Friday, Sept. 9 high school sports roundup: Fredericksburg Academy earns 300th win for Moschetto

Fredericksburg Academy field hockey coach Karen Moschetto recorded her 300th career victory on Friday night as the Falcons defeat Covenant 8-0 on Friday.

Taylor Moss recorded two goals and two assists. Hope Amberger scored two goals and had an assist and Charlotte Dreany also added two goals for the Falcons (2-0).

Savannah Stec and Lillian Brady each scored a goal and Brooke Sims added an assist. Fredericksburg Academy travels to Highland School on Monday.

FIELD HOCKEY

CAROLINE 11, NORTHUMBERLAND 3

Lili Smith scored three goals, and Kaylei Ryamond and Hope Shannon added two apiece as Caroline earned a nondistrict win.

Also scoring for the Cavaliers were Jada Bolden, Zoey Taylor, Sammy Moore and Larkin Shire. Notching two assists each were Taylor, Moore and Zoey Chinault, while Shannon had one.

Emma Kimball scored twice and Abby Jenkins once for Northumberland.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

FIELD HOCKEY

ALBEMARLE 4, RIVERBEND 0

Riverbend goalie Leah Maliszewski registered 20 saves, but Albemarle was able to secure the non-district win.

The Patriots got one goal in each quarter coming from Courtney Hughlett, Kenzie King, Kelsey Kirkeide and Hannah Rodgers.

The Bears (1-3, 1-1) take on Colonial Forge on Tuesday at Embrey Mill Fields.

MASSAPONAX 2, BROOKE POINT 1 (OT)

Natalie LaFleur scored off a pass from Jordyn Grace with 5:56 left in overtime to give visiting Massaponax a Commonwealth District win.

Mia Sanchez scored in the first quarter to give Brooke Point the early lead.

The advantage lasted until the fourth quarter when Bayleigh Valentine tied it for the Panters with an assist from Kyra Saunders.

Kyla Ross and goals Arabella Parent, who made nine saves, stood out defensively for Massasponax, which visits Stafford on Tuesday.