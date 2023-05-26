Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Zoe Price's two-RBI single in the top of the eighth inning lifted the Spotsylvania softball team to a 4-2 win at second-seeded Dinwiddie in the Region 4B quarterfinals on Friday night.

Morgan Maslock led of the inning with a walk and Mylie Knight followed with a single before Price's winning hit for the Knights (16-7).

Knight finished the night 2 for 4 and Maslock struck out five in going the distance on the mound for Spotsylvania, which visits second-seeded King George in Tuesday's semifinals.

R H E Spotsylvania 200 000 02 — 4 5 0 Dinwiddie 001 010 00 — 2 10 3

MORGAN MASLOCK and Calleigh Craft. SADIE HUDSON and Morgan Tucker.

Thursday's games

BOYS' SOCCER

Chancellor 1, Mechanicsville 0 (4-1 shootout): Lucas Owens saved a penalty kick in a scoreless regulation and three more in the shootout as the Chargers advanced to the Region 4B semifinals.

Andy Christman, Brandon Portillo, Keenan Parker and Noah Lohr converted their penalty kicks as Chancellor (12-6-1) won its eighth straight regional quarterfinal. The Chargers will host Powhatan on Tuesday.

Mechanicsville keeper Nathan Joly saved two penalty kicks in sudden death overtime but conceded on all four penalties in the shootout.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Brooke Point 4, Patrick Henry 0: Lauren Saunders and Emily Leonard each scored two goals with 1 assist a piece in the 4B Regional quarterfinal win against the Patriots. Brook Point plays Independence away in the semifinals on Tuesday.

TENNIS

Region 4B: Eastern View senior Miranda McCoy won her second straight Region 4B singles title by defeating Atlee's Lizzie Hughes 6-0, 6-0 on Thursday. She advances to the VHSL state semifinals June 9 in Newport News.

McCoy and Emily Wortman lost to Atlee's Hughes and Marina Le 2-6, 3-6 in the regional doubles final.

SOFTBALL

Riverbend 20, Patrick Henry 1: Jocelyn Guhl was 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBIs, and Roxanne Hensel was 2 for 3 with three RBIs as Riverbend rolled to a Region 5D quarterfinal win.

Ryleigh Livesay and Onnika DeBruhl each finished 2 for 4 with a homer, with Livesay totaling three RBIs as well for the Bears (14-9).

Emily Dameron struck out eight in five innings of work for Riverbend, which visits Woodgrove in Tuesday's semifinals.

R H E Riverbend 208 73 — 20 26 2 Patrick Henry 000 10 — 1 2 7

EMILY DAMERON and Ryleigh Livesay. M. WORRELL, A. Williams (4) and C. Braley.