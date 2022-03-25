Friday, March 25 high school sports roundup: James Monroe girls lacrosse shuts out Potomac

Sarah Rigual scored four goals and Sally Beringer, Ciaran Cubbage, Grace Maynard added each goals to help lead the James Monroe girls' lacrosse team shut out Potomac 16-0 on Friday night.

Addie Oakes, Angelina Baldwin and Lilian Hutcherson each scored one goal. Beringer also tallied two assists and Oakes one.

Abigail Agyekim made 12 saves to maintain the shut out.

The Yellow Jackets return Wednesday to host Brentsville.

BOYS SOCCER

CHANCELLOR 2, E.C. GLASS 1

Raoul Mukiza and Handerson Franco contributed a goal each, and Johnnie Soto Fercovic and Adam Cook had assist in the Chargers' victory in Lynchburg.

Luke Palys had the lone goal for the Hilltoppers.

Chancellor (2-0) will travel to Eastern View for its Battlefield District opener on Thursday.

MASSAPONAX 2, ATLEE 1

Adan Figueroa scored the game-winning goal off a corner kick from Wyatt Saunders. Javin King contributed the first goal for the Panthers assisted by Byram Smith.

Zack Blaum had the lone goal for the Raiders to tie the game up before halftime.

Massaponax (1-2) will host Mountain View on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

MASSAPONAX 11, CHANCELLOR 4

Laney Deabe had four hits, including a three-run home run, in the Panthers' nondistrict victory

Kayden Whitlock, Maddie Wells, Emily Cross, and Kaylie Billing each had multiple hits in the win.

Madi Rae Dillard had three hits for the Chargers.

Massaponax (2-0) will host Mountain View on Tuesday.

R H E Chancellor 400 000 0 — 4 8 1 Massaponax 110 531 x — 11 16 2

Kaylie Billig, EMILY COLLINS (2) and Laney Deane. MADI RAE DILLARD and JASEY WILLIAMS.

Brooke Point 6, Courtland 3

Jaden Isidro closed out the game to help the Black-Hawks secure the non-district victory throwing two innings with six strikeouts.

Isidro contributed two hits and one RBI at the plate, Zach Horn contributed one hit, one RBI, and nine strikeouts on the mound to earn the victory.

Jacob Vanbenschoten earned one hit and one RBI in the loss for Cougars.

R H E Courtland 100 200 0 — 3 3 6 Brooke Point 220 101 x — 6 7 0

ZACH HORN, L. Sterner (4), Jaden Isidro (5) and C. Cline. R MCFADDEN (2), C. Rogers (3), L. Miller (1) and B Ruckle.

GIRLS LACROSSE

MOUNTAIN VIEW 17, STAFFORD 8

Sydney Ulmer scored four goals and EV McConnell contributed two for the Wildcats. Jordan Fitzgerald and Julia Etu also scored one each.

BOYS TENNIS

CHANCELLOR 9, CULPEPER 0

Singles: Josh Young (Ch) d. Hudson Luke 8-0; Silas Lacey (Ch) d. Gavin Sealy 8-0; Evan Gaulard (Ch) d. Eli Harrington 8-0; Jason Ransom (Ch) d. Cooper Bailey 8-0; Trant Sites (Ch) d. JJ Gonzalez 8-0; Owen Kemp (Ch) d. Stephen Santos 8-0; Aiden Mclaughlin (Ch) d. Blake Shaffer 8-1.

Doubles: Young/Lacy (Ch) d. Luke/Sealy 8-0; Gaulard/Sites (Ch) d. Harrington/Bailey 8-0; Kemp/Fallon (Ch) d. Gonzalez/Santos 8-1.

STAFFORD 5, COLONIAL FORGE 4

Singles: Boone Orton (CF) d. Sam Emerson 8-0; Bryce Putney (CF) d. Ollie Lambert 8-6; Sam Orton (CF) d. Jahrome Fletcher 9-7; Xander Beamon (St) d. James Taah 8-1; Aashray Somu (St) d. Keagan Kaczmar 8-6; Robert Calvert (St) d. Eathan Wong 8-2.

Doubles: Orton/ Putney (CF) d. Emerson/Lambert 8-3; Fletcher/Beamon (St) d. Kaczmar/Wong 8-3; Calvert/Tim Oravel (St) d. Orton/Taah 8-4.

EASTERN VIEW 7, RIVERBEND 2

Singles: Jack Wexler (R) d. Bryce Johnson 8-1; Chase Catullo (R) d. Julius Ferlazzo 8-2; Josh Shrader (EV) d. Charles Long 8-1; Jason Manne (EV) d. Dhruv Bejugam 8-1; Morgan Kidd (EV) d. Nikhil Gupta 8-3; Noah Ferlazzo (EV) d. Joshua Bartlett 8-4.

Doubles: Johnson/Manne (EV) d. Wexler/Bejugam n/a; Ferlazzo/Shrader (EV) d. Catullo/Gavin n/a; Wittwert/Downing (EV) d. Gupta/Long n/a.

GIRLS TENNIS

COURTLAND 9, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

Singles: Mac Watkins (Co) d. Emmy Harold 8-0; Adele Granger (Co) d. Kayleigh Nelson 8-0; Madison Shea (Co) d. Abby Rose 8-0; Natalie Holt (Co) d. Sandy Medley 8-0; Chloe Davis (Co) d. Kyrstin Fredenberger 8-0; Drew Sherwood (Co) d. Emelia Mabie 8-0.

Doubles: Watkins/Shea (Co) d. Harold/Nelson 8-0; Libby Snow/Charlotte Young (Co) d. Rose/Medley 8-2; Sherwood/Maddy Lawson (Co) d. Fredenburger/Mabie 8-0.

RIVERBEND 9, EASTERN VIEW 0

Singles: Kendal Chang (R) d. Miranda McCoy 8-3; Maya Jani (R) d. Elle Castro 8-0; Reilly O'Brien (EV) d. Ainsley Ayers 8-3; Isabella Bustamante-Velez (R) d. Kendall Richtarski 8-0; Paloma Marcus (R) d. Evie Bittle 8-1; Sophia Long (R) d. Taylor Moorman 8-1.

Doubles: Chang/Jani (R) d. McCoy/Castro 8-0; O'Brien/Bustamante-Velez (R) d. Ayers/Richtarski 8-3; Marcus/Long (R) d. Bittle/Moorman 8-2.

Thursday's results

GIRLS' LACROSSE

MASSAPONAX 10, NORTH STAFFORD 4

Claudia Painter scored five goals and Paige Beardsley and Morgan Hughes two each in the Patnthers' nondistrict win.

Kimoree Colbert also scored. Madison Harris had six saves in goal, with defensive help from Meredith White.

Massaponax hosts Riverbend Monday.