The Eastern View girls soccer team got a hat trick from Maria Sanchez to shut out Caroline, 7-0, on Friday.

Francesca Corrales and Anne Marie Pritchett had two goals apiece for the Cyclones, and Emilia Hoover recorded a clean sheet in net.

North Stafford 8, Potomac 2: Pearson Ward struck out 12 and allowed one hit in 6 2/3 innings as the Wolverines won their season opener. Nathaniel McCauley-Lang went 3 for 4 and Graham Ward was 2 for 3, and each scored twice.