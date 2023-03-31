BASEBALL

Culpeper 7, William Monroe 5: Gavin Alvarado earned two hits and one RBI in the home victory over the Dragons.

Nathan Amos and Job Sheads each had one hit, one run, and one RBI in the victory.

Parker Hildebrand led the Dragons with two hits and one RBI.

R H E William Monroe 023 000 0 – 5 6 3 Culpeper 030 022 X – 7 9 3

Waylon Cheek, JADEN COLVARD (5), and Callan Powell. B. Teitelbaum, THOMAS ZOLLER, and L. Bradshaw.

Stafford 5, North Stafford 4: Connor Smith led the Indians going 2 for 4 with two RBIs to help secure the road victory over the Wolverines.

Ian Smith went 3 for 4 with one RBI and Aidan Palmer added one hit and one RBI in the win.

Andre Velez earned one hit and two RBIs and Pearson Ward added one hit and one RBI for North Stafford.

R H E Stafford 110 102 0 – 5 12 3 North Stafford 010 020 1 – 4 7 1

Pearson Ward, MICHAEL SWARTZBAUGH (4), and Lucas Schroeder. Connor Smith, CHARLIE RICHWINE (5), Noah Ontiveros, and Aidan Palmer.

Colonial Forge 5, Mountain View 3: Aidan Walker struck out 10 and allowed two hits and one earned run in six innings of work to help visiting Colonial Forge get a Commonwealth District win.

Zach Colandelo and Cameron Biller each had two hits for the Eagles and Zyhir Hope scored twice and picked up the save in relief on the mound.

Caleb Ramsey and Robert Chapman had the hits for Mountain View.

R H E Colonial Forge 200 102 0 — 5 8 3 Mountain View 002 000 1 — 3 2 2

AIDAN WALKER, Zykir Hope (7) and Tyler Woodring. OWEN CORCORAN, Matthew McCauley (6) and Robert Chapman.

BASEBALL

Spotsylvania 7, Colonial Beach 1: Nathan Johnson went the distance on the mound to get the win and Jayden Shepherd had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs to help visiting Spotsylvania get a nondistrict win.

Jake Herbst added two hits and Nolan Alford two RBIs for the Knights (2-3), who visit Chancellor on Tuesday.

R H E Spotsylvania 320 101 0 — 7 8 1 Colonial Beach 000 000 1 — 1 4 1

NATHAN JOHNSON and Austin Harris. GARY TOMPKINS, Zach Combs (5) and Tyson Smith.

SOFTBALL

North Stafford 2, Stafford 1: Abby Morris led the Wolverines in the bottom of the eight inning with a walk-off hit to score Kaylie Lizardo and defeat the Indians.

Kaylie DeChicchis earned 10 strikeouts in the circle for North Stafford.

Jordan Yule contributed 10 strikeouts in loss for Stafford.

Mountain View 14, Colonial Forge 13: Amanda Ashe had a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored, with Liz Harley supplying two hits, scoring four times and knocking in two runs as homestanding Mountain View held on for a Commonwealth District win.

Taleah Gaither added two hits and two runs scored for the Wildcats.

Colonial Forge scored five in the seventh to nearly complete a rally attempt in their last at bat. Isabella Colangelo had two hits, three RBIs and three runs scored, and Payton Schwinn had two more hits, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Eagles.

Makayla Taylor smacked two doubles, while Kaci Stephenson totaled three hits, and Madeline Smith and Arianna Melendez provided two hits for Colonial Forge.

R H E Colonial Forge 014 300 5 — 13 14 12 Mountain View 453 020 x — 14 9 7

KACI STEPHENSON and E Morgan. SAVANNAH BALLOU and Madison Bachman.

GIRLS' TENNIS

James Monroe at Massaponax: The match was halted due to weather with the teams tied 3-3 after singles.

Singles: Grace Burner (Ma) d. Gia McDermott 8-6; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Josie Brewster 8-1; Shelby Brewer (Ma) d. Rebecca Sniffin 8-5; Sophia Coulon (JM) d. Avery Rau 8-0; Sofia Tosi (JM) d. Avery Steis 8-1; Marylin Ross (Ma) d. Vickie Lang 8-0.

Next match: The Yellow Jackets (2-0) visit Eastern View on Wednesday.

BOYS' TENNIS

James Monroe 8, Massaponax 1

Singles: Griffin Van Zandt (JM) d. Cameron Jennings 8-1; Jack Quinton (JM) d. Max Butler 8-5; Connor Franklin (JM) d. Marco Bautista 8-3; Izait Bautista (Ma) d. Ryan Wolfenbarger 8-5; Yash Patil (JM) d. Ryan Ho 8-2; Jackson Gravatt (JM) d. Ibrahim Contem 8-3.

Doubles: Van Zandt/Quinton (JM) d. Jennings/Butler 8-6; Franklin/Wolfenbarger (JM) d. Bautista/Bautista 8-6; Patil/Palmer Van Zandt (JM) d. Ho/Clifford Aitken 8-4.

Next match: The Yellow Jackets (3-0) host Eastern View on Wednesday.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Brooke Point 4, Massaponax 1: Lauren Sanders led the Black-Hawks with two goals to help secure the victory on the road over the Panthers.

Emily Lenhard scored one goal and had one assist and Makayla Huppman scored one goal in the win.

Halie Keller scored the lone goal for the Panthers.

Brooke Point (4-0) will travel to Mountain View on Monday.