GIRLS' TENNIS

Courtland 9, King George 0

Singles: Adele Granger (Co) d. Kaitlyn Damron, 8-0; Drew Sherwood Co) d. Emaline Harkless, 8-0; Natalie Holt (Co) d. Madison Bringer, 8-2; Allison Meyer (Co) d. Bella Tocci, 8-1; Molly Buckingham (Co) d. Ava Bringer, 8-1; Maddie Lawson (Co) d. Canedela Murias, 8-2.

Doubles: Granger/Meyer (Co) d. Damron/Harkless, 8-2; Snow/Meyer (Co) d. M. Bringer/A. Bringer, 8-0; Lawson/Buckingham (Co) d. Tocci/Murias, 8-3.

Next match: Courtland (12-0) will travel to Culpeper on Monday.

Massaponax 9, Colonial Forge 0

Singles: Grace Burner (Ma) d. Kelly Grady, 6-2; Josie Brewster (Ma) d. Gloria Choi, 6-1; Shelby Brewer (Ma) d. Dina Belete, 6-0; Avery Rau (Ma) d. Ali Hunter, 6-3; Avery Steis (Ma) d. Gigi Belete, 6-1; Marilyn Ross (Ma) d. Mircea Wagner, 6-0.

Doubles: Burner/Brewster (Ma) d. Grady/Choi, 10-0; A. Rau/Morgan Rau (Ma) d. Hunter/G. Belete, 8-1; Ross/Lindsay Kay (Ma) d. D. Belete/Mariah Kargbo, 8-6.

Next match: Massaponax with play at Brooke Point for the district semi-finals.

James Monroe 9, Chancellor 0

Singles: Gia McDermott (JM) d. Jocelyn Elgeti 8-0; Piper Kinglsey (JM) d. Ghost Reyes 8-0; Rebecca Sniffin (JM) d. J'Mylah White 8-0; Sophia Coulon (JM) d. Kayla Greenleaf 8-0; Sophia Tosi (JM) d. Tamija Tshbuyi 8-0; Vickie Lang (JM) d. Brooklyn Givens 8-0.

Doubles: McDermott/Kingsley (JM) d. Elgeti/Reyes 8-0; Sniffin/Coulon (JM) d. White/Givens 8-0; Tosi/Lang (JM) d. Greenleaf/Tshbuyi 8-0.

BOYS' TENNIS

Spotsylvania 5, Caroline 4

Singles: Charlie Holewa (Ca) d. Drew DiFilippo, 8-1; William Casey (Ca) d. Jordan Low, 8-5; Satchel Bowling (Sp) d. Gordon Storke, 8-5; Ben Lambert (Sp) d. Sean Kessler, 8-1; Tyler Baker (Sp) d. Ryan Schiebel, 8-2; Zach Webner (Sp) d. forfeit.

Doubles: Holewa/Schiebel (Ca) d. Lambert/Andrew Hall, 8-4; Casey/Storke (Ca) d. Webner/Evan Guydo, 8-4; (Sp) d. (Ca), by default.

James Monroe 9, Chancellor 0

Singles: G. Van Zandt (JMHS) d. Joshua Young 8-5; J. Quinton (JMHS) d. Patrick Fallon 8-6; R. Wolfenbarger (JMHS) d. Andrew Rohrbach 8-2; Y. Patil (JMHS) d. Dakota Haynes 8-6; P. Van Zandt (JMHS) d. Logan Dillard 8-4; J. Gravatt (JMHS) d. Ben Phillips 8-1.

Doubles: G. Van Zandt/Quinton (JMHS) d. Young/Fallon 8-5; Wolfenbarger/Patil (JMHS) d. Haynes/Phillips 8-2; P. Van Zandt/Gravatt (JMHS) d. Dillard/Rohrbach 8-0.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Courtland 6, James Monroe 0

Lauren Thamvanthongkham had three goals to lead the Cougars in their sixth straight win and tenth overall win over the Yellow Jacket. Kylie Levasseur added two goals and an assist, Takiyah Raynor had one goal and an assist.

Delaney Hollowcan, Judy Bahena and Macy Shropshire each gave an assist. Cortland’s record is 10-2-1 and next game against Culpeper is on Tuesday.

BOYS' SOCCER

Brooke Point 3, North Stafford 0

Daniel Gonzales and Marcello Rodriguez-Munoz scored the first two goals for the Black-Hawks in a win against the Wolverines.

Darling Rivera scored the final goal with an assist form Marcello Rodriguez-Munoz. Andrew Caley earned the shutout with six saves. Brooke Point faces Massaponax in the first round of the district tournament on Monday at home.

GIRLS' SOFTBALL

North Stafford 10, Brooke Point 0

Kaylie Lizardo led the Wolverines with two home runs, one grand slam, and 6 RBIs in a win against the Black Hawks.

Emma Parkyn hit a double and scored on two stolen bases, Kylie DecChicchis had seven strikeouts, Lindsey Hydro had a diving catch in the fourth inning, and Phoebe Hughes hit a RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to end the game.

R H E North Stafford 204 13 — 10 10 1 Brooke Point 000 00 — 0 0 0

Thursday's results

GIRLS' SOCCER

Colonial Forge 8, Massaponax 0: Ava Kertgate had three goals and an assist as the Eagles completed their second straight unbeaten Commonwealth District regular season with their ninth shutout of the year.

Kayla Windsor added two goals, Maci Landel had a goal and two assists and Leila Cummings contributed a goal and an assist. Maria Walsh also scored for Colonial Forge, which will host a district tournament semifinal Wednesday.

Eastern View 3, Spotsylvania 2: Miranda Sanchez netted the game-winning goal and Anne Marie Pritchett and Tamirra Young also scored in the Cyclones' Battlefield District victory.

BOYS' SOCCER

Courtland 8, Caroline 0: Jason Lotito scored two goals to help the Cougars defeat the Cavaliers.

Jose Bier, Landon Eye, Kyle Grant, Yadi Padilla, and Morgan Lehocky each contributed one goal. Grant added two assists and Sean Pulliam, Chris Salazar, Padilla, and Bier each added one assist.

Courtland will travel to Culpeper on Tuesday.

Colonial Forge 1, Massaponax 1: Joe Liebe for the Eagles scored off a corner kick with five seconds left to send the match into overtime.

Colonial Forge will host Stafford on Monday for the first round of the district tournament.

SOFTBALL

Riverbend 1, Mountain View 0: Emily Dameron struck out six in a three-hit shutout and Ryleigh Livesay drove in the only run in the Bears' Commonwealth District victory.

R H E Riverbend 100 000 0 — 1 2 0 Mountain View 000 000 0 — 0 3 0

EMILY DAMERON and Ryleigh Livesay. AVA BENNER, Savannah Ballou (2) and Maddie Bachman.

King George 11, Chancellor 0: Abby Greenwood struck out nine in a five-inning no-hitter for her 11th shutout of the season. Abigail Clark had and two RBIs for the visiting Foxes, and Rachel Morrison, Paige Headley and Natalie Spillman each had two hits and an RBI.

R H E King George 503 03 — 11 10 0 Chancellor 000 00 — 0 0 3

JABBY GREENWOOD and Abigail Clarke. MADI DILLARD, Grace Cobb (5) and Jasey Williams.

Colonial Forge 10, Massaponax 0: Kaci Stephenson pitched five shutout innings and Makayla Taylor had three hits in the Eagles' Commonwealth District win.

Courtland 12, Caroline 7: Kaitlyn Malie went 4 for 4, including an inside-the-park home run, and Olivia George was 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Cougars, who host Culpeper Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Riverbend 12, Mountain View 7: Tyler Benick went 2 for 4 with six RBIs, including a three-run home run, in the Bears' Commonwealth District win.

Billy Fluharty scored three runs and stole three bases and Dawson Weems added three hits for Riverbend, which will host a district semifinal Wednesday. Jake Ramsey had two hits and two RBIs for Mountain View.

R H E Riverbend 322 004 1 — 12 10 2 Mountain View 010 204 0 — 7 12 7

LUKE ALEXANDER, Adam Klimtzak (6), Billy Fluharty (7) and Collin Snyder. C.J. SWORD, Weston Yount (2), Sean Brosnan (6), Alex Schmidt (6), E. Short (7) and Robert Chapman.

Courtland 12, Caroline 3: Tanner Lam stole four bases and scored three times in the Cougars' Battlefield District win. Kellan Bock and Carlos Santos each had had two hits and two RBIs, and Bock added three steals.

R H E Courtland 000 224 4 — 12 8 1 Caroline 000 200 1 — 3 5 3

CALVIN ROGERS, Lukas Miller (5), Tyler Jackson (7) and Brendan Ruckle, Grant Wingert (7). WILL CARTER, Adam Tatham (5), Tripp Luciano (7), Jeron Morris (7) and Jackson Thomas.