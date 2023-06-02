Libby Snow and Allison Meyer each won their singles match and then teamed up at No. 2 doubles to clinch a 5-4 team win for the Cougars against visiting Great Bridge in the Class 4 state quarterfinals on Friday afternoon.

Region A champion Courtland, which moves on to the state semifinals for the first time in school history, will next host Region B champion Jamestown, a 5-0 winner against Atlee on Friday, in Monday's semifinals, at 3 p.m.

The teams split the singles matches to head into doubles tied 3-3 where the Wildcats No. 1 team of Kayla Kennedy and Chase London won 6-0, 6-0 to stake Great Bridge a 4-3 advantage.

The Cougars' No. 3 team of Drew Sherwood and Maddy Lawson then won their match 6-1, 6-1 to tie it at 4-all, setting up Snow and Meyer to clinch the team win with a 6-1, 6-3 victory.

Singles: Kayla Kennedy (GB) d. Adele Granger 6-1, 6-0; Chase London (GB) d. Meredith Stapleton 6-0, 6-2; Libby Snow (Ct) d. Mallory Kim 6-2, 6-2; Drew Sherwood (Ct) d. Micah Williams 7-5, 6-4; Allison Meyer (Ct) d. Marissa Slosson 6-0, 6-1; Sarah Allen (GB) d. Kelsie Ashwood 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles: Kennedy/London (GB) d. Granger/Stapleton 6-0, 6-0; Snow/Myer (Ct) d. Kim/Williams 6-1, 6-3; Sherwood/Maddy Lawson (Ct) d. Allen/Ryel 6-1, 6-1.

GIRLS' TENNIS

James Monroe 5, New Kent 3: A win at No. 1 doubles by Gia McDermott and Piper Kingsley secured a win for the Yellow Jackets in the Class 3 state quarterfinals at New Kent on Friday. James Monroe will travel Region 3B nemesis Maggie Walker for Monday's semifinals.

A key win for the Yellow Jackets came at No. 3 singles, where Rebecca Sniffin outlasted Ellie Davis for a 3-6, 7-6, 10-8 win.

JM led 4-2 after singles thanks to wins from its top four—McDermott, Kingsley, Rebecca Sniffin and Sophia Coulon.

Singles: Gia McDermott (JM) d. Katie Ross 6-2, 6-0; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Allie Smith 6-0, 6-0; Rebecca Sniffin (JM) d. Ellie Davis 3-6, 7-6, 10-8; Sophia Coulon (JM) d. Amelia Wathan 6-2, 6-1; Gabriel Vincent (NK) d. Hailey Ryder 6-0, 6-0; Maya Vincent (NK) d. Beka Furrow 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles: McDermott/Kingsley (JM) d. Ross/Smith 6-1, 6-3; Wathan/G. Vincent (NK) led Sniffin/Coulon 6-3, 1-1 (DNF); Davis/Sophia Vincent (NK) d. Ryder/Furrow 6-1, 6-0.

TRACK & FIELD

North Stafford's Kailynn Tyson enjoyed a big day Friday on the first day of the VHSL Class 5 state track meet at Newport News.

Tyson placed third in the girls' triple jump (37-9) and qualified for Saturday's finals in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. She posted the third-fastest qualifying time (12.11) in the 100 and the No. 4 time (24.82) in the 200.

Riverbend's Samantha Potts was state runner-up in the girls' pole vault at 11-6. The Bears finished third in the boys' 3,200 relay (8:03.35), one spot ahead of Massaponax (8:04.07). Brooke Point (8:14.60) was sixth. Riverbend's Jake Applegate was No. 3 in qualifying in the boys' 110 hurdles (14.70).

Mountain View's Eliana Baugh, Madelyn Anderson, Natalie Kingston and Helena Griffith finished second in the girls' 3,200-meter relay (9:42.33), trailing only Glen Allen (9:33.46). Massaponax (9:48.60) placed fifth in the event. The Wildcats' Vincent Bond qualified third (21.84) for the boys' 200 final.

At the same track, Colonial Forge's Jaiden Oglesby finished third in the Class 6 boys' high jump (6-4). The Eagles' Alex Hopkins qualified second (24.36) in the Class 6 girls' 200 and third (12.10) in the 100. Matt Fisher (10.85) advanced to the boys' 100 final, and the Eagles' girls were eighth (9:44.15) in the 3,200 relay.

At the Class 4 state meet in Lynchburg, Courtland's Chanan Mathis posted the best qualifying times (10.85 and 21.49) for Saturday's boys' 100 and 200 finals. Teammate Kwame Whitaker (11.24) qualified seventh in the 100.

Louisa's Taylor Waddy placed sixth in the girls' discus (107-11), and the Lions were sixth in the boys' 3,200 relay (8:15.53). King George's Alyssa Tonetti was seventh in the girls' pole vault (9-9).

Also in Lynchburg, Culpeper's Theresa Breckley won her second straight Class 3 girls' discus title with a throw of 119-5. Lawrence LaSasso (6-4) and A.J. Marshall (6-2) placed fourth and sixth, respectively, in the boys' high jump. Teammate Michael Blamo qualified third (15.93) in the 110 hurdles.

Caroline's John Frank placed fourth in the boys' shot put (48-9) at the Class 3 meet in Lynchburg, and teammate Isaiah Reid qualified third for both the 100 (10.98) and 200 (22.29).

The meets conclude on Saturday.

SOFTBALL

Hanover 5, Spotsylvania 1: The seventh-seeded Knights fell in the Region 4B final at top-seeded Hanover, which extended its winning streak to 48 games in winning its third straight region title.

Spotsylvania is still alive and will travel to the Region 4A champion Deep Creek for Tuesday's Class 4 state quarterfinals.

Thursday's games

BASEBALL

Caroline 4, Brentsville 3 (12 innings): Adam Tatham's 12th-inning single, his third hit of the game, drove home Hunter Vaughan with the winning run as the Cavaliers won the Region 3B title in a four-hour thriller.

Brayden Hartsell's three-run home run in the seventh inning forced extra innings for Caroline (14-10), which will host Lakeland Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinal. Austin Carter allowed one hit in four innings of relief to earn the win after Jeron Morris pitched four one-hit scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Coleson Russell struck out 11 in 6 1/3 innings for Brentsville before the Cavaliers rallied in the seventh.

R H E Caroline 000 000 300 001 — 4 8 3 Brentsville 003 000 000 000 — 3 6 1

Will Carter, Christian Tingen (3), Jeron Morris (4), AUSTIN CARTER (8) and Jackson Thomas. Coleson Russell, Connor Lyle (7), CHARLIE MONTFORT (11) and J.J. Hand.