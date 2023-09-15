FIELD HOCKEY
Riverbend 1, Colonial Forge 0: Madison Stevens scored the lone goal for Riverbend with three seconds left in the first quarter and goalie Leah Maliszewski registered 14 saves in a Commonwealth District home win on Friday.
The Bears (2-1) visit Massaponax on Tuesday.
St. Catherine's 4, Fredericksburg Academy 2: Lillian Brady scored twice in the second half and goalie Elly Snyder recorded 14 saves, but Fredericksburg was unable to overcome a 3-0 halftime deficit in Friday's loss.
Charlotte Kolodgie assisted Snyder's second goal for the Falcons, who visit Fredericksburg Christian on Tuesday.
Thursday's results
GOLF
Tri-match at Lee's Hill: Culpeper's Matthew Amos won medalist honors with a 37 at Lee's Hill, but Courtland (162) topped the Blue Devils (175) and Chancellor (232) in a Battlefield District tri-match.