FIELD HOCKEY

Riverbend 1, Colonial Forge 0: Madison Stevens scored the lone goal for Riverbend with three seconds left in the first quarter and goalie Leah Maliszewski registered 14 saves in a Commonwealth District home win on Friday.

The Bears (2-1) visit Massaponax on Tuesday.

St. Catherine's 4, Fredericksburg Academy 2: Lillian Brady scored twice in the second half and goalie Elly Snyder recorded 14 saves, but Fredericksburg was unable to overcome a 3-0 halftime deficit in Friday's loss.

Charlotte Kolodgie assisted Snyder's second goal for the Falcons, who visit Fredericksburg Christian on Tuesday.

Thursday's results

GOLF

Tri-match at Lee's Hill: Culpeper's Matthew Amos won medalist honors with a 37 at Lee's Hill, but Courtland (162) topped the Blue Devils (175) and Chancellor (232) in a Battlefield District tri-match.

Courtland (162): Ethan Hughes 39, Lucas Ogden 40, Kellan Perdue 41, Landon Perdue 42.

Culpepper (175): Matthew Amos 37, Tommy Stallings 41, Aiden Mifsud 46, Brett Richardson 49.

Chancellor (232): Ethan Gibson 56, Ethan Fisher 57, Alex Fisher 59, Brendan Pifer 60.