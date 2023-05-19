GIRLS' LACROSSE

Colonial Forge 27, Forest Park 5: Vanessa Ronsholdt tallied seven goals and three assists to help the Eagles earn the quarterfinal regional victory over the Bruins.

Avery Hartenstein contributed five goals, Maddy Tlapa earned four goals, Chloe Ronsholdt added three goals and two assists, Sophie Crane had two goals and one assist, Roxi Stone scored three goals and added two assists, Addi Bergo scored two goals, and Sam Orr added one goal for Colonial Forge.

The Eagles will advance to the regional semifinals.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Colonial Forge 10: Forest Park 5: The Eagles earned the Region 6B Quarterfinals against the Bruins with Reef Krug leading the way scoring four goals and adding one assist.

Cael Sanderberg contributed two goals and two assists, Jason Rubio, Mike Zant, Ryan Bondgren, and Kyle Haga each scored one goal, and AJ Riley and Michael Goben each added one assist.

Colonial Forge will play Battlefield on Wednesday in the semifinals.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Courtland 6, Mechanicsville 2

Singles: Adele Granger (Co) d. Grace Davis, 6-4, 6-2; Meredith Stapleton (Co) d. Mary Vermeer 6-3, 6-0; Alexis Burlow (Ma) d. Libby Snow, 6-3, 5-7, 4-10; Drew Sherwood (Co) d. Olivia Barrett 6-2, 6-2; Meg Lavinder (Ma) d. Natalie Holt, 7-6(4),6-4; Allison Meyer (Co) d. Caitlyn Zugay 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles: Granger/Stapleton (Co) d. Davis/Barrett, 6-1, 6-1; Snow/Myer (Co) d. Vermeer/Burlow, 6-2,6-0; Sherwood/Holt (Co) leading Lavinder/Zugay, 6-2,5-2.

Next match: Courtland will host Atlee on Monday in the Region 4B Championship.

Thursday's games

BOYS SOCCER

King George 3, Culpeper 2: Nathan Kale led the Foxes scoring all three goals to help secure the semifinal district victory over the Blue Devils.

Dillon Carriaga contributed two assists and Ryan Carriaga added one assist in the win.

Quinn Frazier and Easton Schmidt each added one goal for Culpeper.