Eastern View’s defense snuffed out a two-point conversion run, then thwarted a last-minute drive to emerge with a thrilling 34-33 victory at Brooke Point on Friday night.

Zee Willis scored on a 2-yard run with 45 seconds left to pull the Black-Hawks within a point, and Brooke Point kept its offense on the field to go for the win. On the conversion attempt, Daniel Coles took a direct snap and raced right, but ran out of room well short of the goal line.

Brooke Point recovered the ensuing onside kick, but never got within striking distance as the Cyclones celebrated a marquee victory. Trailing 20-14 at halftime, Eastern View (4-0) drew even when Clatterbaugh caught a swing pass and rumbled 55 yards for a touchdown.

Coles scored three touchdowns for the Black-Hawks (2-2), who travel to North Stafford next week.

(Story will be updated)

—Joey LoMonaco

Eastern View 7 7 13 7 — 34 Brooke Point 13 7 0 13 — 33

First quarter

BP—Daniel Coles 47-yard pass from Gabe Dombek (kick fail).

EV—Jayden Williams 3-yard run (Brayden Capellini kick).

BP—Coles 9-yard run (Matthew Moss kick).

Second quarter

EV—AP Hull 47-yard run (Capellini kick).

BP—Coles 3-yard run (Moss kick).

Third quarter

EV—Brett Clatterbaugh 55-yard pass from Hull (Capellini kick).

EV—Hull 1-yard run (Capellini kick).

Fourth quarter

BP—Zee Willis 2-yard run (Moss kick).

EV—Da’Trez Gahagen fumble recovery (Capellini kick).

BP—Willis 2 run (run fail).

EV BP First downs 15 21 Rushes-yards 24-96 34-183 Passing yards 148 214 Comp-Att-Int 9-15-0 14-27-0 Punts-Avg. 3-29.0 4-26.4 Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-yards 1-2.5 2-25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Eastern View-Williams 10-25, TD; Hull 11-65, TD; Clatterbaugh 1-2; Jaheim Frye 1-4; Gahagen 1-0. Brooke Point-Coles 17-89, 2 TDs; Willis 12-85, 2 TDs; Dombek 3-4; Marquise Thornley 1-5.

Passing: Eastern View-Hull 9-15-0, 148 yards, TD; Brooke Point-Dombek 14-27-0 214 yards, TD.

Receiving: Eastern View-Butler 6-68; Clatterbaugh 2-88, TD; Frye 1-2. Brooke Point-Jacob Dalton 6-83; Coles 5-80, TD; Reggie Hill 3-52; Willis 1-5; Javier Hubbard 1-7.

Atlee 49, Spotsylvania 24: Spotsylvania trailed at halftime, but cut its deficit to three by the end of the third quarter only to see Atlee score 28 unanswered points to open the fourth quarter in a nondistrict win.

Johned Benton broke loose for an 86-yard touchdown run and Luke Dickinson went in from four yards out in the third quarter and the Knights' defense pitched a shutout to cut its deficit to 21-18.

The Raiders answered the call in the final frame with three rushing scores and pick-6 to jump back in front 49-18 before Colton Jones would get Spotsylvania (1-3) back on the scoreboard with a 56-yard run.

Benton finished with 202 yards and two scored as the Knights, who host Chancellor on Friday, racked up 404 yards on the ground.

(Story will be updated)

Atlee 7 14 0 28 — 49 Spotsylvania 6 0 12 6 — 24

First Quarter

At—Henry Hall 22-yard pass from Brooks Hollins (Aidan Berry kick)

Sp—Johned Benton 12-yard run (kick failed)

Second Quarter

At—Matthew Martin 19-yard pass from No. 16 (Berry kick)

At—Jacob Lewis 25-yard run (Berry kick)

Third Quarter

Sp—Benton 86-yard run (pass failed)

Sp—Luke Dickinson 4-yard run (pass failed)

Fourth Quarter

At—Lewis 10-yard run (Berry kick)

At—Lewis 24-yard run (Berry kick)

At—Jack Ham 38-yard interception return (Berry kick)

At—Charles Fox 14-yard run (Berry kick)

Sp—Colton Jones 56-yard run (run failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

At Sp First downs 21 18 Rushes-yards 28-238 51-404 Passing yards 121 30 Comp-Att-Int 11-16-0 3-8-1 Punts-Avg. 2-38.5 0-0 Fumbles-lost 2-0 2-0 Penalties-yards 6-60 4-23

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Atlee—Jacob Lewis 21-225, 3 TDs; Charles Fox 2-17, 1 TD; Barrett Bucholz 2-(minus-1); No. 16 3-(minus-3). Spotsylvania—Johned Benton 18-202, 2 TDs; Luke Dickinson 15-95, 1 TD; Colton Jones 3-64, 1 TD; Landon Fagan 6-31; Jefferson Paz 3-9; Cameron Puller 1-8; Christopher Williams 2-5; Braylon Puller 1-0; team 2-(minus-10).

Passing: Atlee—Brooks Hollins 8-12-0, 88 yards, 1 TD; No. 16 3-4-0, 33 yards, 1 TD. Spotsylvania—Fagan 3-8-1, 30 yards.

Receiving: Atlee—Matthew Martin 4-48, 1 TD; Landon Van Cleave 2-44; Henry Hall 3-32, 1 TD; Caleb Haley 2-7. Spotsylvania—Dickinson 2-20; Paz 1-10.

Matoaca 40, Massaponax 27: Massaponax nearly completed a comeback win, taking a one-point lead with two straight scores in the fourth quarter before homestanding Matoaca answered with two of its own to send the Panthers home empty handed on Friday night.

Trailing 26-14 entering the final stanza, Ian Shook scored on a run and then hit Gabe Newby-Morris on a scoring strike to put the Panthers in front 27-26.

The Warriors replied though as Ryley Justus threw his fifth touchdown pass of the game, finding Dillon Newton Short for his third scoring reception to regain the lead. Keon Clayton would later add an insurance score on the ground.

Shook also found the end zone in the second quarter on a run, while Donavan Phillips scored on the ground in the third quarter for Massaponax (2-2).

The Panthers open Commonwealth District play at Mountain View next Friday.

Massaponax 0 7 7 13 — 27 Matoaca 13 6 7 14 — 40

First Quarter

Mt—Montino Williams 23 pass from Ryley Justus (Zach Bowers kick)

Mt—Bryce Yates 4 pass from Ryley Justus (kick failed)

Second Quarter

Ms—Ian Shook 5 run (Jacob Lynch kick)

Mt—Dillon Newton Short 9 pass from Ryley Justus (pass failed)

Third Quarter

Ms—Donavan Phillips 51 run (Jacob Lynch kick)

Mt—Dillon Newton Short 31 pass from Ryley Justus (Zach Bowers kick)

Fourth Quarter

Ms—Ian Shook 35 run (kick failed)

Ms—Gabe Newby-Morris 41 pass from Ian Shook (Jacob Lynch kick)

Mt—Dillon Newton Short 5 pass from Ryley Justus (run good)

Mt—Keon Clanton 1 run (Zach Bowers kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

Ms Mt First downs 11 — Rushes-yards 39-210 — Passing yards 49 — Comp-Att-Int 2-9-0 — Punts-Avg. 1-21.0 — Fumbles-lost 2-1 — Penalties-yards 3-20 —

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Massaponax—Ian Shook 8-38, 2TD; William Wiggins 12-33; Donavan Phillips 10-91, TD; Joe Sanders 2-4; Malik Turner-Gutierrez 4-13; Nasir Burke 2-16; Gabe Newby-Morris 1-15.

Passing: Massaponax—Ian Shook 2-9-0, 49 yards, TD.

Receiving: Massaponax—Gabe Newby-Morris 1-41, TD; Nasir Burke 1-8.