Friday, Oct. 14 high school sports roundup

Haley Walsh, Abby McCabe and Peyton Winter each scored goals to help North Stafford get a 3-0 Commonwealth District field hockey win at Brooke Point on Friday.

Savannah Learn supplied two assists, while Naomi Glass, Gigi Cannon, Caroline Antonucci and Maddie Blake also played well for the Wolverines (10-5), who host Riverbend on Tuesday, at 6 p.m., in the district tournament.

Thursday's results

Field hockey

Colonial Forge 1, Massaponax 0: Morgan Mesterhazy scored off an assist from C'ynna Cannon to earn the only goal of the game, helping Colonial Forge defeat Massaponax 1-0, in a Commonwealth District showdown.

Colonial Forge (9-7) finished second in the district and will host Brooke Point in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday, at 4 p.m.

Mountain View 3, Riverbend 1: Sophia Marquez, Gabrielle Bartels and Laurel Melville scored while Gina Slupek and Sierra Crews notched one assist each. The Wildcats will play a district game next Tuesday.

Spotsylvania 6, King George 0: Mak Robinson led the Knights with two goals at home to help defeat the Foxes.

Allison Nelson earned one goal and one assist, Kayleigh Nelson, Morgan Delaney and Lexi Persinger each scored one goal, and Marisa Jordan earned one assist for Spotsylvania.

Volleyball

Courtland 3, Eastern View 0: Iyana Seargeant earned 11 kills and two aces to help the Cougars earn the victory in three straight sets 25-20, 25-9, 30-28.

Chloe Rose had 20 assists, seven aces, and 10 digs and Maddie Smith contributed nine kills and two blocks.

Courtland will travel to King George on Tuesday.

James Monroe 3, Caroline 0: Jordan Carter contributed 13 assists, nine kills, six digs, and four aces in the victory over the Cavaliers 25-13, 25-11, 25-10.

Makaila Ford had seven kills and four aces for the Yellow Jackets, C'niya Turner earned six kills, Mariah Williams contributed six kills and five digs, and Angelina Badasu earned nine assists.

James Monroe (12-5) will play Chancellor on Tuesday.

Colonial Forge 3, Massaponax 0: The Eagles swept the Panthers to earn a Commonwealth district win. Both teams are co-district champions for the regular season. Maddie Wells tallied 23 assists and Carlie Clements recorded 10 kills.

Regan Shanahan had 14 digs and 8 kills, while Maddie Stohr had 9 digs.

The Pantherss (18-3, 11-1) will host the district semifinals on Monday, Oct. 24.

North Stafford 3, Brooke Point 0: Lindsay Canty led the Wolverines with eight kills and earned the Commonwealth victory 25-20, 25-11, 15-13.

Alonna McCummings contributed six kills and three blocks and Maci McDowell earned four kills in the win.

North Stafford will start the first round of the Commonwealth District tournament facing Mountain View at home.

King George 3, Spotsylvania 2: Bri Ellis had 28 kills, 20 digs and four aces; and Mia Cintron added 27 assists, 10 digs and three aces to help King George escape with a 25-18, 17-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-12 Battlefield District win.

Other leaders for the Foxes (18-2) included Madison Carlile with 23 assists; Rebecca Heim with six kills, two aces and two blocks; Brooke Heim with 19 digs and five kills; and Morgan Bellmer with 12 digs and three aces.

Riverbend 3, Mountain View 2: Allie Lach ha 16 kills and 16 digs; and Macy Burns totaled 11 digs, 10 kills and seven aces to help Riverbend hold on for a 25-21, 28-26, 22-25, 18-25, 15-7 Commonwealth District win.

Peri Linterman added 10 kills and six blocks, Daisy Pentorn 16 assists and 10 digs, Aubrey Parker 14 assists and 10 digs, and Abby Wuethrich 10 digs for the Bears (8-6.

Zeta Berry had 33 assists, 16 digs and three aces—including the 100th of her career—for Mountain View.

Other leaders for the Wildcats included Autumn Brown with nine digs, Bella Park with 13 digs and three aces; Kaley Haydon with nine kills and seven digs; Kendall Freeman with six kills, Elsie Afful with six kills and five blocks, and Madi Bachman and CJ Southland with five kills each.

Wednesday's results

Field hockey

Mountain View 2, North Stafford 1 (OT): Fallon Dismukes scored with an assist coming from Sophia Marquez in overtime to give the Wildcats a Commonwealth District win.

Sierra Crews also scored for Mountain View, which hosts Riverbend on Thursday.

Courtland 7, Eastern View 1: Chloe Davis tallied three goals and one assist to help Courtland earn a Battlefield District win.

Delaney Holloran added two goal and one assist, Natalie Holt scored twice and Kelsie Ashwood provided two assists for the Cougars.

Volleyball

Chancellor 3, Culpeper 1: Stella Brown had 12 kills and seven aces, and Tiana Stubbs added 11 kills and three blocks to help Chancellor get a Battlefield District win.

Jocelyn Elgeti doled out 20 assists for the Chargers (5-15), who host James Monroe next Wednesday.

King George 3, Mountain View 1: Madison Carlie had 16 assists, 10 digs and six aces; and Brooke Heim added 11 digs and six aces to help King George capture a 25-22, 25-15, 21-25, 25-19 nondistrict win.

Bri Ellis added 18 kills, 16 digs and four aces; Rebecca Heim six kills and four blocks; Mia Cintron 20 assists, five digs and two aces; and Morgan Bellmer 21 digs and two aces for the Foxes (17-2).