GIRLS SOCCER

Eastern View 7, Caroline 0: Miranda Sanchez led the Cyclones with three goals and two assists to help earn the road victory over the Cavaliers.

Francesca Corrales scored two goals, Anne Marie Pritchett earned two assists and two goals, and Emerson Reid added one assist for Eastern View.

Emilia Hoover earned her first shut-out of the season in goal.

Caroline will host King George on Monday.

BASEBALL

Caroline 13, Eastern View 2: The Cavaliers earned the district victory at home over the visiting Cyclones in five innings.

Storke led Caroline with three hits and two RBIs and Pitts pitched four scoreless innings allowing only two hits and six strikeouts.

Eastern View 0 0 0 0 2 2 4 3 Caroline 3 4 0 6 X 13 11 2