Friday, Sept. 16 high school sports roundup: Falcons struggle against Saints

Fredericksburg Academy fell to St. Catherine’s School 4-0 on Friday night.

Scoring for St. Catherine’s was Addy Wanic, Emalene Hunter, Sophie Schubmehl, Harper Alberg.

Emma Clements recorded 35 saves, including a penalty, setting a new school record for the Eagles.

Fredericksburg Academy will return home on Monday to host Fredericksburg Christian.

FIELD HOCKEY 

NORTH STAFFORD 8, WOODBRIDGE 1

Gigi Cannon lead the Wolverines with a hat trick as they went on to defeat Woodbridge Senior. 

Abbey MccAbe went on to add on two goals to the score as well. 

Payton Winter, Savannah Learn, Izzy Entizne also added one goal each. Winter also tallied three assists and Learn added one. Maddi Gagnon also recorded two assists for the Wolverines. 

North Stafford (5-4) will travel to take on Brooke Point on Tuesday.

