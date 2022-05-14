Friday, May 13 high school sports roundup: Foxes close out unbeaten regular season with a win

Bryce Kuberek scored twice and added an assist, and Josh Furr assisted two scores to help visiting King George close out an unbeaten regular season with a 5-0 Battlefield District win against Spotsylvania on Friday night.

Bilal Driouich, James Drake and Ryan Carriaga also scored, with Driouich and Carriaga also providing assists for the Foxes (16-0, 14-0), who with host a district tournament semifinal on Tuesday.

BOYS’ SOCCER

CHANCELLOR 9, JAMES MONROE 1

Aidan Buhmann and Jonas Lohr each scored twice as the Chargers wrapped up their regular season with a Battlefield District win..

Erik Arevalo, Handerson Franco, Marcus Muntean and Corey Greenleaf also scored for Chancellor (10-3-3), which will face Eastern View in a district tournaments semifinal Tuesday at King George.

Gustavo Reyes scored for James Monroe (1-13-1) .

GIRLS’ SOCCER

MOUNTAIN VIEW 2, RIVERBEND 0

Hailey Baltzelle scored twice to help homestanding Mountain View earn a 2-0 Commonwealth District girls soccer win against Riverbend on Friday evening.

Hannah Taylor and Hailee Kindred added assists for the Wildcats (8-5-2), who await a district tournament opponent.

BROOKE POINT 4, NORTH STAFFORD 1

Emily Lenhard and Lauren Sanders combined for three of Brooke Point’s four goals in a Commonwealth District victory.

Sanders finished with two goals and two assists, and Lenhard two goals one one assist for the Black–Hawks. Goalie Amara Codd earned the win in net.

JAMES MONROE 2, CHANCELLOR 1

Charlotte Snead scored once and assisted on Isabel Whitman's goal as James Monroe won its Battlefield District regular-season finale. Sophia Coulon also had an assist for the Yellow Jackets.

The teams will meet again in the district tournament semifinals Monday at King George.

SOFTBALL

COLONIAL FORGE 9, MASSAPONAX 5

Emily Morgan, Payton Schwinn and Amber Hunte had three hits apiece and the Eagles (11-8) scored four runs in the 10th inning to win their regular-season finale. Maddie Smith pitched a complete game, striking out six.

Kayden Whitlock and Rachel Wood each had two hits for the Panthers.

R H E Colonial Forge 003 010 001 4 — 9 15 4 Massaponax 000 004 001 0 — 5 8 1

MADDIE SMITH and Emily Morgan. KAYLIE BILLIG and Lacey Deane.

BASEBALL

CHANCELLOR 15, JAMES MONROE 3

Will Earnesty went 3 for 5 with three RBIs as the Chargers won their Battlefield District regular-season finale in five innings.

Nathan Carter added two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored for Chancellor, which will face King George in Tuesday's district tournament semifinals at Courtland.

R H E Chancellor 710 52 — 15 18 1 James Monroe 200 10 — 3 5 3

KRIS TUEBNER, Will Earnesty (5) and Austin Carlisle. M. HAYDON, J. Carmody (4) and n/a.