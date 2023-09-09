Dylan Truxon ran for three scores, and Division-I recruits Mekhai White and Chanz Wiggins each hauled in a touchdown pass from quarterback Jack Pearson as King George supplied the offensive electricity in a 37-13 victory over Riverbend on Friday night that featured a one hour, 30-minute lightning delay.

Truxon broke loose along the right sideline for a 72-yard scoring sprint with 6:31 left in the first quarter. A few minutes later, teams retreated to their respective locker rooms and spectators made a mass exodus out of the stadium due to persistent lightning in the area.

The Bears (2-1) responded quickly following the delay, taking what would be their only lead of the game on a 35-yard pass from Tanner Triplett to Amir Mateo with 9:37 left in the second quarter.

King George quickly erased its deficit through the air. Pearson targeted White in the right-hand corner of the end zone from 12 yards out, then watched Wiggins make a diving grab with only 40 seconds remaining as King George built a 20-7 halftime lead.

The Foxes (3-0) got a 46-yard field goal from Max Lipinski, who had distance to spare on the third-quarter attempt.

(This story will be updated)

—Joey LoMonaco

King George 6 14 3 14 — 37 Riverbend 0 7 6 0 — 13

First quarter

KG—Dylan Truzon 72-yard run (kick fail).

Second quarter

Rb—Amir Mateo 35-yard pass from Tanner Triplett (kick).

KG—Mekhai White 12-yard pass from Jack Pearson (Max Lipinski kick).

KG—Chanz Wiggins 20-yard pass from Pearson (Lipinski kick).

Third quarter

KG—Lipinski 46-yard field goal

Rb—Camden Simmons 26-yard pass from Triplett (run fail).

Fourth quarter

KG—Truxon 2-yard run (Lipinski kick).

KG—Truxon 70-yard run (Lipinski kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

KG Rb First downs 16 14 Rushes-yards 24-241 25-106 Passing yards 158 136 Comp-Att-Int 12-17-0 10-20-1 Punts-Avg. 3-38.0 4-29.0 Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-yards 7-58 4-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: King George—Dylan Truxon 8-165, 3 TDs; Jamari Cox 1-8; Charles Johnson 6-16; Jack Pearson 8-49; Gunnar Reger 1-3. Riverbend—JoJo Thomas 18-94; Amir Mateo 2-2; Triplett `-(-6); Luke Marlowe 2-4; Jonas Taylor 2-51.

Passing: King George—Jack Pearson 12-17, 158 yards and 2 TDs. Riverbend—Tanner Triplett 10-20-1, 136 yards, 2 TDs.

Receiving: King George—White 5-68, TD; Wiggins 4-58, TD; Johnson 1-6; Reger 2-29. Riverbend—Mateo 4-83, TD; Taylor 3-20; Simmons 1-26, TD; Kris Pruit 2-12.

Courtland 28, North Stafford 13: After a hour and 35-minute weather delay the Courtland Cougars defeated the visiting North Stafford Wolverines, 28-13, in a nondistrict matchup.

Two defensive returns for touchdowns were the difference in the game for the Cougars.

Dom Morello scooped and scored in the second quarter after a fumble to give the Cougars the 7-0 lead.

Courtland later closed out the scoring with a 52-yard interception returned for a touchdown by Zion Minor with four minutes left in the fourth quarter to give them the lead 28-7.

Christian Ollivella led the Cougars with 63 yards on the ground.

(This story will be updated)

—Brandon Roberts

Spotsylvania 34, Caroline 28: Jefferson Paz's 28-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run capped Spotsylvania's victory in a 34-28 back-and-forth Battlefield District opener at Caroline.

The Cavaliers led first, rallied to a third-quarter lead, and tied the game again with back-to-back scores in the fourth. But the Knights prevailed behind their strong rushing attack, which accounted for a season-best 343 yards and all five of their touchdowns.

Spotsylvania senior Johned Benton had 144 yards on 15 carries with three touchdowns and was complemented by Luke Dickinson's 120 yards on 17 rushes.

Benton scored on runs of 33- and 59-yards in the second quarter and staked Spotsylvania to a 12-7 lead at halftime. The halftime was stretched to a 90-minute delay because of lightning.

Caroline re-took the lead 14-12 on its very first play of the second half, a 63-yard strike to Malik Johnson from Myles Holmes. Holmes finished 14-of-26 passing for 206 yards with two scores, and also led the Cavaliers with 10 rushes for 99 yards.

After a Benton interception, Spotsylvania regained the lead on a 23-yard run by Dickinson, and then threatened to blow the game open after a Caroline punting miscue set up Benton's short score for a 28-14 advantage.

Caroline managed consecutive answers, with Holmes' 14-yard score and a one-yard plunge by Vladimir Joacin to even the game 28-28.

But the Knights put together a nine-play drive, sparked by a 41-yard run by Paz, and then capped by the senior's 28-yard scamper for the final 34-28 margin.

Caroline (1-1, 0-1) plays at King William next Thursday, while Spotsylvania (1-2, 1-0) hosts Atlee in its home-opener Friday.

Spotsylvania 0 12 16 6 — 34 Caroline 0 7 7 14 — 28

Second Quarter

Ca—Blake Morris 21-yard pass from Myles Holmes (Cody Swanton kick)

Sp—Johned Benton 33-yard run (kick failed)

Sp—Benton 59-yard run (run failed)

Third Quarter

Ca—Malik Johnson 63-yard pass from Holmes (Swanton kick)

Sp—Luke Dickinson 23-yard run (Ethan Mathena pass from Benton)

Sp—Benton 5-yard run (Mathena pass from Landon Fagan)

Fourth Quarter

Ca—Holmes 14-yard run (Swanton kick)

Ca—Vladimir Joacin 1-yard run (Swanton kick)

Sp—Jefferson Paz 28-yard run (pass failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

Sp Ca First downs 15 15 Rushes-yards 46-343 25-135 Passing yards 22 206 Comp-Att-Int 2-5-1 14-26-2 Punts-Avg. 2-25.5 1-27.0 Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0 Penalties-yards 5-30 11-90

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Spotsylvania—Johned Benton 15-144, 3 TDs; Luke Dickinson 17-120, 1 TD; Jefferson Paz 16-71, 1 TD; Landon Fagan 6-16; Matt Moore 1-1; team 1-(minus-9). Caroline—Myles Holmes 10-99, 1 TD; Vladimir Joacin 11-53, 1 TD; Javoun Morris 1-5; Blake Morris 1-2; Trason Fletcher 1-2; team 1-(minus-26).

Passing: Spotsylvania—Fagan 2-5-1, 22 yards. Caroline—Holmes 14-26-2, 206 yards, 2 TDs.

Receiving: Spotsylvania—Paz 1-20; Benton 1-2. Caroline—Malik Johnson 6-116, 1 TD; Blake Morris 5-52, 1 TD; Ty'Eir Williams 1-35; Morgan Schneider 1-2; Joacin 1-2.

Stafford 38, Colgan 19: Michael Creamer ran for two scores and Gavin Wright threw touchdown passes to Zion Gray and Johnny Hinz as the visiting Indians won their second straight game.

William Searcy also ran for a touchdown behind a strong offensive line performance for Stafford (2-1). The Indians, who are unbeaten on the field this season, host Independence on Thursday.

Colonial Forge 35, Potomac 14: Jaevyen Peterson ran for two 1-yard touchdowns and Brian Harris recorded an 85-yard pick-6 as the Eagles posted 28 yards first-half points on the Panthers and cruised to an easy victory.

The Eagles rushed for 162 yards to move to 3–0 on the season.

Colonial Forge 7 21 0 7 — 35 Potomac 0 0 0 14 — 14

First Quarter

CF—Ethen Horne 10 run (Landon Walker kick)

Second Quarter

CF—Brian Harris 85 interception (Walker kick)

CF—Jaevyen Peterson 1 run (Walker kick)

CF—Jaevyen Peterson 1 run (Walker kick)

Fourth Quarter

PO—45 pass (kick)

CF—Josiah Bryson 12 run (Walker kick)

PO—1 run (kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

CF PO First downs 11 12 Rushing yards 162 114 Passing yards 68 97 Punts-Avg. 2-43 6-n/a Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0 Penalties-yards 8-30 6-54

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Colonial Forge—Ethen Horne 3-48-1, Jaevyen Peterson 8-43-1, Josiah Bryson 8-43-1, T. Rivers 3-22, P. Nyuydze 2-7, E. Taylor 1-0, B. Brimhall 1-0, J. Wise 1-minus-2 .

Passing: Colonial Forge—E. Taylor 6-9-0, 54 yards, B. Brimhall 1-1-0 14 yards.

Receiving: Colonial Forge—Ethen Horne 2-30, T. Jones 3-16, N. Griffitts 1-14, T. Rivers 1-8.