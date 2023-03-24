Thursday's results

SOFTBALL

King George 3, Eastern View 0: Abigail Greenwood led King George in a district victory pitching a complete game against Eastern View earning 10 strikeouts on the road.

Paige Headley led the Foxes at the plate going 3 for 4 with a home run and Abigail Clarke went 3 for 3.

Cailin Rendell had two hits for the Cyclones and earned 12 strikeouts in the circle.

King George (2-1, 1-0) will travel to Mechanicsville on Monday.

R H E King George 100 110 0 – 3 8 2 Eastern View 000 000 0 – 0 3 0

ABBY GREENWOOD and Abigail Clarke. CAILIN RENDELL and Sarah Hopper.

BOYS LACROSSE

Brooke Point 26, Stafford 3: Dylan Frost recorded 10 goals and six assists to pace the Black–Hawks over the Indians. Noah Frost contributed five goals and four assists while Rex Colliver and J.P. Page each posted the hat trick with three goals apiece for Brooke Point.