRLS

200-yard medley relay: King George (Kaitlyn Adams, Kathryn Bennett, Aly Eller, Corinna Pardee) 2:07.28; 200 free: Jillian Wedding (KG) 2:08.16; 200 IM: Ciara Graves (KG) 2:21.02; 50 free: Sarah Green (KG) 26.34; 100 butterfly: Ciara Graves (KG) 1:02.19; 100 free: Jillian Wedding (KG) 58.19; 500 free: Katelyn Spuchesi (KG) 5:53.14; 200 free relay: King George (Sarah Green, Katelyn Spuchesi, Jillian Wedding, Ciara Graves) 1:46.21; 100 back: Sarah Green (KG) 1:05.57; 100 breast: Morgan Parker (Ch) 1:19.00; 400 free relay: King George (Sarah Green, Katelyn Spuchesi, Jillian Wedding, Ciara Graves) 3:55.81.