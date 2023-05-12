Friday's results

SOFTBALL

Riverbend 6, Mountain View 4: Roxanne Hensal hit a grand slam in Riverbend's six-run third inning earned and the Bears softball team held off visiting Mountain View from there to earn a 6-4 win in the Commonwealth District semifinals on Friday evening.

Ryleigh Livesay hit a two-run home run in the same inning and Emily Dameron went 2 for 3 with two singles and also struck of nine for the win in the circle for Riverbend (13-9).

Lexi Kantor hit a three-run home run and Savannah Ballou hits a triple and scored a run to go along with three strikeouts in a complete game in the circle for the Wildcats (14-6).

R H E Mountain View 300 000 1 — 4 8 0 Riverbend 006 000 x — 6 6 1

SAVANNAH BALLOU and Maddy Bachman. EMILY DAMERON and Ryleigh Livesay.

North Stafford 5, Colonial Forge 4 (9): Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning, and with the international tiebreaker rule in effect, Myah Croson and Kaylie DeChicchis bunted to push across the tying run before Kaylie Lizardo hit a ground ball up the middle to score Croson with the winning run in a Commonwealth District semifinal victory.

Emily Morgan hit a lead-off home run in the top of the seventh inning for Colonial Forge that tied the game 3-3 and forced the extra innings.

The Eagles took a 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth before the Wolverines got the win in the bottom of the frame.

DeChicchis also struck out 16 on the mound for top-seeded North Stafford, which will host second-seeded Riverbend in the district final on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Colonial Forge 2, North Stafford 1: Colonial Forge scratched out both of its runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for a 2-1 victory over North Stafford on Friday night in the Commonwealth District tournament semifinals.

After drawing walks in his first two at-bats, senior North Carolina recruit and MLB Draft hopeful Zyhir Hope pulled a grounder through a draw-in infield, scoring Zach Colangelo for the winning run.

The Wolverines (6-15) scored their lone run on an RBI groundout from Andre Velez.

The Eagles got six innings of four-hit ball from Aidan Walker, who donned a catcher’s mask in the seventh as Cameron Biller came on to earn the save. Walker’s counterpart, Wolverines right-hander Graham Ward, allowed just one hit while taking the loss.

Colonial Forge will face the winner of Riverbend and Brooke Point in Tuesday’s district final, while North Stafford awaits a first-round Region 5D game on the road next week.

R H E North Stafford 000 001 0 — 1 4 2 Colonial Forge 000 002 x — 2 1 0

GRAHAM WARD and Lucas Schroeder. AIDAN WALKER, Cameron Biller (7) and Tyler Garrison, Aidan Walker (7).

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Stafford 17, Mountain View 16 (OT): EV McConnell scored five goals, including the game-winning goal, and Jordan Fitzgerald added three goals and five assists to help third-seed Stafford knock off top-seeded Mountain View to win the Commonwealth District tournament championship.

Julia Etu added four goals, Maddie Patton totaled three goals and two assists, and Allyse Luckett had two goals and one assist for the Indians (13-3). Goalie Brandie Dube ended the night with 10 saves.

James Monroe 11, Charlottesville 5: Angelina Baldwin had four goals and three assists, and Sally Beringer also notched four goals to help James Monroe get a win.

Addie Oakes scored twice and Lauren Holland once for the Yellow Jackets (5-7), who host Meridian on Monday.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Colonial Forge 4, Brooke Point 0: Colonial Forge got goals and assists from seven different players and goalie Kris Auguste came up with several key saves to preserve the shutout as Colonial Forge completed an undefeated Commonwealth District season with the tournament championship.

Carly Brimhall, Rose McHugh, Kailey Hill and Valedictorian Ava Hecker scored the goals, with Maci Landel, Alexa Kaley and Ava Kertgate supplying the assists.

Maria Walsh and Nicol Alvarado in the midfield and Morgan Mesterhazy, Ella Fulmer, Brimhall, McHugh and Kaley on defense helped hold the Brooke Point offense in check.

Courtland 6, Eastern View 1: Judy Bahena and Madison Early each scored twice, Lauren Thamvanthongkham totaled one goal and three assists, and goalie Molly Johnson registered 12 saves to help visiting Courtland get a Battlefield District win.

Rylie Levasseur also scored, with Delaney Holloran and Olivia Hickman earning one assist each for the Cougars (11-3-1, 10-2-1), who visit King George on Monday.

Anne Pritchett scored for Eastern View.

BOYS' SOCCER

King George 2, Courtland 1: Dillon Carriage had a goal and and assist to help King George get a Battlefield District road win.

Bilal Driouich also scored and Nathan Kale added an assist for the Foxes (15-0-1, 13-0-1), who will host a district tournament game on Thursday.

Jason Hall scored for Courtland.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Battlefield District semifinals: Courtland swept Spotsylvania 5-0 and James Monroe topped Eastern View 5-2 in the semifinals played at the University of Mary Washington.

The top-seeded Cougars and second-seeded Yellow Jackets will meet for the tournament championship on Monday, at 12:30 p.m., at UMW.

Courtland 5, Spotsylvania 0

Singles: Meredith Stapleton (Ct) d. Sidney Wright 6-1, 7-5; Libby Snow (Ct) d. Kayleigh Nelson 6-4, 6-0; Drew Sherwood (Ct) d. Kyrstin Fredenberger 6-1, 6-1; Natalie Holt (Ct) d. Abby Rose 6-0, 6-0; Allison Meyers (Ct) d. Savannah Orrock 6-1, 6-1; Michaela Castle v. Kelsie Ashwood (DNF).

James Monroe 5, Eastern View 2

Singles: Miranda McCoy (EV) d. Gia McDermott 6-1, 6-1; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Brooke Galvin 6-1, 6-0, Emily Wortman (EV) d. Rebecca Sniffin 6-1, 6-1, Sophia Coulon (JM) d. Ava Conway 6-0, 6-0, Sofia Tosi (JM) d. Evie Bittle 6-4, 6-1, Vickie Lang (JM) d. Marley Kidd 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles: Tosi/Lang (JM) d. Bittle/Kidd 6-2, 6-0.

BOYS' TENNIS

Battlefield District semifinals: Second-seeded Courtland outlasted James Monroe, 5-3, and top-seeded Eastern View swept Spotsylvania 5-0 in the semifinals played at the University of Mary Washington.

The Cougars and Cyclones will square off in the district final on Monday, at 12:30 p.m., at UMW.

Courtland 5, James Monroe 3

Singles: Keldibek Kozhoev (Ct) d. Griffin Van Zandt 6-0, 6-0; Jack Quinton (JM) d. Fred Klein 5-7, 6-3, 10-8; Landon Perdue (Ct) d. Ryan Wolfenbarger 6-1, 5-7, 13-11; Yosh Patil (JM) d. name n/a 6-3, 6-1; Palmer Van Zandt (JM) d. Alex Kourouklis 7-6, 2-4, Ret.; Jamison Aiken (Ct) d. Jackson Gravatt 6-2, 1-6, 10-4.

Doubles: Kozhoev/Klein (Ct) d. G. Van Zandt/Quinton 6-1, 6-4; n/a/Aiken (Ct) d. Wolfenbarger/Patil 6-2, 6-3; P. Van Zandt/Gravatt (JM) led Perdue/n/a 1-6, 6-3, 5-4 (DNF).

Thursday's results

BOYS' SOCCER

Chancellor 4, James Monroe 0: Handerson Juarez Franco scored twice and Keenan Parker and Noah Lohr once each as the Chargers (10-5-1) wrapped up the Battlefield District's No. 3 seed. Aidan Buhmann and Lenin Gallegos Guevara had assists

Holt Smith made five saves for the Yellow Jackets.

BOYS' TENNIS

Riverbend 5, Stafford 2

Chase Catullo and Deven Jani won in singles and teamed up for the decisive double point as the Bears (13-0) claimed their third straight Commonwealth District team title.

Singles: Chase Catullo (Rb) d. Aashray Somu 6-0, 6-1; Deven Jani (Rb) d. Xander Beamon 6-2, 6-3; Robert Calvert (St) d. Joshua Bartlet 6-2, 6-0; Jahrome Fletcher (St) d. Charlie Long 7-6, 6-3; Dhruv Bejugam (Rb) d. Justin Murray 6-2, 7-5; Luke Degallery (Rb) d. Noah Cisneros 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles: Catullo/Jani (Rb) d. Somu/Beamon 6-0, 6-1.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Riverbend 5, Massaponax 0: The Bears wrapped up the Commonwealth District title in singles and will host a Region 5D tournament match on May 23.

Singles: Kendal Chang (Rb) d, Grace Burner 6-1, 6-1; Maya Jani (Rb) and Josie Brewster (Ma) tied 6-4, 6-7 (DNF); Isabella Bustamante-Velez (Rb) d. Shelby Brewer 2-6, 7-5, 10-8; Reilly O’Brien (Rb) d. Avery Rau 6-0, 6-1; Maddie Mills (Rb) d. Avery Steis 6-1, 6-0; Jackie Dickinson (Rb) d. Lindsey Kay 6-3, 6-0.

SOFTBALL

King George 3, Spotsylvania 2: Abby Greenwood struck out 14 as the Foxes remained unbeaten in Battlefield District play. Abigail Clark and Linsey Spillman had two hits each for King George; Mylia Knight had two for the Knights.

R H E Spotsylvania 002 000 0 — 2 4 - King George 002 100 0 — 3 9 -

MORGAN MASLOCK and Calleigh Craft. ABBY GREENWOOD AND Abigail Clark.

King George 6, Spotsylvania 0: Carter Mills struck out 16 in six shutout innings and Jay Patteson, Aden Cupka and Will Green had two hits each as the Foxes improved to 12-0 in Battlefield District play. Connor Smith had two of the Knights' four hits.

R H E Spotsylvania 000 000 0 — 0 4 4 King George 230 100 x — 6 8 0

NOAH ALFRED, Jake Hearst (3) and C.T. Reed. CARTER MILLS, Colson Clary (7) and Hayden Callahan.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Mountain View 20, Riverbend 2: Jesse Ramos scored five times as the Wildcats breezed into the Commonwealth District final. Donny Gonzalez and Brady Leischner added three scores each, and Logan McGrath, Alexander Jacks and Matt Wess had two each.

Wess also collected 10 ground balls, and Steven Preston made five saves in goal.