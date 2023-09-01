FIELD HOCKEY

Stafford 3, Woodson 1: Madison Patton scored two goals and one assist in the first of two games to help secure the victory for the Indians on Friday.

Maylynn Watson scored one goal, and Coco Wallace and Emry Bewer each added one assist in the win.

Stafford 6, Braddock 0: The Indians win the second of the day with Maylynn Watson leading the way with three goals in the team's second game on Friday.

Maddison Patton added one goal and three assists, Layne Dickinson and Coco Wallace each scored one goal, and Maddy Pulliam, Julia Etu, and Hailey Lemke each added one assist for Stafford.

Chancellor 5, Spotsylvania 1: Chancellor got individual goals from Adelyn Watkins, Alice Muntean, Maia Fissel, Ellen Gallagher and Trinity Mason to earn a Battlefield District win.

Shelby Coomer scored with Ashley Chase earning an assist for Spotsylvania.

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday when the Chargers host Eastern View and the Knights visit Culpeper.

VOLLEYBALL

FCS 3, Victory 0: Madison Kamphuis had 11 kills and eight digs, and Chloe Borisuk doled out 21 assists to help Fredericksburg Christian get a 25-16, 25-14, 25-11 win.

Grace Khoury added eight kills, and Layna Thomas 12 digs and three aces for the Eagles.