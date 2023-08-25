Senior Ethen Horne found the end zone four times against his former team as Colonial Forge opened its season with a 48-22 win over Woodbridge at home on Friday night.

Horne, who started several games at quarterback for the Vikings last season before transferring to Colonial Forge over the summer, scored on runs of 66, 8 and 43 yards and also hauled in a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Eli Taylor.

Horne finished with 175 rushing yards on 10 carries, and Jaevyen Peterson and Josiah Bryson (two touchdowns) also eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground for the Eagles (1-0), who visit Alexandria City next Friday.

Two of Woodbridge's scores came via deep touchdown passes from freshman Denari Hill, who amassed 292 passing yards despite rainy conditions.

—Joey LoMonaco

Courtland 40, Orange 14: Courtland racked up 397 yards on 50 carries and built a 40-0 lead en route to a season-opening 40-14 nondistrict win at Orange Friday night.

Christian Olivello led the way with 172 yards on 19 carries, while Dom Morello scored three times and Marcus LaRue twice. Kilan Perry also added a scoring strike from Charlie Aiken for the Cougars (1-0), who visit Louisa on Friday.

Courtland 21 0 13 6 — 40 Orange 0 0 0 14 — 14

First Quarter

Ct—Dom Morello 13 run (Chris Salazar kick)

Ct—Marcus LaRue 1 run (Chris Salazar kick)

Ct—Kilan Perry 19 pass from Charlie Aiken (Chris Salazar kick)

Third Quarter

Ct—Dom Morello 2 run (Chris Salazar kick)

Ct—Marcus LaRue 4 run (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

Ct—Dom Morello 12 run (kick failed)

Or—Run (2-pt pass)

Or—55-yard fumble return (2-pt conversion failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

Ct Or First downs 22 — Rushes-yards 50-397 — Passing yards 30 — Comp-Att-Int 2-3-0 — Punts-Avg. 1-0 — Fumbles-lost 1-1 — Penalties-yards — —

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Courtland—Christian Olivella 19-172; Laquan Chew 6-39; Marcus LaRue 13-87, 2TD; Dom Morello 8-79, 3TD; Jamaal Vick 4-20.

Passing: Courtland—Charlie Aiken 2-3-0, 30 yards, TD.

Receiving: Courtland—Dom Morello 1-11; Kilan Perry 1-19, TD.

Caroline 22, J.R. Tucker 19: After a 90-minute lightning delay, a combined 30 penalties and numerous cramping injuries, Caroline emerged with a 22-19 season-opening home victory over J.R. Tucker Friday in a contest that ended just before midnight.

Myles Holmes passed for 245 yards and two touchdowns, and Vladimir Joacin added 134 rushing yards and a score. Morris, a sophomore, recorded six catches for 143 yards and a touchdown.

J.R. Tucker 0 0 13 6 — 19 Caroline 2 13 7 0 — 22

First Quarter

Ca—Safety (tackled punter in end zone)

Second Quarter

Ca—Blake Morris 44-yard pass from Myles Holmes (Cody Swanton kick)

Ca—Vladimir Joacin 32-yard run (run failed)

Third Quarter

JR—Johnny Patrik 5-yard run (pass failed)

Ca—Malik Johnson 30-yard pass from Myles Holmes (Cody Santon kick)

JR—Marlon DeBraux 85-yard kickoff return (Tommy Brown kick)

Fourth Quarter

JR—Damian Graham 13-yard run (kick failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

JR Ca First downs 8 16 Rushes-yards 25-31 33-120 Passing yards 99 245 Comp-Att-Int 6-21-1 13-27-1 Punts-Avg. 2-27.5 4-25.0 Fumbles-lost 2-0 3-1 Penalties-yards 12-110 18-171

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: J.R. Tucker—Damian Graham 10-59, TD; Johnny Patrick 6-15, TD; Christian Johnson 1-2; Kameron Johnson 1-1; Team 1-(-19); Chase Roberts 6-(-26). Caroline—Vladimir Joacin 23-134, TD; Myles Holmes 5-8; Javoun Morris 1-4; Trason Fletcher 2-(-3); Team 2-(-23).

Passing: J.R. Tucker—Chase Roberts 6-21-1. 99 yards. Caroline—Myles Holmes 13-27-1, 245 yards, 2TD.

Receiving: J.R. Tucker—Jaiden Blue 4-73; Marlon DeBraux 1-21; Chris Hopp 1-5. Caroline—Blake Morris 6-143, TD; Malik Johnson 4-61, TD; Javoun Morris 3-37.

Massaponax 35, Independence 14: Visiting Massaponax's second-half ground game made the difference as the Panthers pulled away for a season-opening victory.

William Wiggins, D.J. Phillips and Ian Shook each ran for a score, while the defense held Tigers scoreless.

Gabriel Newby-Morris opened the scoring for the Panthers in the second quarter with a touchdown reception. Nasir Burke then answered Independence’s second score with an 80-yard kickoff return to send the game into halftime tied at 14-14.

Massaponax 0 14 7 14 — 35 Independence 6 8 0 0 — 14

First Quarter

In—Jackson Thorne 1 run (kick failed)

Second Quarter

Ma—Gabriel Newby-Morris 47 pass from Ian Shook (Jacob Lynch kick)

In—Justin Jordan 62 pass from Nick Nassib (Jordan pass from Nassib)

Ma—Nasir Burke 80 kickoff return (lynch kick)

Third Quarter

Ma—William Wiggins 2 run (Lynch kick)

Fourth Quarter

Ma—D.J. Phillips 9 run (Lynch kick)

Ma—Shook 32 run (Lynch kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

Ma In First downs 14 — Rushes-yards 42-228 — Passing yards 72 — Comp-Att-Int 4-4-0 — Punts-Avg. 2-30.0 — Fumbles-lost 1-1 — Penalties-yards 12-85 —

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Massaponax—Ian Shook 7-73, TD; William Wiggins 17-87, TD; D.J. Phillips 9-40, TD; N. Burke 3-3; J. Sanders 5-17; Gabriel Newby-Morris 1-8.

Passing: Massaponax—Ian Shook 4-4-0 72, TD.

Receiving: Massaponax—Gabriel Newby-Morris 3-67, TD; L. Frye 1-5.

Mountain View 38, Forest Park 0: Torie Martin ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns and Aaron Barber threw two scoring passes in his first start as the Wildcats posted a season-opening road shutout victory.

Mountain View 21 3 14 0 — 38 Forest Park 0 0 0 0 — 0

First Quarter

MV—Torie Martin 1 run (Connor Bugni kick).

MV—Pierre Harris 25 pass from Aaron Barber (Bugni kick).

MV—Jamil Ramseur 2 run (Bugni kick).

Second Quarter

MV—Bugni 32 field goal.

Third Quarter

MV—R.J. Winters 33 pass from Barber (Bugni kick).

MV—Martin 55 run (Bugni kick).

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Mountain View—Torie Martin 12-139, 2 TDs; Jamil Ramseur 4-41, 1 TD; Micah Wright 4-17; Bryce Lambert 3-14; Sherwin Tisson 5-10; Christian Calloway 1-9; Aaron Barber 2-9; Perre Harris 1-8.

Passing: Mountain View—Barber 7-14-0, 187 yards, 2 TDs; Lambert 1-1-0, 12 yards, Harris 0-1-0.

Receiving: Mountain View—Daniel Crosby 2-87; Harris 2-55, 1 TD; R.J. Winters 1-33, 1 TD; Martin 1-32; Donavin Regis 1-12; Jackson Hamill 1-0.

Eastern View 49, Culpeper 7: Aaron Hull threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth score as the Cyclones raced to a 49-0 halftime lead and stayed unbeaten against their county rivals. Trevon Brock caught two scoring passes, and Jayden Williams ran for 106 yards and a TD.

Eastern View 20 29 0 0 — 49 Culpeper 0 0 7 0 — 7

First Quarter

EV—Jaheim Frye 15 run (Braden Capellini kick)

EV—Frye 10 run (kick failed)

EV—Trevon Brock 19 pass from Aaron Hull (Capellini kick)

Second Quarter

EV—William Butler 28 pass from Hull (Capellini kick)

EV—Jayden Williams 29 run (two-point conversion)

EV—Hull 10 run (Capellini kick)

EV—Brock 34 pass from Hull (Capellini kick)

Third Quarter

Cu—60-yard kickoff return (kick good).

TEAM STATISTICS

EV Cu First downs 18 6 Rushes-yards 25-191 38-77 Passing yards 191 20 Comp-Att-Int 11-19-0 1-6-2 Fumbles lost 2 4 Penalties-yards 1-5 4-27

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Eastern View—Jayden Willliams 12-106, 1 TD; Jaheim Frye 12-36, 2 TDs; E. Holmes 4-31; Aaron Hull 2-21, 1 TD; Devon White 2-1; Curtis Young 1-0; I. Fox 1-(minus 4).

Passing: Eastern View—Hull 10-15-0, 173 yards, 3 TDs; Fox 1-3-0, 13 yards; Brett Clatterbaugh 0-1-0.

Receiving: Eastern View—William Butler 3-67, 1 TD; Trevon Brock 4-56, 2 TDs; Clatterbaugh 2-37; Da'trez Gahagan 1-18; Cam Roy 1-3.

Louisa 35, Patrick Henry-Ashland 14: Samuel George and Adam Mills put the game away with fourth-quarter touchdowns and Louisa ground up 313 rushing yards to win its season opener.

Patrick Henry 7 0 7 0 — 14 Louisa 7 14 0 14 — 35

First Quarter

L—Jaheim Jackson 8 run (George Albertson kick)

PH—Johnson 4 run (kick good)

Second Quarter

L—Miguel Holmes 9 run (Albertson kick)

L—Isaiah Haywood 5 run (Albertson kick)

Third Quarter

PH—Grant 4 run (kick good).

Fourth Quarter

L—Samuel George 13 run (Albertson kick)

L—Adam Mills 5 run (Albertson kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

L PH First downs 17 14 Rushes-yards 47-313 44-204 Passing yards 16 70 Comp-Att-Int 2-3-1 3-7-0 Punts-Avg. 0-0 - Fumbles-lost 0-0 3-2 Penalties-yards 6-44 7-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Louisa—Jaheim Jackson 9-86, 1 TD; Isaiah Haywood 6-69, 1 TD; Adam Mills 8-54, 1 TD; Jayden Seaberry 4-36; Samuel George 9-34, 1 TD; Trell Creasy 6-19; Miguel Holmes 2-16, 1 TD; Donovan Nelson 3-(minus 1).

Passing: Louisa—Jackson 2-3-1, 16 yards.

Receiving: Louisa—Nelson 1-8; Jaden Davis 1-8.

Colonial Beach 28, King & Queen 7: Colonial Beach scored three times on the ground and once through the air, and its defense forced three turnovers as the Drifters opened the season with a nondistrict home win.

Colonial Beach (1-0) is off next week.

King & Queen 0 7 0 0 — 7 Colonial Beach 6 0 14 8 — 28

First Quarter

CB—Zachary Papanicolas 6-yard run (run failed)

Second Quarter

KQ—Jadyn Nelson 6-yard run (kick good)

Third Quarter

CB—Jalen Butler 21-yard run (Lemtreon Brown run)

CB—Sebastian Carrion pass from Charlie Barron (run failed)

Fourth Quarter

CB—Zehner Negahnquet 36-yard run (Chris Warren run)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: King & Queen—Jadyn Nelson 22-125, TD; Mekhi Dabney 17-3; Ethan Pate 8-9. Colonial Beach—Zehner Negahnquet 15-57, TD; Jay'lon Butler 7-16, TD; Evan Steffey 2-4; Zachary Papanicolas 3-4; Lemyreon Brown 1-8; George Oliver 1-3; Charlie Barron 5-(-16).

Passing: King & Queen—Mekhi Dabney 1-5-1, 22 yard. Colonial Beach—Charlie Barron 2-4-1, 89 yards, TD.

Receiving: King & Queen—Ethan Pate 1-22. Colonial Beach—Sebastian Carrion 2-89, TD.

Saint Michael 34, Pallotti (Md.) 6: Nahshon Wilson threw two touchdown passes and ran 75 yards for a score as the Warriors won their opener. Caleb Davis had a TD run and a TD catch, and Josh Jackson registered three sacks.

Saint Michael 12 22 0 0 — 34 Pallotti 0 0 0 6 — 6

First Quarter

SM—Caleb Davis 20 run (conversion failed)

SM—Matthew Holland 35 pass from Nahshon Wilson (conversion failed)

Second Quarter

SM—Wilson 75 run (Peter Knapp kick)

SM—Davis 24 pas from Wilson (Knapp kick)

SM—Jeremiah Crawford 5 run (Michael Canty pass from Wilson)

Third Quarter

P—2-yard run (conversion failed).



INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Saint Michael—Nahshon Wilson 2-83, 1 TD; Caleb Davis 8-80, 1 TD; Jeremiah Crawford 6-13, 1 TD; Jaevon Branch 1-4; Bryce Caldwell 1-(minus 5).

Passing: Saint Michael—Wilson 10-17-0, 106 yard2, 2 TD; Caldwell 2-5-0, 21 yards.

Receiving: Saint Michael—Matthew Holland 3-40, 1 TD; Tyler Gladden 1-25; Davis 1-24, 1 TD; Michael Matthews-Canty 2-18; Donte Johnson 1-3; Jonathan Barnett 1-(minus 2); Max Gardner 1-(minus 4).

FCS 52, Portsmouth Christian 27: Christian Smith caught one of Drake Morris' three touchdown passes and returned a kickoff for a score in Fredericksburg Christian's season-opening road win. William Johnson and Camden Scott also caught TD passes, and Tyler Randall and Hunter Smith returned interceptions for scores.

Westmoreland 38, West Point 16: Jamar Tolson threw five touchdown passes to four different receivers as the Eagles opened their season with a nondistrict road win.

Tione Meade caught three passes for 125 yards and two scores from Tolson, who finished the night 12 of 18 for 296 yards. Jaylen Burrell, Trevay Jackson and Ahmon Ashton also had touchdown receptions, and Kenneth Madison ran for 97 yards and a score on six carries.

Westmoreland visits Eastern View next Friday.