Friday, May 20th high school sports roundup: Eastern View girls soccer win district championship

The Eastern View girls soccer team entered the Battlefield District tournament with as many ties as victories.

The Cyclones are departing with a district tournament championship trophy and confidence they can make noise in the Region 4B tournament next week.

Eastern View knocked off Chancellor 3-1 on Friday evening at King George High School to earn the tournament title.

“It really means everything,” Eastern View first-year head coach Hannah Guinn said. “We really got to be able to show what we can do as a team and who we are as a program. It means everything for the girls to come together and put the best they had out on the field.”

University of Tennessee signee Dakota Brown scored all three goals for the Cyclones.

Brown scored on two penalty kicks and another shot from 25 yards away.

“She steps up every day and it was a really great performance by her,” Guinn said. “It was just a great performance by everybody.”

The fourth-seeded Cyclones (7-2-5) defeated No. 1 seed Courtland 2-1 earlier this week to end the Cougars’ 13-game winning streak.

On Friday, Brown broke a 1-1 tie with a penalty kick with 25 minutes to play. She sealed the win with her long-range shot with 17 minutes to go.

Caitlyn Bergemann scored the lone goal for Chancellor (11-4-2). Katy Bronski provided the assist.

The Chargers are expected to be the fifth seed in the region but standings won’t be finalized until this weekend. The district tournament results did not impact region standings.

“We need to put this behind us and see what we can do in regionals,” Chancellor head coach Klint Jackson said. “We were in the championship game. You can’t ask for more than to have an opportunity.”

SOFTBALL

RAPPAHANNOCK 10, COLONIAL BEACH 5

Madison Scherer went 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI to led Colonial Beach, the Rappahannock took home the Northern Neck District win.

Nevaeh Cazko added an hit, a run scored and an RBI for the Drifters (7-8), who will travel a yet to be determined Region 1A opponent on Thursday.

R H E Rappahannock 440 020 0 — 10 19 2 Colonial Beach 100 200 2 — 5 5 4

C. DAMERON and R. Norris. MADISON BROWN, Alexis Gage (2) and Miranda Papanicolas.

