Friday, March 25 high school sports roundup: James Monroe girls lacrosse shut out Potomac

Sarah Rigual scored four goals and Sally Beringer, Ciaran Cubbage, Grace Maynard added three goals to help lead the James Monroe girls lacrosse team shut out Potomac 16-0 on Friday night.

Addie Oakes, Angelina Baldwin and Lilian Hutcherson each scored one goal. Beringer also tallied two assists and Oakes tallied one assist.

Abigail Agyekim had 12 saves and with the help of the defense, was able to maintain the shut out.

The Yellow Jackets return Wednesday to host Brentsville.

BOYS TENNIS

CHANCELLOR 9, CULPEPER 0

Singles: Josh Young (Ch) d. Hudson Luke 8-0; Silas Lacey (Ch) d. Gavin Sealy 8-0; Evan Gaulard (Ch) d. Eli Harrington 8-0; Jason Ransom (Ch) d. Cooper Bailey 8-0; Trant Sites (Ch) d. JJ Gonzalez 8-0; Owen Kemp (Ch) d. Stephen Santos 8-0; Aiden Mclaughlin (Ch) d. Blake Shaffer 8-1.

Doubles: Young/Lacy (Ch) d. Luke/Sealy 8-0; Gaulard/Sites (Ch) d. Harrington/Bailey 8-0; Kemp/Fallon (Ch) d. Gonzalez/Santos 8-1.

STAFFORD 5, COLONIAL FORGE 4

Singles: Boone Orton (CF) d. Sam Emerson 8-0; Bryce Putney (CF) d. Ollie Lambert 8-6; Sam Orton (CF) d. Jahrome Fletcher 9-7; Xander Beamon (St) d. James Taah 8-1; Aashray Somu (St) d. Keagan Kaczmar 8-6; Robert Calvert (St) d. Eathan Wong 8-2.

Doubles: Orton/ Putney (CF) d. Emerson/Lambert 8-3; Fletcher/Beamon (St) d. Kaczmar/Wong 8-3; Calvert/Tim Oravel (St) d. Orton/Taah 8-4.

GIRLS TENNIS

COURTLAND 9, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

Singles: Mac Watkins (Co) d. Emmy Harold 8-0; Adele Granger (Co) d. Kayleigh Nelson 8-0; Madison Shea (Co) d. Abby Rose 8-0; Natalie Holt (Co) d. Sandy Medley 8-0; Chloe Davis (Co) d. Kyrstin Fredenberger 8-0; Drew Sherwood (Co) d. Emelia Mabie 8-0.

Doubles: Watkins/Shea (Co) d. Harold/Nelson 8-0; Libby Snow/Charlotte Young (Co) d. Rose/Medley 8-2; Sherwood/Maddy Lawson (Co) d. Fredenburger/Mabie 8-0.

BOYS SOCCER

Chancellor 2, E.C. GLASS 1

The Chargers earn the non-district victory in Lynchburg Virginia against the Hilltoppers.

Raoul Mukiza and Handerson Franco contributed a goal each, Johnnie Soto Fercovic and Adam Cook each had an assist.

Luke Palys had the lone goal for the Hilltoppers.

Chancellor (2-0) will travel to Eastern View for the first conference match of the season on Thursday.

MASSAPONAX 2, ATLEE 1

The Panthers earn the first victory of the season on the road against the Radiers.

Adan Figueroa scored the game winning goal off a corner kick from Wyatt Saunders, Javin King contributed the first goal for the Panthers assisted by Byram Smith.

Zack Blaum had the lone goal for the Radiers to tie the game up before halftime.

Massaponax (1-2) will host Mountain View for the first home game of the season on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

MASSAPONAX 11, CHANCELLOR 4

Laney Deabe led the Panthers in the non-district victory earning four hits with one three-run home run.

Kayden Whitlock, Maddie Wells, Emily Cross, and Kaylie Billing each had multiple hits in the win.

Madi Rae Dillard had three hits for the Chargers.

Massaponax (2-0) will host Mountain View on Tuesday.

R H E Chancellor 400 000 0 — 4 8 1 Massaponax 110 531 x — 11 16 2

Kaylie Billig, EMILY COLLINS (2) and Laney Deane. MADI RAE DILLARD and JASEY WILLIAMS.

GIRLS LACROSSE

MOUNTAIN VIEW 17, STAFFORD 8

The Wildcats defeated Indians on Friday night.

Sydney Ulmer scored four goals and EV McConnell contributed two goals.

Jordan Fitzgerald and Julia Etu also scored one each.

Brooke Point 6, Courtland 3

Jaden Isidro closed out the game to help the Black-Hawks secure the non-district victory throwing two innings with six strikeouts.

Isidro contributed two hits and one RBI at the plate, Zach Horn contributed one hit, one RBI, and nine strikeouts on the mound to earn the victory.

Jacob Vanbenschoten earned one hit and one RBI in the loss for Cougars.

R H E Courtland 100 200 0 — 3 3 6 Brooke Point 220 101 x — 6 7 0

ZACH HORN, L. Sterner (4), Jaden Isidro (5) and C. Cline. R MCFADDEN (2), C. Rogers (3), L. Miller (1) and B Ruckle.